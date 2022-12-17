Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lindburgers - Jupiter

review star

No reviews yet

1695 West Indiantown Road

Jupiter, FL 33458

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Birch Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Raspberry Tea

$3.49

Club Soda

$3.49

Perrier

$3.29

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Milk Shake

$5.29

Ice Cream Float

$4.29

Coffee

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.59

Apple Juice

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.59

Milk

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

TOGO Smart Water

$3.29

Tonic

$3.69

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Unswt Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Beer

Bud Lt Btl

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch Light

$2.75

Coors Lt Btl

$3.75

Corona

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Corona Premier

$5.75

Dos Equis

$4.95

Heineken

$4.95

Heineken 0.0

$3.95

High Noon

$4.95

Lagunitas

$5.50

Magners

$4.95

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Light Btl

$3.75

Modelo

$4.95

Nutrls

$5.00

PBR

$2.75

Sam Adams

$4.95

Stella Btl

$5.50

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$3.75

DRT Shocktop

$6.50

DRT Bud Lt

$3.25

DRT Cigar City

$6.25

DRT Big Wave

$6.95

DRT Guinness

$6.95

DRT Miller Lt

$3.25

DRT Chancellor

$6.25

DRT Yuengling

$3.25

Pitcher Bud Light

$18.99

Pitcher Miller Light

$18.99

Pitcher Yuengling

$18.99

Wine

Corkage Fee

$10.00

GLS Canyon Road PN

$5.75

GLS Copper Ridge CAB

$5.75

GLS Copper Ridge MER

$5.75

GLS J. Lohr CAB

$10.25

GLS Josh CAB

$10.25

GLS Layered Cake Malbec

$8.50

GLS Meiomi PN

$11.50

GLS Canyon Road PG

$5.75

GLS Canyon Road SB

$5.75

GLS Copper Ridge CH

$5.75

GLS Copper Ridge WZ

$5.75

GLS Ecco Domani PG

$7.50

GLS Kendall Jackson CH

$9.75

GLS Meiomi CH

$11.00

GLS Riesling

$7.50

GLS Santa Marg PG

$14.75

GLS Kim Crawford SB

$10.75

GLS Whispering Angel

$10.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$35.00

GLS Korbel

$7.95

GLS Prosecco

$7.95

BTL J. Lohr CAB

$38.00

BTL Josh CAB

$38.00

BTL Layered Cake Malbec

$30.00

BTL Meiomi PN

$44.00

BTL Ecco Domani PG

$28.00

BTL Kendall Jackson CH

$35.00

BTL Meiomi CH

$42.00

BTL Riesling

$28.00

BTL Santa Marg PG

$49.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.75

Absolut

$7.25

Absolut Citron

$8.25

Grey Goose

$8.95

Ketel One

$8.75

Kettle Botanical

$8.75

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.00

Smirnoff Rasperry

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli O

$8.50

Titos

$7.95

DBL Well Vodka

$7.50

DBL Absolut

$15.90

DBL Absolut Citron

$16.50

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$16.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$13.50

DBL Grey Goose

$17.90

DBL Ketel One

$17.50

DBL Smirnoff

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff Rasperry

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

DBL Stoli

$15.50

DBL Stoli O

$17.50

DBL Titos

$10.50

RXS Well Vodka

$6.75

RXS Absolut

$9.75

RXS Absolut Citron

$9.95

RXS Absolut Mandarin

$9.95

RXS Grey Goose

$11.50

RXS Ketel One

$11.25

RXS Smirnoff

$8.75

RXS Smirnoff Cherry

$8.95

RXS Smirnoff Rasperry

$8.95

RXS Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.95

RXS Stoli

$10.25

RXS Stoli O

$10.25

RX Titos

$9.50

Well Gin

$3.95

Bombay Sapphire

$8.75

Hendricks

$12.25

Tanqueray

$12.25

Beefeaters

$7.25

DBL Well Gin

$7.90

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$17.50

DBL Hendricks

$24.50

DBL Tanqueray

$24.50

DBL Beefeaters

$14.50

RXS Well Gin

$6.75

RXS Bombay Sapphire

$17.50

RXS Hendricks

$14.75

RXS Tanqueray

$11.25

Well Rum

$3.75

Bacardi

$7.95

Bacardi Dragon

$7.95

Bacardi Limon

$7.95

Bacardi Mango

$7.95

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.50

Myers Dark

$8.75

DBL Well Rum

$7.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.50

DBL Bacardi Dragon

$10.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.50

DBL Bacardi Mango

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.00

DBL Malibu

$15.50

DBL Myers Dark

$17.50

RXS Well Rum

$6.75

RXS Bacardi

$7.75

RXS Bacardi Dragon

$9.50

RXS Bacardi Limon

$9.50

RXS Bacardi Mango

$9.50

RXS Captain Morgan

$7.75

RXS Malibu

$9.50

RXS Myers Darkk

$11.25

Well Tequila

$3.95

1800

$8.75

Camarena

$5.50

Cantera Negra

$8.00

Casamigos

$11.50

Casamigos Reposado

$12.50

Don Julio

$8.75

Patron Silver

$9.25

DBL Well Tequila

$7.90

DBL 1800

$17.50

DBL Camarena

$13.90

DBL Cantera Negra

$16.50

DBL Casamigos

$23.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$25.00

DBL Don Julio

$17.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

RXS Well Tequila

$6.50

RXS 1800 Silver

$11.25

RXS Camarena

$7.95

RXS Cantera Negra

$11.25

RXS Casamigos

$13.75

RXS Casamigos Reposado

$14.25

RXS Cuervo Gold

$9.50

RXS Cuervo Silver

$9.50

RXS Patron Silver

$11.75

Paddys

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$9.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.25

Canadian Club

$5.25

Crown Apple

$8.75

Crown Royal

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jameson O

$9.25

Jim Beam

$8.25

Knob Creek

$9.25

Makers Mark

$9.50

Screwball

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Well Bourbon

$3.95

Well Whiskey

$3.95

Woodford Reserve

$11.75

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.90

DBL Well Bourbon

$7.90

DBL Ballotin Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$19.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$19.00

DBL Canadian Club

$15.50

DBL Crown Apple

$17.50

DBL Crown Royal

$19.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$17.50

DBL EH Taylor

$18.00

DBL Four Roses

$17.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.90

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$15.90

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$15.90

DBL Jameson

$19.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$18.50

DBL Makers Mark

$19.00

DBL Michter's

$18.00

DBL Screwball

$16.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$13.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$19.50

RXS Well Whiskey

$7.25

RXS Well Bourbon

$7.00

RXS Ballotin Bourbon

$8.00

RXS Canadian Club

$8.25

RXS Crown Apple

$11.25

RXS Crown Royal

$11.75

RXS Crown Vanilla

$11.25

RXS EH Taylor

$10.50

RXS Four Roses

$11.00

RXS Jack Daniels

$10.00

RXS Jack Daniels Fire

$10.00

RXS Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

RXS Jameson

$11.75

RXS Jim Beam

$10.00

RXS Knob Creek

$11.50

RXS Makers Mark

$12.00

RXS Screwball

$8.00

RXS Seagram's 7

$7.75

Well Scotch

$3.85

Chivas

$9.25

Dewars

$7.75

Glenlivet

$13.00

JW Black

$10.50

JW Red

$6.00

Pinch

$9.00

B/S Dewars

$5.75

DBL Well Scotch

$7.70

DBL Chivas

$18.50

DBL Dewars

$15.50

DBL Glenlivet

$26.00

DBL JW Black

$21.00

DBL JW Red

$15.50

DBL Pinch

$18.00

RXS Well Scotch

$6.50

RXS Chivas

$12.25

RXS Dewars

$9.50

RXS Glenlivet

$15.75

RXS JW Black

$12.50

RXS JW Red

$9.50

RXS Pinch

$10.50

BB

$9.50

Baileys

$9.50

Blue Curacao

$8.50

Buttershots

$8.50

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Compari

$7.25

Courvoisier

$9.00

Crema De Banana

$7.00

*Crem DeCacao DK

$7.00

*Crem DeCacao WHT

$7.00

Crem DeMenthe Grn

$7.00

DiSaranno

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Frangelico

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Hennessey

$9.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$9.50

Peach Schnapps

$9.50

Sambuca Romano

$9.50

Basic Cocktails

Aperol Spritzer

$9.00

Appletini

$7.99

Baby Guinness

$7.50

Bailey’s Coffee

$7.75

Baybreeze

$5.99

Black Russian

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Blue Long Island

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$7.99

French Toast

$8.00

Gibson Gin

$7.99

Gibson Vodka

$7.99

Gimlet Gin

$7.99

Gimlet Vodka

$7.99

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kahlua Coffee

$7.75

Lemondrop Martini

$10.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Madras

$5.99

Manhattan

$7.99

Manhattan Up

$9.99

Margarita

$8.50

Martini Gin

$10.00

Martini Vodka

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$7.99

Mint Julep

$7.25

Mojito

$7.99

Moscow Jameson

$12.99

Moscow Mule

$7.99

Old Fashioned

$7.95

Rob Roy

$7.99

Sangria

$7.95

Seabreeze

$5.99

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.25

Sunday Margarita

$9.50

Tom Collins

$5.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.99

Virgin Margarita

$5.99

Virgin Mojito

$5.99

Washington Apple

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita

$7.55

Whiskey Sour

$5.99

White Russian

$7.95

Specialty Cocktails

1st Class LIT

$14.00

1st Class Margarita

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$13.75

Gin Spritz

$11.00

Island Mojito

$11.00

Lindy's Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mai Tai

$9.50

Mojito Dragon

$10.75

Mojito Mango

$10.75

Mojito Limon

$10.75

Rasperry Lemon Drop

$13.75

Russ Manhattan

$11.49

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$7.25

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$9.00

Jagerbomb

$9.00

Kamikaze

$6.95

Lemondrop

$7.95

Mind Eraser

$7.95

Purple Hooter

$9.00

White Tea

$6.95

Wet Pussy

$6.50

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Pudding Shot

$5.00

Pre-Flight Bites

Ahi Tuna

$16.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Cheesy Bacon Tots

$10.99

Cheezy Bacon Fries

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Foot "O" Rings

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Hummus Platter

$11.59

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Potato Skins

$10.29

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Southwest Egg Roll

$11.99

Tiger Shrimp

$14.29

Triple Tizer

$14.29

Calamari

$10.99

Potato Balls

$9.99

Burgers

1. A la Carte

$9.99

2. Plane

$10.99

3. Cheese

$11.79

4. Bacon & Cheese

$11.99

5. Fried Mozzarella Burger

$12.79

6. Caprese

$12.99

7. Mexican

$13.29

8. Napa Burger

$12.99

9. Nutty Bacon Burger

$11.99

10. English

$12.79

11. Polo Burger

$13.79

12. Mushrooms

$11.79

13. Western

$12.79

14. Crispy Onion

$12.29

15.Mushrooms &Onions

$12.29

16. Cheesy Mushroom

$12.79

17. Mt. St. Onions

$11.29

18. BLT

$11.29

19. Jalapeno Popper

$12.79

20. Dagwood

$17.99

21. Right Stuffed

$13.79

22. New Yorker

$13.29

23. Chicago

$11.79

24. Super Topper

$14.59

25. Lindy Melt

$11.99

26. Rowdy Reuben

$12.99

27. Greek

$12.79

28. Far East

$12.29

29. Mini Lindy's

$12.99

30. Portobello Burger

$12.99

31. Texas Topper

$14.29

32. Boca Raton

$11.99

33. Ranchero Burger

$11.79

34. Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

35. French Fry Bourbon

$13.29

36. Cajun

$11.99

37. California

$13.79

38. Pizza Italiano

$12.29

39. Spicy Island Burger

$12.79

40. Popeye

$12.29

41. Delray Beach

$12.79

42. Veggie Burger

$11.79

43. Turkey Burger

$11.99

44. Meatloaf Burger

$13.99

45. Monterey

$12.29

46. Hawaiian

$12.79

47. Buffalo Bleu

$12.79

48. Beach

$12.79

49. Naples

$13.29

50. Sunrise

$13.29

Impossible

$13.99

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.79

French Dip

$13.79

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.79

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Reuben

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.79

Hawaiian Grilled Cheese

$11.79

Lindy Club

$12.79

BLT

$9.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.59

Cup & a Half

$9.99

Julios Breakfast Sandwich

$11.29

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Turkey and Swiss

$9.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$12.79

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.29

Crispy Chicken Minis

$12.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Lindy Special

$12.99

Wings & Wingers

Five Wings

$9.29

Ten Wings

$17.59

Fifteen Wings

$24.59

Twenty Wings

$29.99

Wingers

$11.79

Wraps

Cheeseburger Wrap

$11.79

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$11.99

Chx Ranch Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$12.29

Lindy's Wrap

$11.99

Cobb Salad Wrap

$11.99

LJ Wrap

$11.99

Chx Caesar Wrap

$11.29

Tiger Shrimp Wrap

$14.29

Salads

Side Salad

$6.99

Soup n Salad

$8.99

Chopped Wedge Salad

$11.79

Taco Salad

$15.79

Reg. Lindy Salad

$16.29

Sm. Lindy Salad

$13.29

Steakhouse Salad

$17.59

Reg. Greek Salad

$12.29

Sm. Greek Salad

$10.79

Reg. Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.79

Sm. Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.79

Reg. Cobb Salad

$15.79

Sm. Cobb Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Caesar w/Grilled Chicken

$12.79

Caesar w/Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Reg. Oriental Chicken Salad

$14.79

Sm. Oriental Chicken Salad

$12.79

Seared Tuna Salad

$18.79

Lindoggers

Loaded Dog

$11.29

Plain Dog

$10.79

Kraut Dog

$11.29

Bacon & Cheese Dog

$11.99

Chili & Cheese Dog

$11.99

Kickin' Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$12.29

Buffalo Chx Quesadilla

$12.79

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.79

Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Specialty Platters

FR Grilled Baby Back Ribs

$27.59

HR Grilled Baby Back Ribs

$19.59

Chopped Sirloin

$16.29

Ribeye Steak

$22.59

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.79

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$14.59

Shrimp Tacos

$14.59

Ahi Tacos

$17.99

Soups

Crock Soup of the Day

$6.29

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.29

Crock French Onion

$7.79

Cup French Onion

$6.79

Crock Chili

$7.79

Cup Chili

$5.79

Soup n Salad

$8.99

F/O Side

$5.29

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Broccoli

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Extra Pita

$1.99

French Fry Basket

$4.59

ORing Basket

$5.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

S/O Beer Chz

$1.49

S/O Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Swt Fry Basket

$5.59

Tot Basket

$6.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.29

Kids Hot Dog

$7.29

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.79

Kids Grilled Chx Breast

$7.79

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Kids Chk Ques

$8.29

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.29

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.29

Kids Grilled Chx Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Mini Cheese Burgers

$7.29

Desserts

Chocolate Volcano

$9.79

Fried Oreos

$9.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.79

Key Lime Pie

$7.79

Ice Cream

$4.29

Kids Ice Cream

$2.49

Ice Cream Float

$4.29

Bar Bites

Mini Trio 1-1-1

$7.99

Mini Trio Burgers

$7.99

Mini Trio Chicken

$7.99

Mini Trio Pork

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Known for 50 different burgers, however we have a vast variety of other items including, salads, sandwiches, wings, hot dogs, quesadillas, seafood, and more. We are a family friendly restaurant and bar.

Website

Location

1695 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL 33458

Directions

