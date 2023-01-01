Lock & Mule 1025 South State Street
1025 South State Street
Lockport, IL 60441
Main Menu
Starters
- Fresh Artisanal Bread$7.00
Oven fresh with roasted garlic and herb butter and pineapple coconut honey butter
- Bavarian Pretzel$13.00
Two pretzels, with choice of salted, plain, or ‘Everything’. Served with Obatzda cheese and whole grain mustard.
- Drunken Wings$14.00
Crispy, beer-brined chicken wings, with a choice of Buffalo, Dry Rub or Brewmaster BBQ sauce.
- "Bone-less" Cauliflower Florets$16.00
Fresh cauliflower florets, buttermilk-brined, hand-breaded, jalapeño slaw, and spicy honey.
- Brewpub Nachos$17.00
IPA braised pork shoulder, Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled peppers, lime crema, sharp cheddar, and crispy fried onions.
- Tuna Poke$21.00
Ahi tuna, with shaved jalapeño, sriracha, mango, cucumber, avocado, and wonton chips. (contains raw fish)
- Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers$16.00
Bursting with Obatzda cheese, served over street corn “elote” and finished with spicy honey.
- Stuffed Shrooms$14.00
Jumbo mushrooms, roasted tomato, garlic spinach, Obatzda cheese, parmesan cream sauce, and a balsamic reduction.
- Noah's Wings$15.00
Crispy breaded wings with sweet Korean gochujang chili sauce, topped with green onion and toasted black and white sesame seeds.
- The Beer Belly$18.00
Beer-braised pork belly, sizzling and succulent, with maple-glaze, jalapeño cheddar grits, and pickled fennel slaw
- Pimento Pub Dip$15.00
- Short Rib + Bone Marrow$18.00Out of stock
Salads, Soup, + Chili
- Bison Chili Cup$6.00
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.
- Bison Chili Bowl$9.00
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.
- Featured Soup Cup$5.50
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.
- Featured Soup Bowl$7.50
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.
- Ancient Grains$16.00
Nine-grain blend, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette.
- Beer Can Chicken$20.00
Lager brined grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cucumber, orzo pasta, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, radish, and honey-mustard vinaigrette
- Shrimp Salad$21.00
Grilled shrimp, romaine, sliced avocado, red onion, corn, tomato, and tortilla strips, tossed in house honey-lime vinaigrette.
- Harvest Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with butternut squash purée, granny smith apples, pecans, cranberries, wonton strips, white cheddar, tortilla chips, and avocado tossed in a pecan vinaigrette.
Flatbread Pizzas
- Margherita$14.00
House pesto, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses.
- Spicy Pepperoni$15.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house pickled jalapeño and bell peppers, mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with spicy honey drizzle.
- Chicken Parmesan Flatbread$15.00
Parmesan panko breaded chicken, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, parmesan crisps, shaved Pecorino Romano, pesto, and fresh basil.
Burgers and Handhelds
- TRBC$17.00
Aged cheddar, romaine, house pickles, frittes aioli, sliced tomato, and red onion.
- Brewmaster Burger$19.00
Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, dill pickles, frittes aioli, and crispy onions.
- Cease & Desist$19.00
House-made patty, half and half ground beef and bacon, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato, and arugula.
- Char Crusted Fish Tacos$18.00
Hickory char crusted Icelandic cod, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, and corn tortilla chips
- Chipotle Cheese Steak Panini$19.00
Marinated beef tenderloin, pepper jack, bell peppers, mushrooms and chipotle aioli on garlic herb sourdough bread.
- Halfway to Nashville$17.00
Crispy chicken breast, dry rub seasoning, Carolina BBQ, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, house-made pickles, frittes aioli, brioche bun.
- French Dip$20.00
Slow roasted and hand carved prime rib, horseradish crema, pepperjack, au jus, on a french roll.
- Parm Chicken Sandwich$17.00
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$15.00
House made slow-braised pork on panini bread, with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brewmaster BBQ sauce, and served with a cup of tomato bisque.
Entrees
- Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
White cheddar mashed potatoes, lemon and caper beurre blanc sauce, and dill pickles.
- Parmesan Cod$28.00
Parmesan crusted cod, asparagus, roasted tomatoes, lemon beurre blanc sauce, and charred lemon.
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$20.00
Icelandic cod, Devil’s Paint Box IPA batter, jalapeño coleslaw, caper remoulade, and house-seasoned fries.
- Glazed Salmon$34.00
Canadian Atlantic Salmon, fried rice, stir fried vegetables, and soy ginger glaze.
- Filet Mignon$47.00
7oz.* filet, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.
- Prime Rib$38.00
Rubbed with our char crust, fresh garlic and herbs, cracked black pepper, and slow roasted. Served with horseradish and white cheddar mashed potatoes, natural au jus, and horseradish crema.
- Gemelli Alla Vodka$19.00
Slow roasted tomatoes, asparagus, parmesan crisp, red onion, Italian sausage, gemelli pasta, and vodka sauce.
- Winter Glazed Pork Chops$28.00
2 LaSalle Lager brined pork chops with roasted Brussels sprouts, pecans, bacon, butternut squash, and spicy maple glaze.
- Shrimp + Jalapeno Cheddar Grits$22.00
Garlic tomato char crusted shrimp, jalapeño cheddar grits, with roasted tomato slaw
Sides
Desserts
- Colossal Chocolate Cake$14.00
Four decadent layers of Belgian chocolate chunk cake layered and covered in fudge buttercream and coated chocolate curls. Perfect for sharing...OR not!
- Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
The original cheesecake covered in fresh glazed strawberries
- Cookie Skillet$9.00
Homemade cookie in a skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Seasonal Dessert$12.00
Ask your server for this month’s choice
- Stout Bread Pudding$12.00
Chef Features
- Skillet Bacon Mac & Cheese$14.00
Gemelli past and chopped bacon in our creamy four cheese sauce with parmesan crust.
- Elote Arancini$14.00
Experience a symphony of flavors with our four of our Elote Arancini. Each bite unveils a harmonious blend of creamy Elote-infused rice, delicate micro greens providing a refreshing contrast, and a drizzle of smoky chipotle ranch. All fried to deliciousness. The Tajin seasoning adds a zesty kick, while a charred lime wedge imparts a smoky, citrusy twist. This dish takes you on a culinary journey, marrying the essence of Mexican street corn with Italian cuisine, all in one mouthwatering bite
- Lock & Mule Patty Melt$19.00
Savor the indulgent flavors of our Mushroom and Swiss Patty Melt, where a juicy all-beef patty takes center stage. Topped with duck fat caramelized onions that infuse a rich, savory sweetness, sautéed mushrooms that offer a delightful earthy note, and a generous layer of Swiss cheese, all nestled between two slices of marbled rye bread. To add a luxurious twist, our frites aioli offers a creamy and garlicky companion, elevating each bite to a sumptuous culinary experience. This patty melt is a symphony of savory and umami notes, a true comfort classic reimagined with gourmet flair.
- Spicy Adobo Chicken Tacos$16.00
Embark on a fiery culinary journey with our Spicy Adobo Chicken Tacos. These tantalizing delights feature tender, spicy adobo pulled chicken nestled within soft corn tortillas, creating a mouthwatering contrast of textures. Topped with a vibrant medley of pico de gallo and creamy avocado slices, these tacos explode with fresh and zesty flavors. To add a smoky kick and a touch of creaminess, we sauté bell peppers and onions, then generously drizzle them with chipotle ranch dressing. These tacos are a symphony of spicy, savory, and smoky notes, a fusion of Latin and Southwestern influences that will ignite your taste buds with every bite
- Harvest Chicken Pot Pie$23.00
ntroducing our Harvest Chicken Pot Pie, a heartwarming celebration of autumn’s bounty. Inside a golden, flaky crust, you’ll find a delectable medley of roasted chicken, sautéed celery, carrots, and onions that add layers of savory flavor and comforting familiarity. But what sets this pot pie apart is the addition of butternut squash and sautéed corn, bringing a delightful sweetness and a touch of seasonal charm to the mix. The entire creation is bathed in a velvety parmesan cream sauce, marrying all these ingredients into a harmonious symphony of taste and texture. It’s a cozy, satisfying dish that captures the essence of fall in every mouthwatering bite
- Blackberry + Peach Cobbler’s Delight$13.00
Dive into a warm, comforting peach cobbler, its tender peaches bursting with juicy sweetness. This delightful treat is crowned with a generous scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream that melts over the cobbler, creating a heavenly contrast of temperatures and textures. To add a touch of elegance, we adorn it with delicate caramel lace shards that shatter with each spoonful. And the pièce de résistance? A drizzle of balsamic blackberry reduction, lending a tangy sophistication to this dessert masterpiece. It’s a symphony of flavors and textures that will satisfy your sweetest cravings.
- Pumpkin Pretzel Poppers$9.00
Enjoy the perfect flavors a fall paired with our famous pretzels! We turn our Bavarian pretzels into bites, and toss them in cinnamon sugar. These pretzel poppers are paired with a delightful Pumpkin Cheesecake inspired dip that features, pumpkin purée, our Dobroy Nochi Imperial Stout, cream cheese, nutmeg, and powdered sugar. This is a fall dessert you do not want to miss!
Local Featured Cocktails
Kid's Menu
Bar
N/A Beverages
- Aqua Pana 1/2 LTR$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Cola$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Flavored Tea$3.00
- Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea$2.50
- Fresh Brewed UNSWT Iced Tea$2.50
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Lemon Lime$3.00
- Mojito Lemonade (Non-Alcoholic)$4.00
- Natural Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Cream$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pinapple Juice$3.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- Regular Coffee$2.50
- Root Beer$3.00
- San Pelle 1/2 LTR$4.00
- SF Red Bull$3.50
- Shirley Temple$2.50
- Tap Water
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
Draft Beer
- BEER FLIGHT$11.00
- 2 Fools Rose Cider$5.00+
- 2 Fools PineHopple$4.00+
- Bisonweissen$5.00+
- Blueberry Yum$5.00+
- Campfire Flannel$5.00+
- Cranberry Vibes$4.00+
- Cosmic Apple$5.00+
- Devil's Paint Box$5.00+
- Dobroy Nochi$6.00+
- Honest Haze$5.00+
- Hoppy Accident$4.00+
- Kit Kupfer$3.00+
- Malt Shoppe$5.00+
- Pearant Trap$5.00+
- River Raptor$5.00+
- Sieur De Lasalle$3.00+
- Strawberry Yum$5.00+
- Vecnas Curse$5.00+
- Vermillion River$5.00+
- Black Forest Bed Time Story$4.00+Out of stock
- Andromeda Fog$5.00+Out of stock
- Barrel Aged Cosmic Apple$5.00+Out of stock
- Exaggerator$5.00+Out of stock
Brunch Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$9.00
Aperol Apertivo, soda, LaMarca Prosecco, orange twist.
- Bellini$8.00
Peach syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine.
- Bottomless Mimosa$19.00
- Bottomless Mimosa (Refill)
- Espresso Martini$12.00
Ketel One Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liquor, and Demerara syrup.
- Mimosa$8.00
Champagne and your choice of juice – orange, cranberry, grapefruit, and pomegranate
- Moscow Mule$10.00
New Amsterdam Vodka, lime, and ginger beer.
- Paloma$11.00
Gran Centanario Silver Tequila and fresh lime. Topped with Fresca and a Tajin and kosher salt rim.
- The Lone Buffalo Blood Mary$13.00
Tito’s Vodka, Kit Kupfer Amber Ale, bloody mary mix, celery salt rim, and The Lone Buffalo garnish.
Beer Flight
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
1025 South State Street, Lockport, IL 60441