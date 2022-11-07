Lercy's South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We have daily specials from the steam table, sandwiches, burgers, and more. Order online for pickup or delivery.
Location
7600 Bayway Drive, Baytown, TX 77520
Gallery