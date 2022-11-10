- Home
- /
- Montgomery
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- El Rey Burrito Lounge
El Rey Burrito Lounge
876 Reviews
$$
1031 E Fairview Ave
Montgomery, AL 36106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
4 oz Salsa
8 oz Salsa
4 oz Guacamole
8 oz Guacamole
Half Guac/Salsa & Chips
Can't decide? Get a little of both! Choose two between any of our salsas, guacamole, or queso to make up a perfect appetizer for everybody.
4 oz Queso
8 oz Queso
Trio & Chips
Choice of three of any of our salsas, guacamole, or queso.
Spiced Organic Pumpkin Seeds 4oz
Spicy toasted pumpkin seeds served with lime wedges.
Chiles Toreados
Charred spicy jalapeños marinated with lime juice and soy sauce.
Malditos
Roasted jalapeños stuffed with pumpkin seeds, chipotle, and queso fresco.
Nachos Estupendo
Our famous house nachos: beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, sun dried tomatoes, and corn. Do not forget to customize by adding items from the extras menu!
El Rey Dip & Chips
A delicious bean dip consisting of our house-made refried pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa fresca, and pickled jalapeños.
Burritos or Bowls
Bean Burrito
Rice, salsa, cheese, black beans in a tortilla.
Cali Burrito
rice, salsa, cheese, & our veggie mix of corn, black beans, kale, red onions, red peppers, & sun-dried tomatoes.
Basic Burrito
Rice, salsa, and cheese with your choice of protein and tortilla
Original Burrito
Rice, salsa, black beans, cheese with your choice of protein and tortilla
Catering
12 Tacos Super Magic Kit
Bebe Burrito Platter (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
8 10" burritos cut in half & served on platter with sides of sour cream, guacamole, & lettuce. (Feeds 6-8)
Extra Grande Salad (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
Choose one of our popular salads. Feeds 6-8
Fajita the Night Super Magic Kit (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
Choice of protein sautéed with onions and peppers in our signature sauce. Served with 12 tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, & pickled jalapenos.
Family Size Rice and Beans (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
32oz portion of both black beans and El Rey rice. (Feeds 4-6)
Family Size Sweet Potatoes ( Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
32oz portion of our famous roasted sweet potatoes. (Feeds 4-6)
Family-Style Enchiladas (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
* 8 baked casserole-style enchiladas. * choose from cheese, chicken, pork, mushroom, or veggie (+$10) for steak or shrimp
Gallon of Tea (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
64 oz Mango on Unsweetened Tea with cups & ice.
Gigante Chips and Dip (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
Select one of our 32 oz dips. Feeds 6-8 people
Jumbo El Rey Dip & Chips (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
A large bowl piled high with pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa fresca, & pickled jalapenos. Feeds 8-10
Malditos Party Platter (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
Mega Magic Taco Bar (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
*A large pan with the protein of your choice. *includes 40 tortillas, salsa fresca, sour cream, lettuce, & shredded cheese. (Makes 40 tacos) *Can be converted to a "fajita taco bar" upon request. *Feel free to ask about other options, but they may require a $200 minimum.
Quesadilla Platter (Must be ordered at least 12 hours in advance)
Your choice of one of our many quesadilla options . (Feeds 4-6)
Delivery Charge
Disposable Wares
Dessert
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
House made enchilada sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese
Mushroom Enchiladas
Vegetable Enchiladas
House made enchilada sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and a vegetable medley consisting of peppers, onion, corn, black beans, kale, and sun-dried tomatoes
Chicken Enchiladas
House made enchilada sauce, monterey jack cheese, and Joyce Farms free-range grilled chicken breast
Chorizo Enchilada
Shrimp Enchiladas
House made enchilada sauce, monterey jack cheese, and wild-caught seared gulf shrimp
Steak Enchiladas
House made enchilada sauce, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak
Fajitas
Tempeh Fajitas
Mushroom Fajitas
seasoned & sautéed crimini mushrooms, red bell peppers, white onions, & poblano peppers, with rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.
Chicken Fajita
grilled chicken, red bell peppers, white onions, poblano peppers, rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.
Chorizo Fajita
Steak Fajita
grilled steak, red bell peppers, white onions, poblano peppers, rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.
Shrimp Fajita
seared Gulf shrimp, red bell peppers, white onions, poblano peppers, rice, black beans, tortillas, salsa halcon, guacamole, & sour cream.
Catfish Fajita
Magic Juan's Tacos
Catfish & Cabbage Taco
Spiced, grilled catfish topped with pickled cabbage and chipotle tartar sauce
Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken with lettuce, salsa fresca, & white bbq sauce.
Steak & Onion Taco
Grilled CAB steak topped with raw onions & salsa halcon
Sweet Potato Taco
Roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, salsa halcon, and crisps. Order without cheese to make it vegan!
Chorizo Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Quesadillas
Plain Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese quesadilla
Tofu Quesadilla
Vegetable Quesadilla
peppers, onions, corn, kale, sundried tomatoes, and Monterey jack cheese
Mushroom Quesadilla
our grilled portobello with monterey jack cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla
Free-range grilled chicken with Monterey Jack cheese
Chorizo Quesadilla
Catfish Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Hereford heritage grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese.
Shrimp Quesadilla
spicy, marinated wild-caught Gulf Shrimp with Monterey Jack cheese.
Sides
Los Dos
a plate of rice & your choice of beans.
Side Belle Chevre
Side Chorizo
Side of 3 6" Tortillas
Side of Avocado
Side of Beans (Black)
Side of Beans (Pinto)
Side of Catfish
Side of Cheese (Monterey Jack)
Side of Chicken
Side of Chips
Side of Cilantro
Side of Corn
Side of Cucumbers (Pickled)
Side of Dressing/Sauce (4oz)
Side of Guac 2oz
Side of Jalapeno (Fresh)
Side of Jalapenos (Pickled)
Side of Lettuce
Side of Onion (Pickled)
Side of Onion (Raw)
Side of Portobello Mushroom
Side of Rice
Side of Salsa 2 oz
Side of Shrimp
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Steak
Side of Sweet Potatoes (Roasted)
Side of Tomato
Side of Veggies
Side Red Bell Pepper
Side Red Onion (Roasted)
Side Tempeh
Side Tofu
Side 2oz Fish Sauce
Side Of Chorizo
Soups & Salads
Ancho BBQ & Jicama Salad
Grilled chicken or soy curls tossed in a Yucatan-style ancho barbecue sauce on top of a jicama and cabbage slaw with pickled cucumbers, cotija, and crisps. We recommend you try adding goat cheese and tortillas!
Chopped Salad
Fresh & roasted veggies, greens, avocado, fried corn tortilla strips (crispies), & your choice of cilantro-lime dressing, poblano ranch, or jalapeno-dijon vinaigrette.
Kale Salad
Kale, golden raisins, radish, pistachios, and grilled cotija cheese tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Side Salad
mixed greens with fresh tomato & radish in jalapeño-dijon vinaigrette.
Tortilla Soup
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nice margaritas since 1999.
1031 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106