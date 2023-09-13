Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill - Boise
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is for people who want to have fun and enjoy a unique dining experience. Serving Modern Asian Cuisine with American Flair, our chefs use traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways to create bold, craveable flavors that appeal to all tastes. With an upbeat atmosphere, an innovative bar and friendly service, Ling & Louie's redefines what Asian restaurants are expected to be.
Location
2288 North Garden Street, Garden City, ID 83714
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Western Collective - 111 West 33rd Street
4.0 • 78
111 West 33rd Street Garden City, ID 83714
View restaurant
Uncle Bob's Pizza - 1728 E McMillan Rd #110
No Reviews
1728 E McMillan Rd #110 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurant