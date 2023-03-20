Life & Honey imageView gallery

Life & Honey Dulles Landing

review star

No reviews yet

24630 Dulles Landing Drive

Suite 135

Dulles, VA 20166

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Bowls

BAD (Breakfast All Day)

$11.00

Breakfast All Day 2.0

$11.00

Morning Fuel

$9.00

It's Raining Grain

$9.00

Power Up

$9.00

Green Soul

$8.00

Lovin Lentils

$9.00

Toast

Chocolate Delight Toast

$7.00

French Toast

$6.00

Cucumber Hummus Toast

$6.00

Siracha Nut Butter Toast

$6.00

Very Berry Nut Butter Toast

$7.00

Simply Avocado Toast

$6.00

Soup

8oz Chipotle Butternut Squash

$5.00Out of stock

12oz Chipotle Butternut Squash

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Whitebean

$3.00Out of stock

12oz Whitebean

$4.00Out of stock

8oz Chicken Chili

$5.00Out of stock

12oz Chicken Chili

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Steak N Veggies

$5.00

12oz Steak N Veggies

$6.00

Kids

AB&J - 7 Grain Sprouted Bread

$6.00

Chicken n Rice

$6.00

Avocado Pizza - 7 Grain Sprouted Bread

$7.00

Mac n Please! 8oz

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

DRINKS

Smoothies

16oz Merry Berry

$9.00

12oz Merry Berry

$8.00

16oz Sunrise

$9.00

12oz Sunrise

$8.00

16oz Citrus Fresher

$9.00

12oz Citrus Fresher

$8.00

16oz Dreamsickle

$9.00

12oz Dreamsickle

$8.00

16oz Summer Breeze

$9.00Out of stock

16oz Pink Power

$9.00

16oz Majikly Delicious

$10.00

12oz Chocolate Charge

$8.00

Smoothie Bowls

Organic Acai

$9.00

Organic Dragon Fruit

$9.00

Organic Wild Blueberries

$9.00

Tea

12oz Black Ice Tea

$2.50

16oz Black Ice Tea

$3.00

12oz Black Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz Black Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Green Ice Tea

$2.50

16oz Green Ice Tea

$3.00

12oz Green Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz Green Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Hibiscus Ice Tea

$2.50

16oz Hibiscus Ice Tea

$3.00

12oz Hibiscus Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz Hibiscus Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Jasmine Ice Tea

$2.50

16oz Jasmine Ice Tea

$3.00

12oz Jasmine Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz Jasmine Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

12oz House Blend Drip

$3.00

16oz House Blend Drip

$3.50

12oz Regional Blend

$3.25

16oz Regional Blend

$3.75

12oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

12oz Cold Brew

$3.50

16oz Cold Brew

$4.00

Grab N Go

Bottled Water

$1.89

Cucumber Spindrift

$2.49Out of stock

Chocolate Milk Organic Horizon

$2.49

Whole Milk Organic Horizon

$2.49

Hint Watermelon

$2.49Out of stock

Hint Peach

$2.49

Hint Apple

$2.49

Vita Coco Pineapple

$2.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Fresh Food. Fast!

Website

Location

24630 Dulles Landing Drive, Suite 135, Dulles, VA 20166

Directions

Gallery
Life & Honey image
Life & Honey image

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerIM South Riding
orange starNo Reviews
25150 Loudoun County Pkwy South Riding, VA 20152
View restaurantnext
baddpizza - South Riding, VA
orange starNo Reviews
25150 Loudoun County Parkway South Riding, VA 20152
View restaurantnext
Biryani Grill
orange starNo Reviews
42010 Village Center Plaza Suite #170 Aldie, VA 20105
View restaurantnext
Ahso Cellars
orange starNo Reviews
22855 BRAMBLETON PLZ #105 Brambleton, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Ahso Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
22855 Brambleton Plaza #108 Brambleton, VA 20148
View restaurantnext
Bravo Peruvian Chicken
orange star4.2 • 310
14513-J Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dulles

Thai by Thai -
orange star4.5 • 4,987
46930 Cedar Lake Plaza Sterling, VA 20164
View restaurantnext
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Sterling
orange star4.7 • 1,364
7 Pidgeon Hill Dr Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Saffron House of Kabob
orange star4.8 • 1,100
_20921 DAVENPORT DR Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
The Dons' Wood Fired Pizza - Cascades Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 545
21018 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0139 - Sterling Southbank
orange star4.8 • 286
21012 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 9139 - Sterling Southbank (OLD)
orange star4.8 • 286
21012 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dulles
Herndon
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston