Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant LD Montgomery

903 Reviews

$$

7720 eastchase pkwy

Montgomery, AL 36117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)
Queso App
Carnitas Taco (NEW)

Appetizers

Montgomery Salsas

$2.00
Queso App

Queso App

$8.50

Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips

Queso Con Carne

Queso Con Carne

$10.75

Our cheese dip topped with brisket burnt ends, pico, cilantro

Guacamole App

Guacamole App

$10.75

Avocados, lime, cilantro, with corn chips

Tamale

Tamale

$5.75

Carnitas, salsa verde, crema, cilantro

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro

Smoked Chicken Nachos

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$17.00

Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro, smoked chicken

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$17.00

Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro, carnitas

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$19.00

Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro, smoked beef brisket

Soup+Salad+Bowls

Pozole

Pozole

$9.75

Stewed pork, hominy, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, radish, lime

Picado Salad

Picado Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing

Picado Salad w/ Smoked Chicken

Picado Salad w/ Smoked Chicken

$16.25

Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked chicken

Picado Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

Picado Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$17.25

Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, grilled chicken

Picado Salad w/ Smoked Pork

Picado Salad w/ Smoked Pork

$16.25

Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked pork

Picado Salad w/ Steak

$22.50
Picado Salad w/ Beef Brisket

Picado Salad w/ Beef Brisket

$22.50

Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked beef brisket

Picado Salad w/ Gulf Shrimp

Picado Salad w/ Gulf Shrimp

$20.00

Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, gulf shrimp

Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken

Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken

$15.00

Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked chicken

Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken

$16.00
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Pork

Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Pork

$15.00

Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked pork

Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Brisket

$18.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Adobada

$15.00

Burrito Bowl w/ Shrimp

$18.00
Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$15.00

Seasonal veggies, rice, black beans, lettuce, pickled onion, radish, avocado, pico, corn, queso fresco, cilantro

Street Food

Burrito w/ Smoked Chicken

Burrito w/ Smoked Chicken

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico

Burrito w/ Pork Carnitas

Burrito w/ Pork Carnitas

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico

Burrito w/ Smoked Brisket

Burrito w/ Smoked Brisket

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico

Burrito w/ Adobada

$12.00
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole

Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken

Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken

$12.00

Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole

Quesadilla w/ Smoked Pork

Quesadilla w/ Smoked Pork

$12.00

Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole

Quesadilla w/ Smoked Brisket

Quesadilla w/ Smoked Brisket

$15.00

Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole

Quesadilla w/ Gulf Shrimp

$16.00

Quesadilla w/ Adobada

$12.00

La Cocina

$12.00
BBQ Pork Taco

BBQ Pork Taco

$5.75

Smoked pork, chipotle slaw, BBQ sauce

Carnitas Taco (NEW)

Carnitas Taco (NEW)

$5.75

Slow roasted pork, salsa verde, onion, cilantro

El Pastor Taco (NEW)

El Pastor Taco (NEW)

$5.75

Slow roasted pork, pineapple, salsa arbol, cilantro

Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)

Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)

$5.75

Salsa arbol, onion, cilantro

Smoked Chicken Taco (NEW)

Smoked Chicken Taco (NEW)

$5.75

Salsa verde, onion, cilantro

Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)

Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)

$5.75

Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro

Adobada Taco

$5.75
Gulf Fish Taco

Gulf Fish Taco

$6.75

Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro

Winter Veggie Taco (NEW)

Winter Veggie Taco (NEW)

$5.75

Seasonal veggies, crema, cilantro

Steak Taco

$6.75Out of stock

Tamale Plate

$18.00

2 carnitas tamales. Carnitas, salsa verde, crema, cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Fajitas

Smoked Chicken Fajitas

Smoked Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans

Smoked Brisket Fajitas

Smoked Brisket Fajitas

$29.00

Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans

Gulf Shrimp Fajitas

Gulf Shrimp Fajitas

$38.00

Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans

Ribeye Steak Fajitas

Ribeye Steak Fajitas

$34.00

Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans

Pick 2 Combo Fajitas

Pick 2 Combo Fajitas

$34.00

Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Crispy chicken breast, chipotle crema, wickles pickles, choice of side

Quarter Chicken

$12.75
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$18.00

Served with pickled vegetables, rice and your choice of black or pinto beans

Family Style Whole Chicken

Family Style Whole Chicken

$36.00

Served with pickled vegetables, rice and your choice of black or pinto beans

Sides

Mexican Style Street Corn

Mexican Style Street Corn

$5.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chipotle Slaw

$4.00

Papas

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$7.00

Fried pastry tossed in sugar spice, Mexican chocolate sauce

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$5.75

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Taco

$4.99

Kid's Brisket Taco

$4.99

Kid's Fried Drumsticks

$4.99

Kid's Smoked Drumsticks

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Burrito

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Throwback Thursday