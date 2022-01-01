Restaurant header imageView gallery

Agape BBQ

107 Reviews

$$

3610 RM 1869

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket (Lb)
Two Meat Plate
Hatch Mac & Cheese - Individual

Meats by the Pound

Brisket (Lb)

$28.00

Prime Certified Angus Beef

St. Louis Ribs (Lb)

$19.00

Classic Texas Pork Ribs

Classic Beef and Pork Sausage (Lb)

$18.00

Classic Texas Sausage

Pepperjack Sausage (Lb)

$18.00

Flavorful Pork Sausage with a Slight Kick

Turkey (Lb)

$20.00

Classic Texas Turkey

Pulled Pork (Lb)

$18.00

Our Best Kept Secret

Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Our Signature Brisket on a Bun

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Marinated in Our Signature Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Smoky Tender Pulled Pork. Ask for a Slaw Topper

Classic Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Our Classic Sausage on a Bun

Pepperjack Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Thinly Sliced and Stacked High

Classic Sausage Wrap

$8.00

Our Classic Sausage in a Flour Tortilla

Pepperjack Sausage Wrap

$8.00

Sliced and Served in a Tortilla

The Weighed

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced Brisket Wrap

$9.00

Chopped Brisket Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Quarter (2-Piece)

$9.50

Chicken Quarter

$5.00

Plates

One Meat Plate

$16.00

One Meat with Your Choice of Side

Two Meat Plate

$19.00

Two Meats with Two Sides

Three Meat Plate

$23.00

Three Meats with Two Sides

Kids One Meat Plate (12 and Under)

$9.00

Individual Sides

Cowboy Pinto Beans - Individual

$3.50

Charro-Style with Bacon and Serrano

Hatch Mac & Cheese - Individual

$3.50

Our Twist on Classic Mac

Cole Slaw - Individual

$3.50

A BBQ Staple

Potato Salad - Individual

$3.50

Classic Mustard Base

Potato Chips

$1.75

Chili Lime Corn Salad - Individual

$3.50

Pint Sides

Cowboy Pinto Beans - Pint

$6.50

Charro-Style with Bacon and Serrano

Hatch Mac & Cheese - Pint

$6.50

Our Twist on Classic Mac

Cole Slaw - Pint

$6.50

A BBQ Staple

Potato Salad - Pint

$6.50

Classic Mustard Base

Chili Lime Corn Salad - Pint

$6.50

Quart Sides

Cowboy Pinto Beans - Quart

$11.00

Charro-Style with Bacon and Serrano

Hatch Mac & Cheese - Quart

$11.00

Our Twist on Classic Mac

Coleslaw - Quart

$11.00

A BBQ Staple

Potato Salad - Quart

$11.00

Classic Mustard-Based Goodness

Chili Lime Corn Salad - Quart

$11.00

Family Packs

The Pounder

$58.00

1 Lb Brisket, 1 Lb Sausage and 2 Pint Sides

Triple Play

$77.00

1 Lb Brisket, 1 Lb Sausage, 1 Lb Ribs or Pulled Pork, 3 Pint Sides

Share the Agape

$123.00

2 Lb Brisket, 2 Lb Sausage, 1 Lb Ribs or Pulled Pork, 2 Quart Sides

Extras

Extras

Serving Utensils and Plates

Extra Barbecue Sauce - Individual

$3.00

Extra Barbecue Sauce - Pint

$6.00

Extra Barbecue Sauce - Quart

$12.00

Beef Tallow

$5.00

Brisket Hamburger Patties

$12.00

Specials

Pork Belly Burnt Ends (Wednesday Only)

$11.00

Chopped Baker

$9.00Out of stock

1/2 Lb Brisket Burger (FRIDAY ONLY)

$12.00Out of stock

LHLA Ticket

$10.00

Spicy Kahuna Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Cajun Shrimp Po Boy Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Mixed Greens Salad

$50.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

$1.75

Coca-Cola, Sprite, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Bottled Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Mineral Water

$3.25

Mexican Mineral Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

White Milk

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Iced Tea

$1.95

Cup of Ice

Coffee

1 Lb Beans

$18.00

Coffee Box - LC

$14.95

Coffee Box - TP

$14.95

Americano - Small

$2.95

Espresso shots, hot water or ice

Brewed Coffee - Small

$1.50

Café Au Lait - Small

$3.25

brewed coffee and steamed milk equal amounts

Cappuccino - Small

$3.75

Espresso, Steamed milk, Foam

Chai Tea Latte - Small

$3.75

Chai concentrate and milk either steamed or cold

Cold Brew - Small

$4.00

Liberty Chill, 15oz coarse ground, 3000 ml water

Cortado - Small

$3.60

Espresso, steamed milk equal amounts

Doppio - Small

$2.25

doppio, triple, quad

Flat White - Small

$4.25

Ristretto shots, Steamed whole milk

Honey Bee - Small

$4.50

Hot Chocolate - Small

$2.25

Chocolate/white chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream

Latte - Small

$3.25

Espresso, Steamed milk

Latte Macchiato - Small

$3.25

Steamed milk, espresso

Mocha - Small

$3.75

Sweet ground chocolate, espresso, steamed milk

White Hot Chocolate - Small

$2.95Out of stock

White Mocha - Small

$3.75

White chocolate, espresso, steamed milk

The Peter

$3.75

Americano - Large

$3.50

Espresso shots, hot water or ice

Brewed Coffee - Large

$3.75

Liberty Chill, Breakfast Blend, Texas Pecan

Café Au Lait - Large

$3.95

brewed coffee and steamed milk equal amounts

Cappuccino - Large

$4.45

Espresso, Steamed milk, Foam

Chai Tea Latte - Large

$4.95

Cold Brew - Large

$4.95

Liberty Chill, 15oz coarse ground, 3000 ml water

Flat White - Large

$5.25

Ristretto shots, Steamed whole milk

Honey Bee - Large

$5.25

Hot Chocolate - Large

$3.00

Latte - Large

$3.95

Espresso, Steamed milk

Latte Macchiato - Large

$3.95

Steamed milk, espresso

Mocha - Large

$4.45

Sweet ground chocolate, espresso, steamed milk

White Hot Chocolate - Large

$3.45Out of stock

White Mocha - Large

$4.95

White chocolate, espresso, steamed milk

The Jessica

$4.95

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Bucket of 5 Cans

$22.00

Lone Star Lager

$3.50

Heineken 0.0

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$6.50

Chardonnay - Glass

$6.50

Chardonnay - Bottle

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$36.00

Poena Cava Brut Champagne

$36.00

Draft Beer

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$5.50

Live Oak Big Bark Amber

$5.50

Whitestone Long Gone Blonde

$5.50

Family Business Cosmic Cowboy IPA

$5.50

Texas Beer Company K9 Lager

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Community Beer Company Bock

$5.50Out of stock

Family Business Whitetail Wit

$5.50Out of stock

Real Ale Fireman's #4 Blonde

$5.50Out of stock

Altstadt Hefeweizen

$5.50Out of stock

Tupps Hefeweizen

$5.50Out of stock

Barking Armadillo Finn McCool Irish Red

$5.50Out of stock

Altstadt Kolsch

$5.50

Barking Armadillo Eurotrip Pilsner

$5.50

Family Business Golden Age German Pilsner

$5.50Out of stock

11 Below Taco Tuesday Blonde

$5.50Out of stock

Barking Armadillo Fresh Hop IPA

$5.50Out of stock

Deep Ellum IPA

$5.50Out of stock

San Gabriel Texas Red

$5.50Out of stock

Deep Ellum Neato Bandito Mexican Lager

$5.50Out of stock

Family Business Hamilton APA

$5.50Out of stock

Real Ale Fresh Kicks New England IPA

$5.50Out of stock

Frozen Drinks

Margarita - Small

$7.00

Swirl - Small

$7.00

Sangria - Small

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita - Small

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry/Lime Margarita - Small

$7.00Out of stock

Margarita - Large

$8.00

Swirl - Large

$8.00

Sangria - Large

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita - Large

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry/Lime Margarita - Large

$8.00Out of stock

The Ethanator

$10.00Out of stock

Party Crasher

$10.00Out of stock

Better Than Revenge

$10.00

Cheesecake

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$6.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$6.00

Stawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Oreo Pudding

$5.00

Monkey Pudding

$5.00

Thanksgiving Meats and Sides

Large Turkey Breast (9-11 lbs)

$125.00

Small Turkey Breast (4-5 lbs)

$65.00

Pork Butt (5-6 lbs)

$80.00

Whole Brisket (5 + lbs)

$135.00

Mac & Cheese Half Pan

$32.00

Shipped Whole Brisket - Minimum 5 Lbs

$225.00

Please enter shipping address. Price includes shipping.

Potato Salad Half Pan

$28.00

Coleslaw Full Pan

$55.00

Potato Salad Full Pan

$55.00

Mac & Cheese Full Pan

$60.00

Vac Sealed Brisket Flat, 2-3 Lbs

$30.00

Coleslaw Half Pan

$28.00

Cowboy Pinto Beans Half Pan

$32.00

Cowboy Pinto Beans Full Pan

$60.00

Chili Lime Corn Salad Half Pan

$32.00

Chili Lime Corn Salad Full Pan

$60.00

Jar of Sauce

Pint

$6.50

Quart

$12.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Please leave your address in the comments if you need it shipped.

T-Shirts

White Cotton T-Shirt

White Cotton T-Shirt

$20.00

Please leave your address in the comments if you need your item shipped.

Logo Sticker

Logo Sticker

$1.00

Fees

Delivery

$20.00

Can Koozie

Can Koozie

$2.00
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3610 RM 1869, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Directions

Agape BBQ image
Agape BBQ image

