Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham 811 North Ninth Street

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham
425 Reviews
$$
811 North Ninth Street
Durham, NC 27705
Veg Appetizer
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
Mix Vegetable Pakoda (Vegan, GF)
Deep fried potatoes, cauliflower, onions, and chillies mixed with besan and spices
Spinach Pakoda (Vegan)
Crispy and deep fried spinach fritters made with spinach, besan, onion, herbs and spices
Vegetable Cutlet (2 pcs) (Chefs Special, Vegan)
Minced vegetables with spices, bread-crumbled and deep fried
Chilli Baby Corn (Vegan)
Batter fried baby corn sauteed with onion and bell pepper in chilli sauce
Mushroom Pepper Fry (Vegan)
Golden batter fried mushrooms tossed with pepper and curry leaves
Gobi Manchurian (Chefs Special, Vegan)
Batter fried cauliflower tossed with special manchurian sauce
Chilli Paneer
Batter fried paneer sauteed with onion and bell pepper in chilli sauce
Gobi Pepper Fry (Chefs Special, Vegan)
Batter fried cauliflower sauteed with curry leaf and special aromatic spices
Chilli Garlic Mushroomn
Non-Veg Appetizer
Chicken 65
Deep fried boneless chicken cubes marinated with a blend of chefs special spices
Chicken Lollipop
Drums of chicken marinated in chefs special spices and deep fried
Chicken Peppery Fry (GF)
Boneless Chicken sautéed on grill with special spices
Chilli Chicken
Boneless Chicken stir fried with fresh hot green chillies, spring onion, garlic & soy sauce
Egg Kalakki (Chefs Special)
Tawa cooked egg with spiced gravy
Goat Chukka (Chefs Special, GF)
Goat with bone sautéed on grill with special spices
Knockout Chicken (Chefs Special)
Boneless Chicken stir fried with fresh hot green chillies, spring onion, garlic & soy sauce
Shrimp 65
Deep fried shrimp marinated with a blend of chef’s special spices
Chicken Chukka
Tandoor Sizzlers
Bombay Lamb Chops
Juicy lamb ribs marinated in special spices cooked in clay oven
Campfire Jerk Chicken
Chicken with bone marinated with smoky taste of spicy Jerk seasoning cooked in a clay oven
Chicken Tikka
Chicken tender marinated in tandoori spices roasted in clay oven
Hariyali Murg Kebab
Char-grilled chicken in aromatic green sauce of cilantro, mint and spices
Murg Malai Kebab
Chicken tender marinated in special spices cooked in clay oven- Mughali delicacy
Paneer Tikka
Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices smoked in clay oven
Tandoor Platter
Tandoori sampler - hariyali murg kebab, tandoori shrimp, lamb chops, tandoori chicken
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg quarter marinated in special tandoori spices
Tandoori Grilled Fish
(Pomfret fish grilled with special spices in clay oven)
Tandoori Salmon
Salmon fillet marinated in special in house spices cooked in clay oven
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp grilled with special spices in clay oven
Veg Entree
Aloo Gobi Masala (Vegan, GF)
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with special spices topped with julienne ginger
Baingan Bharta (Vegan, GF)
Charcoal smoky eggplant cooked until tender and mixed with aromatic spices
Bhindi Masala (Vegan, GF)
Okra cooked in spices with onion, ginger and tomatoes and tempered with cumin and red chilies
Channa Masala (Vegan, GF)
Whole chickpeas cooked in tomato onion sauce with a little tang
Dal Tadka (Vegan)
Yellow lentils cooked with aromatic spices
Eggplant Pulusu (Vegan, GF)
Classic Andhra dish consisting of roasted eggplant (brinjal) in a sweet and sour stew
Kadai Mushroom (Vegan, GF)
Sauteed button mushrooms in semi dry gravy of spiced tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions
Malai Kofta
Fresh minced vegetables with nuts and raisins cooked in spicy, creamy sauce
Mango Lime Paneer (Chefs Special)
Our Chef’s secret and special mango sauce blended with a hint of fresh lime cooked with cottage cheese
Mango Lime Tofu (Chefs Special)
Our Chef’s secret and special mango sauce blended with a hint of fresh lime cooked with Tofu
Mutter Paneer (Chefs Special, GF)
Indian cottage cheese and green peas in rich creamy sauce
Mutter Tofu (Chefs Special, GF)
Tofu and green peas in rich creamy sauce
Navratan Korma (Chefs Special, GF)
Mixed vegetables cooked with blend of nuts and dry fruits in a rich creamy sauce laced with spices
Paneer Makhani (GF)
Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices
Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)
Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
Saag Paneer (GF)
Indian cottage cheese cooked with spinach and cream
Saag Tofu (GF)
Tofu cooked with spinach and cream
Tofu Makhani (GF)
Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices
Tofu Tikka Masala (GF)
Tofu Vindaloo (Vegan, GF)
Diced tofu and potato cooked in Goan special rich and tangy tomato sauce
Veg Kurma
Egg Entree
Chicken Entree
Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)
Tender chicken cooked with special spices and hint of coconut
Butter Chicken (GF)
Boneless chicken thigh pieces cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices
Chicken Jalfareze (GF)
Boneless Chicken simmered in special sauce tossed with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes cooked in clay
Chicken Malai Khorma (GF)
Chicken cooked in blend of nuts and creamy sauce - Mughali delicacy
Chicken Saag (GF)
Chicken and fresh spinach cooked in special spices and cream
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken and potato cooked in tomato based tangy sauce
Gongura Chicken (GF)
Spicy and slightly sour tasting curry made with chicken, gongura, onions, chilies, spices & herbs
Karaikudi Chicken Korma (Chefs Special, GF)
Spicy, hot and aromatic dish, which is flavored with aromatic and distinctive spices
Madras Chicken Curry (Chefs Special, GF)
Boneless chicken breast cooked in South Indian style with a hint of coconut
Mango Lime Chicken (Chefs Special, GF)
Boneless chicken cooked with fresh Mango flavor with a hint of lime - SIGNATURE DISH
Lamb/Goat Entree
Andhra Goat Curry (GF)
Traditional goat cooked with special spices and a hint of coconut
Goat Chettinad (Chefs Special, GF)
Chef’s special - goat cubes cooked with aromatic spices and coconut from the land of Chettinad
Gongura Goat (GF)
Traditional goat cooked with gongura leaves & special spices
Lamb/ Goat Korma (GF)
Choice of lamb or goat braised in blend of nuts and creamy sauce - Mughali delicacy
Lamb / Goat Rogan Josh (GF)
Choice of lamb or goat braised with a gravy flavored with ginger, garlic and aromatic spices
Lamb / Goat Saag (GF)
Choice of lamb or goat and fresh spinach cooked in special spices and cream
Lamb / Goat Tikka Masala (GF)
Choice of lamb or goat cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
Lamb/ Goat Vindaloo
Choice of lamb or goat and potato cooked in tomato based tangy sauce
Seafood Entree
Coastal Fish Curry
Fish marinated with fresh turmeric and salt, cooked with fresh tomatoes and spices along with a hint of coconut milk
Malabar Fish Curry
Tilapia fish cooked in aromatic spices and coconut gravy - flavor of Keral
Salmon Tikka Masala
Char-grilled Salmon fish cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers
Shrimp Curry Southern Style
Shrimp cooked with traditional Chennai spices
South Indian Special
Plain Dosa
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils
Egg Dosa
Plain Dosa topped with beaten eggs. Seasoned with salt and pepper
Egg Masala Dosa
Plain Dosa topped with beaten eggs and spicy masala
Masala Dosa
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala
Mysore Masala Dosa
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala and spicy chutney
Andhra Karam Dosa
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils smeared with red chutney
Cheese Dosa
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils topped with cheese
Avocado Dosa
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentil with a spread of spicy chutney, cheese and avacado
Spring Veggie Dosa
(Dosa made stuffed with spread of organic spring mix, olives and green lentil sprouts
Onion Uttapam
Thick crepe topped with onion
Mixed Vegetable Uttapam
Thick crepe topped with mix of vegetables
Veg Kothu Parota
Flaky layered bread cut into pieces and sauteed in onion and spices
Egg Kothu Parota
Flaky layered bread cut into pieces and sauteed in onion and spices
Chicken Kothu Parota
Flaky layered bread cut into pieces and sauteed in onion and spices
Parota - Chicken Kurma
Combo of chicken kurma and handmade multilayered bread
Parota - Mutton Curry
Combo of mutton curry and handmade multilayered bread
Parota - Veg Kurma
Combo of veg kurma and handmade multilayered bread
Bread / Naan
Plain Naan
Fluffy Indian bread made the traditional way in a tandoor oven
Butter Naan
Garlic Naan
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
Bullet Naan
Cheese & Spinach Naan
Cheddar cheese and fresh spinach stuffed in soft clay oven bread
Mint & Basil Naan
Fresh mint and basil infused in soft bread
Rosemary Naan
Fresh rosemary infused in soft bread
Onion Kulcha
Leavened flat bread stuffed with onions, cilantro
Paneer Kulcha
Leavened flat bread stuffed with onions, cilantro, and paneer
Amritsar Potato Kulcha
Soft leavened bread which is stuffed with boiled, mashed potatoes & spices
Parota (2 pcs)
Layered flatbread made from maida flour popular in Southern India
Peshwari Naan
Sweet naan stuffed with nuts, raisins and cherry
Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti
Ragi flat bread cooked in Tandoor clay oven - dairy free
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flat bread cooked in Tandoor clay oven - dairy free
Naan Platter
Assortment of our most popular breads - Butter, Garlic Naans & Tandoori roti
Biryani
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
Madras Chicken Biryani
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
Thalapakattu Goat Biryani
Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs & goat cooked in dum style
Bombay Shrimp Biryani
Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs and Shrimp
Veg Dum Biryani
Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs & mixed vegetables cooked in dum style
AMBUR Goat Dum Biryani
Sides
Desserts
Gulab Jamun
Milk based deep fried dumplings soaked in sugar syrup
Rasamalai
Indian cottage cheeseballs soaked in sweet thick milk. Served chilled
Carrot Halwa
Fresh grated carrot cooked with milk & cream along with nuts and raisins
Kulfi (Kesar, Strawberry, or Malai)
Homemade frozen Indian ice-cream
Rice Kheer (Pudding)
Popular Indian dessert made with rice, milk, nuts, saffron and a touch of cardamom
Cocktails
Gimlet
Red Hot Margarita
Old Fashioned
Mojito
Mango Mint Lemonade
Mango Martini
Lychee Martini
Guava Martini
Cosmopolitian
Pina Colada
Sangira
Indian Mule
Bloody Mary
Pink Martini
Vesper Martini
Black Manhattan
Strawberry Clover
Spicy Margarita
Masala Chai Sour
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Special Beers
Draft Beers
Bottled Indian Beers
Red Wines by Glass
Coteaux d'Aix-en-Preovence Sabine Rose - France
Three Thieves Pinot Noir - California
Dona Paula Melbec - Argentina
Candoni - Organic Merlot - Italy
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon - California
William Hill Estate Winery - Merlot - Central Coast
Shiraz (2015) - Barossa Valley Estate - Australia
Wines By Bottle
White Wines
Bieler Pere et Fils Sabin Rose - France
Joel Gott Chardonnay - California
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
Pacific Rim Riesling - Washington
Quinta do Crasto Douro Superior Branco - Portugal
Three Pears Chenin Blanc Viognier - California
Tom Gore Vineyards Chardonnay - California
Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio - California
Soft Drinks
# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!
811 North Ninth Street, Durham, NC 27705