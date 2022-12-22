Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lil' Brooklyn PDX Pacific Center Building

No reviews yet

850 Southwest Broadway

Suite 100

Portland, OR 97205

Breakfast

Egg bites

$4.50

Whole Wheat Toast

$2.00

Quaker Oatmeal

$2.95
$3.50

Lunch

Lasagne

Riva Sandwhich

Out of stock

Doc's Tomato Basil Soup

2 Meatballs

$5.00

Pizza Bagel

$8.00

Vegetarian Lasagne

Vegetarian Riva

Out of stock

Pesto Veggie Melt

$9.00

Caesar salad

$10.00

Chopped Bleu Salad

$10.00

Chicken Incendio with Rice

$9.50

Chicken Riva

Simon's Organic Pollo Incendio Soup

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Baked Goods/Dessert

Bagel

$2.95

Belgian Waffle

$2.95
Chocolate Cake

Cinnamon Roll

$3.65
Coffee Cake

$3.95
Croissant

$3.65
Donut Cups

$5.50
Marionberry Empanada

$2.75
NY Style Cheesecake

$6.95
Very Berry Bar

$2.85
Rice Crispy

$3.00
Vegan Brownie

$4.15
Mrs. Fields Cookie

$0.75

Sides

Chips

$1.00
Pickle

$1.00
Fig Bar

$1.75
Viet Pho bowl

$3.00
Miso Ramen

$3.00

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00
Jerky

$3.00
Madeleines

$0.75
Single Ghirardelli Square

$0.50

Seasonal

Godiva Truffle Star Ornament

$10.00
Pocky Sticks

$1.00
Ferrero Rocher Gift Box

$6.50
Ferrero Rocher (16 ct)

$10.00
Vanilla Wafers

$1.00
Crostatine Tart

$1.00
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Box

$12.00
Mint Fudge PEACE Gift Box

$16.00
Papyrus Card

$3.00
Moose Munch Premium Popcorn

$7.00

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

White Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Matcha

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Tea

$2.50

Beverages

Coke

$1.25
Sprite

$1.25
Diet Coke

$1.25
Smart Water

$2.75
Pellegrino

$2.00
ZOA energy

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00
Izze Sparkling Apple

$2.25

N/A IPA

$3.00

Bai Drink

$2.50

Naked Smoothie

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
A small cafe located on the first floor of the Pacific Center Building! Come in and enjoy!

850 Southwest Broadway, Suite 100, Portland, OR 97205

Directions

