LoLa 41 Palm Beach

1,609 Reviews

$$

290 Sunset Avenue

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

N Maguro -Tuna
Edamame
Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)

Sushi Starters

Wakame and Sunomono Salad

Wakame and Sunomono Salad

$13.00

Seaweed & Sesame Salad with Pickled Vegetables

Tuna and Avocado Poke Salad

Tuna and Avocado Poke Salad

$23.00

Octopus, Pickled Daikon Radish, Red Onion & Cucumber, Tamari Sesame Sambal

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$23.00

Togarashi Grilled Tuna with Shiso, Tobiko, & Daikon

Hot Pepper Hamachi

Hot Pepper Hamachi

$25.00

4 piece of Hamachi (yellowtail) Sashimi Topped w/ serrano cilantro Sriracha Ponzu Sauce (citrus soy)

Truffle Scallop Crudo

$25.00

Specialty Rolls

Oishi

$20.00

English Cucumber, Bell Peppers & Crunchy Romaine, Topped with Avocado Drizzled with Sriracha Lime Aioli (vegan/gf)

Hoka Sake

$24.00

Hamachi & Avocado, Topped with Torched Salmon, Unagi Sauce, & Scallions

Capt'n Jose Roll

Capt'n Jose Roll

$24.00

Spicy Salmon & cucumber Topped w/ Salmon, Kiwi & Black TobikoSesame Aji Mirin Aioli

Yutaka (u-ta-ka)

$31.00

BBQ Eel & King Crab, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Tempura Crunchies

Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)

Maruko (Ma-Rew-Ko)

$26.00

Avocado Shrimp Tempura RollTopped w Spicy Tuna & Scallion, togarashi & sriracha w/ tempura crunches, sweet unagi sauce and spicy mayo

Asahi (A-Sa-Hee)

Asahi (A-Sa-Hee)

$25.00

Spicy SalmonAvocado & Tempura Cunchies insideTopped w/ Tuna & Salmon, wasabi mayo & micro greens

Anata (A-Na-Ta)

Anata (A-Na-Ta)

$25.00

Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Sriracha, TorgarashiCucumber, Tempura Flakes & ShisoTopped w/ Tuna sashimi & Wasabi Aioli

Tsukiji (Su-Ki-Ji)

Tsukiji (Su-Ki-Ji)

$25.00

Ginger poached Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber on insideTopped w/ Spicy Hamachi w/ Cilantro Serrano, mint, Ponzu sauce & Crispy Rice

Green Light

Green Light

$27.00

Spicy Hamachi, Shiso & Green Apple, Topped With Kiwi, Ponzu & Fresh Lime Zest

Spicy Scallop

$42.00

Classic Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$22.00

Crab StickAvocadoCucumberSesame Seed

Sweet Shrimp Tempura

$23.00

Sweet Sauce, Avocado & Sesame Seeds

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

$23.00

LoLa Spicy Sauce, Avocado & Sesame Seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$23.00

Scallions, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$23.00

Scallions, Spicy Mayo

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$24.00

Hamachi, Scallions & Sriracha, with Spicy Mayo, Topped in Furikake

Honshu

Honshu

$28.00

Tuna, Cucumber, & Avocado Topped with Hamachi, Togarashi, & Serrano, Poke Sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$28.00

Tuna, Cucumber, & Avocado Topped with Hamachi, Togarashi, & Serrano, Poke Sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$25.00

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, & Crab Stick, with Avocado & Cucumber

Sugoi

Sugoi

$31.00

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, & Crab Stick, with Avocado & Cucumber

Traditional Rolls

Sake Maki (Salmon)

$17.00

6 piece salmon, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)

Tekka Maki (Tuna)

$19.00

6 piece Tuna, rice, nori( seaweed on outside)

Negihama Maki (Hamachi & Scallion)

$21.00

6 piece Hamachi (yellowtail), scallion, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)

Kani Maki

$27.00

Kappa Maki (Cucumber)

$12.00

6 piece cucumber, rice, nori(seaweed on outside)

Avocado Maki

$13.00

6 piece avocado avocado, rice, nori (seaweed on outside)

Unagi Maki (eel)

$17.00

6 piece fresh water eel

Toro Maki

$33.00

Tako Maki

$21.00

Hand Rolls

Sake Maki (salmon) Hand Roll

Sake Maki (salmon) Hand Roll

$20.00

Tekka Maki (tuna) Hand Roll

$21.00

Negihama Maki (hamachi & scallion) Hand Roll

$22.00

Kani Maki (King Crab) Handroll

$31.00

Kappa Maki Hand Roll

$13.00

Avocado Maki Hand Roll

$14.00

Unagi Maki (eel) Hand Roll

$19.00

Ikkura Hand Roll

$21.00

Salmon Toro Hand Roll

$26.00

O Toro Handroll

$36.00

Bluefin Tuna Handroll

$26.00

Nigiri

N Maguro -Tuna

N Maguro -Tuna

$17.00

N Ebi - Shrimp

$16.00

N Sake - Salmon

$17.00

N Hamachi - Yellowtail

$17.00

N Unagi -Eel

$17.00

N Tako - Octopus

$16.00

N Tobiko -Flying Fish Roe

$15.00

N Ikura -Salmon Roe

$15.00

N Kani - King Crab

$24.00

N Quail Egg

$6.00

N Seared Scallop

$29.00

N Bluefin Tuna

$22.00

N Bonito

$18.00Out of stock

N Chu Toro

$29.00

N Hamachi Toro

$27.00

N Pacific Uni

$27.00

Mexican Uni

$25.00

N Kampachi - Amberjack

$18.00Out of stock

N Kinmedai

$18.00Out of stock

N Otoro

$30.00

N Salmon Toro

$25.00

N Japanese Scallop

$25.00

N Wagyu

$26.00

Sashimi

S Maguro -Tuna

$21.00

S Ebi - Shrimp

$20.00
S Sake - Salmon

S Sake - Salmon

$21.00

S Hamachi - Yellowtail

$21.00

S Unagi - Eel

$21.00

S Tako - Octopus

$21.00

S Tobiko - Flying Fish Roe

$19.00

S Ikura - Salmon Roe

$20.00

S Mexican Uni

$27.00

S Japanese Scallop

$25.00

S Hamachi Toro

$30.00

S Pacific Uni

$30.00

S Otoro

$33.00

S Salmon Toro

$29.00

S Bonito

$21.00Out of stock

S Kampachi - Amberjack

$20.00Out of stock

S Bluefin Tuna

$26.00

S Chu Toro

$32.00

S Kani - King Crab

$27.00

Uni Shooter

$31.00Out of stock

Smaller Plates

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$9.00

White Miso, Tofu, Feru Wakame, Scallions

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Steamed Soybeans is the pod topped with kosher salt

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$23.00

Avocado, Crispy Wonton, Citrus Soy

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$26.00

Tuna, Salmon, Wakame, Unagi Sauce, Shiso Aioli, Wonton Chips

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce

Crab Stuffed Avocado

Crab Stuffed Avocado

$32.00

King Crab, Kani Kama, Mango, Orange Tobiko, Ponzu

Wagyu Tartare Crispy Rice

Wagyu Tartare Crispy Rice

$31.00

Truffle Chinese Mustard, Cornichon, Caper, Green Apple

Hong Kong Chicken Lettuce Cups

Hong Kong Chicken Lettuce Cups

$19.00

Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce

1\2 Dozen Oysters

$26.00

Classics

Lola Chopped Salad

Lola Chopped Salad

$21.00

Romaine Lettuce, Spiced Olives, Feta Cheese, Chickpeas, Hard Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Herb Vinaigrette

Cantonese Style Pork Pot Sticks

Cantonese Style Pork Pot Sticks

$21.00

Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce

King Crab Rangoon

King Crab Rangoon

$25.00

House Made Sweet Chili Sauce

Hoisin Laquered Baby Back Ribs

Hoisin Laquered Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Sticky Soy Glaze, Chili, Cilantro

Korean Beef Bulgogi

Korean Beef Bulgogi

$32.00

Chinese Broccoli, Chilies, Fried Garlic

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$28.00

Four Cheeses Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs

Lola Bolognese

Lola Bolognese

$29.00

Ricotta Gnocchi, Grana Padano, Italian Parsley

The LoLa Vegan Burger

The LoLa Vegan Burger

$21.00

Beyond Burger, Chipotle Aioli, Pistou, Vegan Cheese

The Lola Burger

The Lola Burger

$25.00

Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce

Asian Inspired Tuna Burger

Asian Inspired Tuna Burger

$33.00

Wasabi Mayo, Sunomono Relish, Soy Ginger Sauce

Larger Plates

Lobster Fried Rice

Lobster Fried Rice

$72.00

6oz. Fresh Lobster Meat, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Snow Pea, Fresno, Smoked Shoyu

Grilled King Salmon Lo Mein

Grilled King Salmon Lo Mein

$41.00

Water Chestnut, Snow Pea, Chinese Broccoli, Carrot, Thai Basil

Miso Yuzu Cod

Miso Yuzu Cod

$47.00

Black Cod, Togarashi Dusted Chinese Broccoli

Grilled Branzino

$52.00

Grilled Corn, Heirloom Tomato Salad, Basil Pesto

Pan Fried Snapper

$42.00

Ny Strip

$65.00

Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter, Truffle Parmesan Steak Fries, Chimichurri

Fries

Simple Fries

$10.00

Spicy Fries

$12.00

Gravy Fries Drenched in Foie Gras Gravy & Parmesan

$12.00

Truffle Fries, White Truffle Oil & Parsley

$12.00

Desserts

Tres Leche

$14.00

Yuzu Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Vanilla Gelato

$11.00

Blood Orange Sorbet

$11.00

Chocolate Gelato

$11.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting Fee

$5.00

Pistacchio Gelato

$11.00Out of stock

Hazlenut Gelato

$11.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

LoLa stands for longitude latitude and the number 41 represents the specific parallel that LoLa resides on. All aspects of the restaurant have been influenced from the countries and regions that the 41st parallel crosses through, from our decor and atmosphere, to our culinary delights and bar libations.

Website

Location

290 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Directions

LoLa 41 Palm Beach image
LoLa 41 Palm Beach image
LoLa 41 Palm Beach image
LoLa 41 Palm Beach image

