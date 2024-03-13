Restaurant info

Popular local, family-owned, Chinese Restaurant. Serving delicious appetizers, noodles, rice, stir-fry, combination or family style dinners. We're well established and have won many "Best Chinese/Asian Food" Awards from local reader contests! We offer large round tables with lazy Susans for large group or families. Conveniently located in Boise on the Bench, near I-84 Curtis Exit. Come in and enjoy! We also offer Take-Out and Delivery by App Services.