Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Rey Burrito Lounge

876 Reviews

$$

1031 E Fairview Ave

Montgomery, AL 36106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
8 oz Queso
Original Burrito

Appetizers

All of our delicious appetizers in one place. Good luck choosing!

4 oz Salsa

$4.00

8 oz Salsa

$6.00

4 oz Guacamole

$5.50

8 oz Guacamole

$9.00
Half Guac/Salsa & Chips

Half Guac/Salsa & Chips

$7.50

Can't decide? Get a little of both! Choose two between any of our salsas, guacamole, or queso to make up a perfect appetizer for everybody.

4 oz Queso

$4.00

8 oz Queso

$6.00
Trio & Chips

Trio & Chips

$9.50

Choice of three of any of our salsas, guacamole, or queso.

Spiced Organic Pumpkin Seeds 4oz

Spiced Organic Pumpkin Seeds 4oz

$4.00

Spicy toasted pumpkin seeds served with lime wedges.

Chiles Toreados

Chiles Toreados

$4.00

Charred spicy jalapeños marinated with lime juice and soy sauce.

Malditos

Malditos

$6.50

Roasted jalapeños stuffed with pumpkin seeds, chipotle, and queso fresco.

Nachos Estupendo

Nachos Estupendo

$14.00

Our famous house nachos: beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, sun dried tomatoes, and corn. Do not forget to customize by adding items from the extras menu!

El Rey Dip & Chips

El Rey Dip & Chips

$10.00

A delicious bean dip consisting of our house-made refried pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa fresca, and pickled jalapeños.

Burritos or Bowls

Bean Burrito

$9.50

Rice, salsa, cheese, black beans in a tortilla.

Cali Burrito

$11.50

rice, salsa, cheese, & our veggie mix of corn, black beans, kale, red onions, red peppers, & sun-dried tomatoes.

Basic Burrito

$11.50

Rice, salsa, and cheese with your choice of protein and tortilla

Original Burrito

$12.50

Rice, salsa, black beans, cheese with your choice of protein and tortilla

Catering

12 Tacos Super Magic Kit

$55.00

Bebe Burrito Platter (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$45.00

8 10" burritos cut in half & served on platter with sides of sour cream, guacamole, & lettuce. (Feeds 6-8)

Extra Grande Salad (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$32.00

Choose one of our popular salads. Feeds 6-8

Fajita the Night Super Magic Kit (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$55.00

Choice of protein sautéed with onions and peppers in our signature sauce. Served with 12 tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, & pickled jalapenos.

Family Size Rice and Beans (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$15.00

32oz portion of both black beans and El Rey rice. (Feeds 4-6)

Family Size Sweet Potatoes ( Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$20.00

32oz portion of our famous roasted sweet potatoes. (Feeds 4-6)

Family-Style Enchiladas (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$38.00

* 8 baked casserole-style enchiladas. * choose from cheese, chicken, pork, mushroom, or veggie (+$10) for steak or shrimp

Gallon of Tea (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$14.00

64 oz Mango on Unsweetened Tea with cups & ice.

Gigante Chips and Dip (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$21.00

Select one of our 32 oz dips. Feeds 6-8 people

Jumbo El Rey Dip & Chips (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$29.00

A large bowl piled high with pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, & pickled jalapenos. Feeds 8-10

Malditos Party Platter (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$32.00

Mega Magic Taco Bar (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$100.00

*A large pan with the protein of your choice. *includes 40 tortillas, salsa fresca, sour cream, lettuce, & shredded cheese. (Makes 40 tacos) *Can be converted to a "fajita taco bar" upon request. *Feel free to ask about other options, but they may require a $200 minimum.

Quesadilla Platter (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)

$25.00

Your choice of one of our many quesadilla options . (Feeds 4-6)

Delivery Charge

$25.00

Disposable Wares

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

A sweet, savory Mexican bread pudding full of fall spices, apples, raisins, pistachios, & more.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.50

House made enchilada sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese

Mushroom Enchiladas

$13.50

Vegetable Enchiladas

$13.50

House made enchilada sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and a vegetable medley consisting of peppers, onion, corn, black beans, kale, and sun-dried tomatoes

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.50

House made enchilada sauce, monterey jack cheese, and Joyce Farms free-range grilled chicken breast

Chorizo Enchilada

$14.50

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.50

House made enchilada sauce, monterey jack cheese, and wild-caught seared gulf shrimp

Steak Enchiladas

$17.50

House made enchilada sauce, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak

Fajitas

Tempeh Fajitas

$13.50

Mushroom Fajitas

$13.50

seasoned & sautéed crimini mushrooms, red bell peppers, white onions, & poblano peppers, with rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.

Chicken Fajita

$14.50

grilled chicken, red bell peppers, white onions, poblano peppers, rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.

Chorizo Fajita

$14.50

Steak Fajita

$17.50

grilled steak, red bell peppers, white onions, poblano peppers, rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.

Shrimp Fajita

$17.50

seared Gulf shrimp, red bell peppers, white onions, poblano peppers, rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.

Catfish Fajita

$17.50

Magic Juan's Tacos

Our street style tacos served on a 6" flour tortilla. You may substitute a soft corn tortilla for no extra charge.
Catfish & Cabbage Taco

Catfish & Cabbage Taco

$5.50

Spiced, grilled catfish topped with pickled cabbage and chipotle tartar sauce

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.95

Grilled chicken with lettuce, salsa fresca, & white bbq sauce.

Steak & Onion Taco

$5.50

Grilled CAB steak topped with raw onions & salsa halcon

Sweet Potato Taco

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.95

Roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, salsa halcon, and crisps. Order without cheese to make it vegan!

Chorizo Taco

$4.95

Barbacoa Taco

$5.50

Quesadillas

Plain Quesadilla

$10.25

Monterey Jack cheese quesadilla

Tofu Quesadilla

$12.25

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.25

peppers, onions, corn, kale, sundried tomatoes, and Monterey jack cheese

Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.25

our grilled portobello with monterey jack cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Free-range grilled chicken with Monterey Jack cheese

Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.50

Catfish Quesadilla

$16.50
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$13.50

Hereford heritage grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.50

spicy, marinated wild-caught Gulf Shrimp with Monterey Jack cheese.

Sides

Los Dos

$5.00

a plate of rice & your choice of beans.

Side Belle Chevre

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$6.00

Side of 3 6" Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Beans (Black)

$1.75+

Side of Beans (Pinto)

$1.75+

Side of Catfish

$10.50

Side of Cheese (Monterey Jack)

$2.50

Side of Chicken

$7.50

Side of Chips

$1.75

Side of Cilantro

$0.75

Side of Corn

$1.50

Side of Cucumbers (Pickled)

$2.00

Side of Dressing/Sauce (4oz)

$3.00

Side of Guac 2oz

$3.00

Side of Jalapeno (Fresh)

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos (Pickled)

$1.50

Side of Lettuce

$2.00

Side of Onion (Pickled)

$1.50

Side of Onion (Raw)

$1.25

Side of Portobello Mushroom

$5.50

Side of Rice

$1.50+

Side of Salsa 2 oz

$2.50

Side of Shrimp

$11.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Steak

$11.00

Side of Sweet Potatoes (Roasted)

$5.00

Side of Tomato

$1.50

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side Red Bell Pepper

$2.50

Side Red Onion (Roasted)

$2.00

Side Tempeh

$5.50

Side Tofu

$5.50

Side 2oz Fish Sauce

$1.25

Side Of Chorizo

$6.50

Soups & Salads

Ancho BBQ & Jicama Salad

Ancho BBQ & Jicama Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken or soy curls tossed in a Yucatan-style ancho barbecue sauce on top of a jicama and cabbage slaw with pickled cucumbers, cotija, and crisps. We recommend you try adding goat cheese and tortillas!

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Fresh & roasted veggies, greens, avocado, fried corn tortilla strips (crispies), & your choice of cilantro-lime dressing, poblano ranch, or jalapeno-dijon vinaigrette.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.00

Kale, golden raisins, radish, pistachios, and grilled cotija cheese tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens with fresh tomato & radish in jalapeño-dijon vinaigrette.

Tortilla Soup

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nice margaritas since 1999.

Website

Location

1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106

Directions

Gallery
El Rey Burrito Lounge image
El Rey Burrito Lounge image
El Rey Burrito Lounge image
El Rey Burrito Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

San Marcos
orange starNo Reviews
3599 hwy 14 Millbrook, AL 36054
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Montgomery

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
orange star4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
orange star4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Chappy's Deli - Perry Hill
orange star4.5 • 805
1611 Perry Hill Rd Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Atlanta Highway
orange star4.4 • 768
3954 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Sundown - Forest Hills Shopping Center
orange star4.5 • 323
3416 Atlanta Highway Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Plant Bae
orange star4.7 • 315
175 Lee Street Suite C Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montgomery
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston