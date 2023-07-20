Charcuterie

served with seasonal garnishes, deviled egg & grilled country bread

Charcuterie (1)

$10.00

Charcuterie (3)

$18.00

Charcuterie (ALL 6)

$26.00

andouille sausage, local cheeses, house smoked trout dip, prosciutto de parma, smoked salmon, Heritage Farms salami

Small Plates & Sharables

Deviled Eggs

$7.50

porter mostarda, dill, sriracha aioli

Cast-Iron Pimento Cheese

$10.00

with crispy cornmeal flatbread

Bacon Jalapeno Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

pasta shells, cheddar mornay, shredded cheddar

Plain Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Wings

$14.00

buffalo, cheerwine bbq, or garlic-chile

Cast Iron Hush Puppies

$8.00

jalapeno, corn, cheddar mornay

Skillet Cornbread

$8.00

maple-bourbon butter

"Burnt" Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

red pepper flakes, a lil' local flavor

1/2 Brussels

$6.00

Marinated Beets

$7.00

herb dijon

Sweet Fries

$9.00

sriracha honey

Loaded Handcut Fries

$9.00

cheddar mornay, shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions

Handcut Fries

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

cheddar mornay, shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions

Bread Plate

$4.00

9th St. Bakery artisanal bread with olive oil & butter

Garden Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

spinach, arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, house roasted golden & purple beets, house vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

romaine, tomatoes, feta, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, red peppers, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, white anchovies, parmesan, croutons

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

artisan lettuce, red quinoa, avocado, feta, peppers, cucumber, radish, tomato, red onions, garbanzo beans, house vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$5.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Mixed Greens, House Lemon Vinaigrette

Pizza

Lamb Sausage Pizza

$17.00

harissa base, spiced lamb, feta, mozzarella, pickled red onion, mint

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

marinara base, shredded & fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil

Tuscan Farmer Pizza

$17.00

pesto base, prosciutto, farm fresh egg, mozzarella, arugula

Wild Mushrooms Pizza

$16.00

pesto base, house mushroom blend, mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula, parmesan

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Burgers & Such

double decker patties; burgers cooked pink or no pink; served with fries, tots or mixed greens sub gluten free bun $1.50

Local 22 Angus Burger

$14.00

Mills Family Farms beef, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pickles

Lamb Cheeseburger

$15.00

house pattied lamb, smoked gouda, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, arugula, harissa, tzatziki

House Black Bean Burger

$12.00

single patty, mixed greens, tomato, red onions, pickles, avocado, chipotle lime aioli

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

crispy fried chicken thigh, shredded iceburg lettuce, sriracha honey glaze, buttermilk ranch, pickles

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Mains

substitute brussels for side $2

Local Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

wild caught coastal shrimp, cajun spice, white wine butter broth Old Mill of Guilford Grits

Steak Frites

$32.00

12 oz Mills Family Farm NY Strip, parmesan garlic fries, maitre d' butter

Patagonian Salmon

$23.00

crispy skin, quinoa, green garbanzos, kale, edamame, romesco sauce

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brioche, Butterscotch, Whipped Cream

Praline Torte

$8.00

Pecan, Caramel, Whipped Cream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Peach Tart

$8.00

Peach Almond Tart *Gluten Free

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Vanilla Poundcake, Fresh Strawberries, Whipped Cream

Specials

Hot Soup

$7.00

Black Eyed Pea, Kale, & Bacon

Special Salad

$16.00

Siano Burrata, Grilled Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, House Lemon Vinaigrette, Crostini

Special Pizza

$18.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu, Roasted Chicken Breast, Uncured Country Ham, Red Onion, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Swiss Sauce

Small Plate 1

$18.00

Pan Seared Sea Scallops & Mushrooms Cremini Mushrooms, Balsamic, Crostini

Small Plate 2

$19.00

Marinated Ahi Tuna, Mango Salsa, Sesame, Ginger, Teriyaki Glaze

Garden

$12.00

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich Zucchini, Broccolini, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Toasted Ciabatta, Herb Mayo

Farm

$25.00

Beef Stroganoff, Thin Sliced NY Strip, Cremini Mushrooms, Onion, Sour Cream, Dijon Mustard, Pappardelle Pasta

Catch

Seafood Roll, Lobster Claw, Crab, Shrimp, Toasted Butter Brioche w/ Fries

