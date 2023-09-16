Appetizers

Calamari Tower

$17.50

Fabulous display of fried calamari, finished with our house beurre blanc and served with marinara and seafood sauce .

Cucumber Crunch

$14.00

English cucumber rolled and filled with whipped feta, topped with toasted walnuts and hot honey.

Lobster Poutine

$17.00

Warm béchamel sauce, lobster meat and steak fries.

Lovely Lobster

$17.00

Warm whipped feta, cream cheese and sweet lobster meat, smoked table side and served with crostini

Matbucha Dipping Sauce

$3.00

Unlimited bread and house infused dipping oil sauces. This spicy, savory roasted tomato sauce is the perfect topping for any Mediterranean dish or by itself with bread.

Med. Pizza

$14.00

Grilled naan bread with organic cold-pressed olive oil, roasted tomatoes, burrata cheese, fresh basil and garlic confit.

Oyster Flight

$21.00

2) CASINO - Garlic , Bacon, Fresno pepper, Cheese (2) ROCKEFELLER - Spinach, Bacon, Onion crème fresh (2) FROMAGE - Mornay, Gruyere, Aged Swiss, Panko, Scallions, Tabasco

Scallop Smoke Show

$18.00

Slow cooked pork belly confit, pan seared scallops with a bourbon maple reduction, nestled in sweet potato mash and served in our signature smoke dome.

Blazing Shrimp Stack

$21.00

Salads

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

Artichokes and white beans topped with shaved Brussel sprouts tossed in lemon viniagrette

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

House caesar salad, smokey crispy pancetta, grilled artichokes, croutons and homemade caesar dressing.

Prima Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini’s, black olives, grated parmesan, croutons tossed in Italian dressing and topped with crumbled blue cheese.

House Salad

$14.00

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$11.00

Our house tomato soup features rustic seasoning balanced with cream for a super smooth and silky bisque.

French Onion

$13.00

This homemade classic has the richest broth topped with ooey gooey aged cheese.

Pasta

Aglio E Olio

$16.00

A humble classic with garlic (aglio), olive oil (olio), and butter with a hint of red chili pepper flakes.

Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Our vintage imported Artisan cheeses and pepper swirl together with spaghetti to create the distinctive flavor.

LM Spaghetti

$16.00

Artisan spaghetti noodles mixed with cherry tomato confit, lemon butter garlic sauce, topped with burrata cheese.

Pappardelle Pasta

$26.00

Artisan pappardelle noodles folded with creamy garlic sauce, prosciutto, sage and mushrooms.

Pasta Pie

$28.00

Mushroom breadcrumb crust with a cheesy Alfredo angel hair macaroni topped with house red sauce, topped with an arancini ball

Vodka Rigges

$26.00

Rigatoni pie drenched in our classic vodka sauce, topped with fried burrata cheese. Finished table side with a final pour of the creamy vodka sauce

Seafood

Pan Seared Scallops

$38.00

Pan seared organic sea scallops with a bourbon maple reduction served with mashed sweet potatoes and asparagus

Salmon Confit

$38.00

Lemon & dill salmon confit, served over parmesan risotto, paired with dilly beans, finished with our signature beurre blanc.

Sea Bass

$45.00

Pan-seared topped with a cold fresh pineapple mango jalapeno salsa, served with risotto and green beans.

Limoncello Haddock

$34.00

Lightly battered haddock fried and served with smashed parmesan potatoes, topped with rustic tomato confit and asparagus.

Spanish Octopus

$36.00Out of stock

Sweet and Savory Spanish octopus sizzling on a fajita skillet! Served with sweet potato mash, asparagus, tomato confit, finished with a mole sauce (a flavorful Spanish sauce).

Poultry/White Meats

Persian Chicken Kabobs

$28.00

Limoncello Francese

$34.00

Duck a la Bourbon

$38.00

STEAK

We take steaks seriously here at LM! We pick the best quality cuts and prepare them in unique fashions. We always dry them and season them with salt for perfection. Our steaks are prime grade, angus reserved, and locally sourced.

NY STRIP

$55.00

an 18 oz. cut, served with smashed Parmesan potatoes and asparagus.

DESSERT

Birthday Dessert

Cremebrulee

$14.00

NY Cheesecake

$14.00

Pistachio Cheesecake

$14.00

Daily Special Dessert

$14.00

Red Velvet Cake

$14.00

creme coco

$14.00