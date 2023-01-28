Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Times Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

2422 West Main Street

Boise, ID 83702

Order Again

Bagels

Single Bagel

$2.00

Unsliced singe bagel

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$11.00

6 assorted bagels

Dozen Bagels

$20.00

12 assorted bagels

# Specials

#1 Veggie

$9.00

Veggie cream cheese, hummus, cucumber, shredded carrot, Sable Dog Micro Greens, balsamic.

#2 Lox

$14.00

Choice of cream cheese, Nova lox, tomato, red onion, capers & dill.

#3 Lady Bird

$9.00

Tarragon chicken salad, tomato, cucumber and Sable Dog micro greens.

#4 Mean Green

$6.00

Smashed avocado, coconut oil, pickled red onion & Sable Dog micro greens.

#5 GTB. BLT

$8.00

Applewood smoked bacon, local greens, tomato, roasted poblano cream cheese

#6 Honey Bee

$7.00

Peanut butter, banana and honey.

#7 Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

#8 Rip, dip n’sip

$7.00

Bagel in a bag (unsliced) to-go cream cheese of your choice, and a 12oz coffee.

#9 Egg Sando

$7.00

Veggie cream cheese, hummus, cucumber, shredded carrot, Sable Dog Micro Greens, balsamic.

No Coffee Rip N’ Dip

$6.00

Build Your Own Bagel

$2.00

Build your own and choose either open faced or closed sandwich option

Salads

#10 Tarragon Chicken Salad

$9.00

Tarragon chicken salad over greens with bacon bits and champagne vin dressing

#11 House Salad

$7.00

Local greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers, and everything bagel crunch.

Sweets

Browned Butter Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Cold Case N/A

Minor Figures Oat Latte

$3.50

Minor Figures Chai Latte

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Oj

Mineral Water

Whites By the Glass

Il Prosecco, Italy

$9.50

Clos du Lumieres Rose, France

$7.00

Care Blanco Sobre Lias, Spain

$7.00

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

$6.00

Mimosa

$9.50

Reds By The Glass

Faustino Tempranillo, Spain

$7.00

Felicite GSM, France

$10.50

Valley of the Moon Red Blend

$11.50

By The Bottle

Il Prosecco, Italy

$24.00

Mionetto Treviso Prosecco Brut, Italy

$12.00

Mionetto Treviso Prosecco Rose, Italy

$12.00

Clos du Lumieres Rose, France

$17.00

Care Blanco Sobre Lias, Spain

$17.00

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

$15.00

Faustino Tempranillo, Spain

$17.00

Felicite GSM, France

$24.00

Valley of the Moon Red Blend, California

$27.00

To Go 8oz

Almond Butter 8oz

$8.50

Blueberry Cream Cheese 8oz

$8.50

Butter 8oz

$4.50

Churro Cream Cheese 8oz

$8.50

Garden Veggie Cream Cheese 8oz

$8.50

Hummus 8oz

$8.50

Kula Cashew “Cream Cheese” 8oz

$16.00

Peanut Butter 8oz

$8.50

Plain Cream Chesse 8oz

$8.50

Roasted Pablano Cream Cheese 8oz

$8.50

Scallion Cream Cheese 8oz

$8.50

Spicy Honey Cream Cheese 8oz

$8.50

To Go 4oz

Plain CC 4oz

$3.50

Scallion CC 4oz

$4.00

Poblano CC 4oz

$4.00

Veggie CC 4oz

$4.00

Spicy Honey CC 4oz

$4.00

Churro CC 4oz

$4.00

Blueberry CC 4oz

$4.00

Hummus 4oz

$4.00

Kula Dairy Free 4oz

$8.00

Butter 4oz

$2.00

Peanut Butter 4oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
COMING SOON BOISE!

Location

2422 West Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

