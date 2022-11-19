Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

Plum Southern Kitchen & Bar

37 Reviews

501 Washington St., Suite C

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Sweet Potato
Bibb & Apple Salad
Brisket Taco

Smaller

Duck Rillette Toast

$14.00

Caramalized onion, red wine gastrique, Loaf Bakery toast

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Crispy buttermilk fried shallots, smoked paprika, chives (VG)

Brisket Taco

$8.00

(1) House made flour tortilla, slaw, serrano crema, cheddar, BBQ sauce

Bibb & Apple Salad

$12.00

Apple butter, Rocket's Robiola, toasted pecan, apple, maple vinaigrette rocket's robiola (VG) (GF)

Pickle Plate

$8.00

Rotating vegetables pickled three different ways (V) (GF)

Gnocchi

$18.00

Beech Mushrooms, butternut squash, hazelnut, pickled shallot (VG)

Larger

East Coast Market Fish

$33.00

Pan seared NC market fish, sweet corn puree, pickled summer squash, corn & cherry tomato salsa, basil (GF) (DF)

Sweet Potato

$22.00

Grilled sweet potato steak with succotash, marinated onions, charred carrot glaze, walnut crumb (GF) (VG--can be made vegan on request!)

Steak

$34.00

6 oz cast iron Manhattan steak, BBQ roasted carrots, creamed spinach, Plum's steak sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Garlic marinated shrimp, andouille sausage, tomato gravy, creamy Red Tail Grains grits (GF)

Desserts

Gingerbread & Orangesicle Mousse

$10.00

Fresh berries, whipped cream, blueberry vanilla champagne puree

Banana Pudding (To Go)

$8.00

Cocoa nib, mascarpone, bourbon caramel, shortbread (VG)

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Chocolate cake, cocoa nibs, blackberry butter, house-made chocolate sorbet, candied pistachios (V)

Apple Galette

$10.00
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big Bar. Small Plates. Big Flavors. Plum is a casual Southern American restaurant serving delicious Southern small plates, refreshing beverages, and classic desserts in Downtown Durham. We are open for to-go service, curbside pickup, indoor & outdoor dining, and drinks Thursday - Monday from 5-8 PM.

Website

Location

501 Washington St., Suite C, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

