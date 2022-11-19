Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill

792 Reviews

$

1772 W State St

Boise, ID 83702

Popular Items

Sandwich
Bowl
Salad

Build Your Meal

Salad

Salad

$9.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garnished with Mediterranean pickles and served with pita.

Sandwich

Sandwich

$8.50

Your choice of protein served traditionally wrapped in warm pita.

Bowl

Bowl

$10.50

Your choice of protein served over a bed of rice with pita.

Kids Meal

$6.50

12 and Under - Your choice of protein served over rice or with fries.

Extras

Extra Protein

Add an extra ounce or kabob to your meals.

Cheese Add Ons

Add extra cheese to any meal.

Veggie Add Ons

Add a side of veggies to any meal.

Sauce and Dressing Add Ons

Add extra sauce or dressing to your meal.

Appetizers

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$7.50

A refreshing cucumber yogurt dip made from scratch served with your choice of pita bread, chips or refreshing veggies.

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

A creamy Mediterranean bean dip topped with your favorite flavor and served with your choice of starch or veggies.

Baba Ghannooj

Baba Ghannooj

$8.50

Aromatic eggplant dip garnished with parsley, paprika, and topped with olive oil upon request.

Falafels

Falafels

$6.50

Perfect blend of ground garbanzo beans, herbs, and seasoning balled and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce. Comes with 5.

Dolma

Dolma

$5.00

Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice and vegetables and seasoned with Mediterranean spices. Comes with 6.

Mujaddara

Mujaddara

$6.00

A blend of rice and lentils cooked with Mediterranean spices and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with caramelized onions and sumac seasoning.

Mazzah House Rice

Mazzah House Rice

$5.00

A blend of basmati and medium grain rice simmered in chicken stock and Mediterranean spices.

Za'atr Bread

Za'atr Bread

$4.25

Mediterranean style bread made with Greek pita crisped with olive oil and topped with za'atr seasoning.

Home Style Lentil Soup

Home Style Lentil Soup

$4.75

Creamy lentil soup made from scratch with traditional Mediterranean herbs, and spicees. Served with pita and lemon.

Sides

Sides

Salads

Tabbouli

Tabbouli

$7.50

A traditional Mediterranean salad made with finely chopped parsley, tomato, onion, lettuce, mint, and bulger wheat. Topped with lemon juice and olive oil.

Lebanese

Lebanese

$7.50

A medley of tomato, cucumbers, parsley, and mint mixed with olive oil and lemon juice.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

A bed of salad with tomato, cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, feta, and assorted Mediterranean pickles. Served with warm pita and your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.50

More

Kids Grilled Cheese and French Fries

$6.50

Served with Fry Sauce.

Chicken Strips and French Fries

Chicken Strips and French Fries

$6.50

Served with French Fries and Fry Sauce.

Pita Melt

$6.50

Veggie Pita

$5.50
Sides

Sides

Mediterranean Pickles

$3.50

An assortment of Pickles, Pepperoncini, Turnips, and Beets.

Round of Pita

$1.25

Pita Chips

$3.50

Pita chips made daily and seasoned with sumac.

Bag of Pita Bread

$7.50

Utensils

Allergy

Dessert

Almond Delight

$4.00Out of stock

Family Rice Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Medium Baklava Triangles

$2.50
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

Value Pack Medium Baklava

$8.50

A delectable traditional dessert made with layers of phyllo dough, honey, butter, and nuts.

Assorted Cashew Baklava

$8.50

Family Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich Family Meal

$55.00

Get 4 falafel sandwiches with your choice of a large Greek or Garden Salad and 1 large size of your choice.

Gyro Sandwich Family Meal

$59.00

Get 4 Gyro sandwiches, traditional or chicken, with your choice of a large greek or garden salad and 1 large size of your choice.

Shawarma Sandwich Family Meal

$57.00

Get 4 Shawarma sandwiches, chicken or beef, with your choice of a large greek or garden salad and 1 large size of your choice.

Family Platters

Gyro Platter Family Meal

$60.00

Get 16 ozs of chicken or traditional gyro meat and 8 ozs of sauce with a large house rice, 4 rounds of pita, your choice of greek or garden salad, and 1 large side of your choice.

Shawarma Platter Family Meal

$58.00

Get 16 ozs of chicken or beef shawarma meat and 8 ozs of sauce with a large house rice, 4 rounds of pita, your choice of greek or garden salad, and 1 large side of your choice.

Kabob Platter Family Meal

$62.00

Get 8 meat and veggie kabobs with an 8 oz sauce of your choice, a large house rice, a large Greek or Garden salad, 2 rounds of pita and 1 large side of your choice.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1772 W State St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

