- Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant LD Montgomery
903 Reviews
$$
7720 eastchase pkwy
Montgomery, AL 36117
Popular Items
Appetizers
Montgomery Salsas
Queso App
Melted cheese, serrano peppers, with corn chips
Queso Con Carne
Our cheese dip topped with brisket burnt ends, pico, cilantro
Guacamole App
Avocados, lime, cilantro, with corn chips
Tamale
Carnitas, salsa verde, crema, cilantro
Nachos
Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro
Smoked Chicken Nachos
Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro, smoked chicken
Pork Nachos
Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro, carnitas
Brisket Nachos
Pinto beans, cheese, pico, guac, crema, cilantro, smoked beef brisket
Soup+Salad+Bowls
Pozole
Stewed pork, hominy, avocado, cabbage, cilantro, radish, lime
Picado Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing
Picado Salad w/ Smoked Chicken
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked chicken
Picado Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, grilled chicken
Picado Salad w/ Smoked Pork
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked pork
Picado Salad w/ Steak
Picado Salad w/ Beef Brisket
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, smoked beef brisket
Picado Salad w/ Gulf Shrimp
Mixed greens, avocado, black beans, cucumber, cilantro, pickled onions, pepitas, radish, queso fresco, ranch dressing, gulf shrimp
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Chicken
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked chicken
Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Pork
Rice & black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cilantro, queso fresco, smoked pork
Burrito Bowl w/ Smoked Brisket
Burrito Bowl w/ Adobada
Burrito Bowl w/ Shrimp
Veggie Bowl
Seasonal veggies, rice, black beans, lettuce, pickled onion, radish, avocado, pico, corn, queso fresco, cilantro
Street Food
Burrito w/ Smoked Chicken
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico
Burrito w/ Pork Carnitas
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico
Burrito w/ Smoked Brisket
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, pinto beans, crema, and pico
Burrito w/ Adobada
Cheese Quesadilla
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
Quesadilla w/ Smoked Chicken
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
Quesadilla w/ Smoked Pork
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
Quesadilla w/ Smoked Brisket
Jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, guacamole
Quesadilla w/ Gulf Shrimp
Quesadilla w/ Adobada
La Cocina
BBQ Pork Taco
Smoked pork, chipotle slaw, BBQ sauce
Carnitas Taco (NEW)
Slow roasted pork, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
El Pastor Taco (NEW)
Slow roasted pork, pineapple, salsa arbol, cilantro
Smoked Beef Brisket Taco (NEW)
Salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
Smoked Chicken Taco (NEW)
Salsa verde, onion, cilantro
Fried Chicken Taco (NEW)
Ranch, pickled onion, cilantro
Adobada Taco
Gulf Fish Taco
Chipotle slaw, pickled onion, chipotle crema, cilantro
Winter Veggie Taco (NEW)
Seasonal veggies, crema, cilantro
Steak Taco
Tamale Plate
2 carnitas tamales. Carnitas, salsa verde, crema, cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Fajitas
Smoked Chicken Fajitas
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Smoked Brisket Fajitas
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Gulf Shrimp Fajitas
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Ribeye Steak Fajitas
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Pick 2 Combo Fajitas
Roasted onions and peppers, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and choice of black or pinto beans
Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, chipotle crema, wickles pickles, choice of side
Quarter Chicken
Half Chicken
Served with pickled vegetables, rice and your choice of black or pinto beans
Family Style Whole Chicken
Served with pickled vegetables, rice and your choice of black or pinto beans