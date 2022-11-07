Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lercy's South

review star

No reviews yet

7600 Bayway Drive

Baytown, TX 77520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Sweet Tea Gallon

Sandwiches & More

Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

BLT

$10.99

California Monkey

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Kid's Menu

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$7.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Fanta Strawberry

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Pinke Lemonade

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Tea (Gallon)

Sweet Tea Gallon

$4.50

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We have daily specials from the steam table, sandwiches, burgers, and more. Order online for pickup or delivery.

Location

7600 Bayway Drive, Baytown, TX 77520

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho House Brews & More
orange starNo Reviews
4216 Decker Dr Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd
orange star4.3 • 768
4603 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
BUD's BBQ - 4505 Garth Rd
orange star2.0 • 7
4505 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Nara Thai - Baytown
orange starNo Reviews
4505 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX022 - Baytown, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5623 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Someburger - 1002 DECKER DR
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1002 DECKER DR Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baytown

Someburger - 1002 DECKER DR
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1002 DECKER DR Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 064 - Baytown
orange star4.6 • 927
6503 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd
orange star4.3 • 768
4603 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
The Barn Whiskey Bar - 6910 FM 3180 RD
orange star4.6 • 350
6910 FM 3180 RD Baytown, TX 77523
View restaurantnext
El Mana Taqueria
orange star4.8 • 27
4314 Hugh Echols Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baytown
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston