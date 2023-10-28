Restaurant info

“El Fogoncito” is born for our love to Mexico, to it’s people, to it’s traditions and especially to its gastronomy; the latter is a symbol of our identity, of our origins. Mexican cuisine is a legacy of that cultural mix between Spanish and Indigenous culture. With an enviroment of elements of Mexican folklore, like the traditional clothing and furniture, this restaurant pretends to be a family space, specially to all of our brothers, who loves our culture, and to those compatriots, away from home, who want to feel and enjoy one more time the unique flavor of corn, avocado, Chipotle pepper and other important ingredients of our traditional Mexican cuisine. We welcome you to El Fogoncito “Mi Casa Es Su Casa”

Website