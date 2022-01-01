Restaurant header imageView gallery

Liberty Hill Beer Market

549 Reviews

$

13851 TX-29

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Order Again

Popular Items

4 toppings pizza
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Calzone With Pepperoni

Appetizers

Season Fries With Jalapeno Sauce

Season Fries With Jalapeno Sauce

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Cheese Board

$18.99

Onion Rings

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$1.50

Bavarian Jumbo

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Calamari

$12.00

Rustic Baked Pastry

$10.00

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Baked Fries

$8.99

2 Sausage & Fries

$7.99

Extra Mild Sauce

$1.00

Extra Hot Sauce

$1.00

Extra Pesto Sauce

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Pretzel Sauce

$1.00

Add Italian Sausage

$4.00

Add Chicken Breast

$4.00

Add Jalapeno

$0.50

Add Regular Bacon

$2.50

Gluten Free Crust

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

If you want to add toppings, please pick the 4 or 5 topping pizza

1 Topping Pizza

$12.99

4 toppings pizza

$14.99

5 toppings and more Pizza

$17.99

Gluten Free Crust

$5.00

Everything Pizza

$18.00

Gluten Free Cheese

$14.99

Gluten Free With Toppings

$18.99

Meat Lovers

$14.99

Pizza Renato

$18.99

Calzone With Pepperoni

$11.99

Calzone With Meatballs

$12.99

Strombolli

$12.99

Extra Crispy

Add Italian Sausage

$3.00

Add Regular Bacon

$3.00

Add Chicken Breast

$4.00

Add Sausage

$1.50

Add Canadian Bacon

$1.50

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

Add Feta Cheese

$1.50

X Olives

$1.50

X Bell Peppers

$1.50

Jalapenos

$1.50

X Spinach

$1.50

Mushrooms

$1.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.89

Greek Salad

$9.00

Arugula Salad

$9.99

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Italian Sausage

$4.00

Add Meatball

$2.00

Add Pepperoni

$1.50

Add Canadian Bac

$1.50

Add Feta Cheese

$1.50

Extra Greek Dressing

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Olive Oil

Add Regular Bacon

$3.00

Extra Vinagrete

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Main Courses

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$14.99

Risotto

$14.99

Lasagna

$15.99

Stuffed Shelles Pink Sauce

$13.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$15.99

5 Jumbo Ravioli

$15.99

Meatball Casarole

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Chicken & Mushrooms

$15.99

Stuffed Shells - White Sauce

$13.99

Jagerschnijtzel & Fries

$17.99

Hungarian Goulash

$16.99

Rigatoni Alla Zozzona

$16.99

Split In Half

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Add Meatball

$2.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Side Plain Pasta

$5.00

Extra Bread

$1.50

Tshirt XL

$20.00

Tshirt S

$20.00

Tshirt M

$20.00

Tshirt L

$20.00

Tshirt S

$20.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sanwich

$12.99

Veggie Caprese Sandwich & Fries

$10.99

Blt Burger

$11.99

Turchey Sandwich & Fries

$8.99

Ham Sandwich & Fries

$8.99

Add Jalapenos

$1.50

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Vegan Bun

$3.00

Kids Menu

Pepperoni Rolls - Kids

$5.99

Spaghetti Alla Marinara - Kids

$5.99

Plain Spaghetti W Butter- Kids

$5.00

Add Meatball

$2.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Pinapple Upside Down

$6.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Open Food

Tray Of Egplant Roll

$120.00

Tray Of Prosciutto And Mozzarella Croisant

$150.00

Tray Of Prosciutto And Mozzarella Croisant

$120.00

Tray Of Ricotta And Spinach Baked Pastry

$120.00

Tray Of Eggplant Rolls

$125.00

Tray Of Prosciutto And Mozzarella Croissant

$125.00

Tray Of Spinach And Ricotta Baked Pastry

$125.00

Beer

1-512 Pecan Porter

$6.00

2- Honey Porter

$7.00

3- Ayinger Pils

$6.50

4- Live Oak

$6.00

5- Paulaner Pils

$6.00

6- Hofbrau Dunkel

$6.00

7- Paulaner Hefe

$6.00

8- Paulaner Octoberfest

$6.00

9 - 512 Juicy Ipa

$6.00

10- Michelob

$4.75

11- Live Oak Ipa

$7.00

12- Yeti Imperial Stout

$7.00

13- Jellyfish

$7.00

14- Pantera Golden

$5.00

15 - Long Gone Blonde

$5.00

16- Imperial Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

17- Shamus Irish Red

$6.00

18- Thisty Goat

$5.00

19-Texas Ale Blood O IPA

$6.00

20- Texas Ale Double Ipa

$8.00

21 - Yuengling

$4.75

22 - Yellow Rose

$7.00

23- Prima Pils

$6.00

24- Eastcider

$6.00

25-Dos XX

$4.75

26- Jai Alai

$6.00

27 - Bud Light

$4.75

28- Miller

$4.75

29- Yuengling Hershey's

$6.00

30- Coors Light

$4.75

1 L Paulaner

$11.00

1L Weihenstephaner

$13.00

Wine

Prosecco

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Bianco

$7.00

Tonino Blend

$8.00

Mimosas

$5.50

Bottle Prosecco

$30.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle Moscato

$30.00

Bottle Tonino Blend

$30.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Tempranillo

$7.00

Montepulciano

$7.00

Sangue Sweet Red

$7.00

Primitivo - Zinfandel

$10.00

Pino Nero

$8.00

Blend Abundance

$7.00

Sangiovese Nicole

$8.00

Blend Peake Ranch

$10.00

Malbec

$10.00

Bottle Montepulciano Idi Di Marzo

$30.00

Bottle Cabernet

$30.00

Bottle Merlot

$30.00

Bottle Sangue Di Giuda

$30.00

Bottle Sangiovese

$30.00

Bottle Pino Nero

$35.00

Bottle Matsu

$30.00

Bottle Chianti

$45.00

Bottle Malbec

$45.00

Bottle Nicole Sangivese

$35.00

Btl Primitivo, Zinfandel Zenza

$30.00

Bottle Peake Ranch

$55.00

Bottle Pinot Noir Andrew Rich

$60.00

Bosco Del Merlo, Rosso Riserva

$50.00

Free Spot

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Sweet Tea

$3.00

Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Non Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Featured

2-Pitcher Honey Porter

$28.00

3- Pitcher Ayinger

$26.00

4 - Pitcher Live Oak

$24.00

5 - Pitcher Kristall

$24.00

6 - Pitcher Hofbrau

$24.00

7 - Pitcher Paulaner Hefe

$24.00

8- Pitcher Paulaner Okt

$24.00

9 - Pitcher Peroni

$24.00

10 - Pitcher Ultra

$18.00

11 - Pitcher Juice Meister

$28.00

12 -Pitcher Yeti

$28.00

13 - Pitcher Jellyfish

$28.00

14 - Pitcher Pantera

$20.00

15 - Pitcher Austin Amber

$20.00

16 - Pitcher Pumpkin Ale

$28.00

17 - Pitcher Irish Red

$24.00

18 - Pitcher Thirsty Goat

$20.00

19 - Pitcher Blood Orange Ipa

$24.00

20 - Pitcher Double Ipa

$32.00

21 - Pitcher Yuenglings

$18.00

22 - Pitcher Yellow Rose

$28.00

23 - Pitcher Victory Pils

$24.00

24 - Pitcher Eastcidars

$24.00

25 - Pitcher Dos XX

$18.00

26 - Pitcher Jai Alai

$24.00

27 - Pitcher Coors Banquet

$18.00

28 - Pitcher Miller Light

$18.00

29 - Pitcher Hershey's

$24.00

30 - Pitcher Coors Light

$18.00

Flight

$12.00

Empty Growler

$10.00

White Claw

$5.00

Mimosa Flight

$16.00

Coffe

Espresso

$2.75

Cappuccino

$3.65

Latte

$2.95

Regular

$2.10

Nancy's Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$3.75

Mimosas

$5.50

Beer bloody Mary

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Mimosa Flight

$16.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Milk

$1.90

Vanilla Latte

$3.75

Irish Cream And Choc

$3.75

Milk Tea Rasberry

$3.75

Milk Tea Dragonfruit

$3.75

Fall Special Spicy

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cream

$1.00

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Americano

$3.15

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict, Can Bac, Eng Muffin, Holl Sauce, Arugula,vTomatoes, Olive Oil.

$8.99

2 Scrambled eggs, Baked sweet potatoes, Avocado, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

$10.49

Salmon Bagel, Capers, Cream Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Red Onios.

$10.99

Liberty Breakfast

$10.49

Country Breakfast & Croissant

$9.99

Omelet - Mozz, Mush, Bell, Tom, Onion.

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Pancake - 2, Wipping & Fruit

$7.49

Prosciutto Crudo and Mozzarella Croissant Sandwich

$7.99

Veggie Sandwich, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Arugula

$6.99

Cream Croissant

$3.99

Nutella Croissant

$3.99

Assorted Danish

$2.99

Chocolate Muffin

$3.20

Blueberry Muffin

$3.20

Raspberry And Cream Cheese Pie

$3.50

Plain Croissant

$2.49

Plain Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.99

Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.99

Add Single egg

$2.49

Add 1 Sausage Pattie

$1.99

Add Bacon

$2.49

Add Side Of Pancake

$2.20

Arugula, Almonds, Blue Cheese, Almonds

$8.99

Slice Of All Wheat Bread

$1.00

Side Of Pancake

$3.00

Small Danish

$1.00

1 Sausage Side

$2.50

Bluberry Mufin

$3.20

Side Bisquet

$1.50

Grandma's Pie

$3.25

Pumpkin's Pie

$3.25

Grandma's Pie

$3.25

Chocolate Pie

$3.25

Pumpkin Pie

$3.25

Side Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

Fruit

$3.00

White Bread Toast

$1.00

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Brunch

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Beets, Arugula, roasted Pine Nuts, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peas, Red Radish, Red Onions, Fresh Fruit in a Balsamic Vinaigrette

$8.99

Salmon in Lemon and Capers butter sauce, Served with Baked Sweet Potatoes

$12.99

Sauteed Chicken Brest, Quinoa

$12.99

Falafel & Tabouleh

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13851 TX-29, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Directions

Gallery
Liberty Hill Beer Market image
Liberty Hill Beer Market image
Liberty Hill Beer Market image

