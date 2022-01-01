Lomonte's Italian Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

APPETIZER

ARANCINI RICE BALLS

$10.99

BRUSCHETTA RUSTICA

$10.99

CALAMARI FRITTI

$13.99

CRAB CLAWS LOMONTE-MRKT PRICE

$17.99

GARLIC MOZZARELLA BREAD

$4.99

PROVEL BITES

$10.99

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$10.99

TOASTED RAVIOLIS

$11.99

Shrimp Lomonte App

$15.99

Mussels Blanco

$15.99

Soup Du Jour

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Bread Dip

$3.99

FOH Bread Dip

SALAD

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$11.99

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$6.99

LARGE GREEK SALAD

$11.99

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$5.99

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$10.99

TOMATOES CAPRESE

$9.99

PASTA

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$13.99

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$10.99

BEEF LASAGNA

$15.99

Phils Baked Pasta

$17.99

RAVIOLI DOLCE

$15.99

Shrimp Diavolo

$20.99

CHICKEN CANNELONI

$15.99

Pesto Alla Pollo

$17.99

RAVIOLI CAROLINA

$15.99

TUSCAN GNOCCHI

$18.99

Angel Hair Obg Pasta (Full Order)

$10.99

Farfale Primavera

$13.99

Pasta Lomontes

$17.99

Rigatoni DiAmico

$15.99

Pasta Butter (Full Order)

$10.99

GLUTEN-FREE

GF GRILLED CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$17.99

GF GRILLED FILET

$34.99

GF GRILLED RED SNAPPER

$27.99Out of stock

ENTREES

CHICKEN CON LIMONE

$19.99

Chicken Florentine

$17.99

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$17.99

Chicken Picatta

$17.99

Pesto Chicken

$15.99

PISTACHIO CRUSTED CHICKEN

$23.99

POLLO RUSTICA

$20.99

CAPPELLINI CRUSTED RED SNAPPER

$31.99Out of stock

CATFISH PICANTE

$17.99

Combo Picante

$21.99

SALMON ALLA GRIGLIA

$24.99

Scallops Florenza

$29.99

Scallops Lomonte

$29.99

SCALLOPS RISOTTO

$29.99

SCAMPI LOMONTE

$20.99

Shrimp Florenza

$19.99

Shrimp Risotto

$19.99

Snapper Florentine

$29.99Out of stock

SUN-DRIED TOMATO SCAMPI

$20.99

BEEF MARSALA

$33.99

BEEF LA CREMA

$34.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$15.99
BONE-IN PORK CHOPPA

BONE-IN PORK CHOPPA

$29.99

Nightly Special (Chicken Canneloni)

$17.99

Nightly Special 2 (Cordon Bleu)

$19.99Out of stock

Buffet Meal

$25.99

Julie G Meal

$18.99

SIDES

FRESH BROCCOLI

$4.99

FRESH VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$5.99

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$6.99

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.99

SAUTEED SPINACH

$6.99

CREAMY RISOTTO

$6.99

Add 1 Meatball

$2.99

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS

$6.99

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.99

1 Link Italian Sausage

$2.99

Grilled Chicken breast

$6.99

Grilled Salmon Filet

$11.99

Side Scallops (4)

$17.99

Side Shrimp (5)

$7.99

Side Angel Hair OBG

$3.99

Side Pasta Alfredo

$5.99

Side Pesto Pasta

$4.99

Side Chicken (5)

$4.99

Side Pasta Meatsauce

$5.99

PIZZA

8" CHEESE

$6.99

8" Half & Half

$6.99

8'' ALOHA

$10.99

8'' 3 KINGS

$13.99

8'' BARBIE-Q

$10.99

8'' POLLO ALLA PESTO

$13.99

8" MARGHERITA

$10.99

8'' PIZZA VERDURA

$10.99

8'' GRECO ROMAN

$12.99

8" MAMAS

$12.99

8" MEAT LOVERS

$12.99

8'' TONY'S MEATBALL

$12.99

8'' SUPREME

$13.99

12" CHEESE

$10.99

12" Half & Half

$10.99

12'' ALOHA

$17.99

12'' 3 KINGS

$20.99

12'' BARBIE-Q

$17.99

12'' POLLO ALLA PESTO

$20.99

12'' MARGHERITA

$17.99

12'' PIZZA VERDURA

$17.99

12''GRECO ROMAN

$19.99

12" MAMAS

$17.99

12" MEAT LOVERS

$17.99

12'' SUPREME

$20.99

12'' TONY'S MEATBALL

$19.99

16" CHEESE

$15.99

16" Half & Half

$15.99

16'' ALOHA

$23.99

16'' 3KINGS

$27.99

16'' BARBIE -Q

$23.99

16'' POLLO ALLA PESTO

$27.99

16'' MARGHERITA

$20.99

16'' PIZZA VERDURA

$23.99

16'' GRECO ROMAN

$25.99

16'' SUPREME

$27.99

16'' TONY'S MEATBALL

$25.99

16" Meat Lovers

$25.99

KIDS

KIDS SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$4.99

KIDS BEEF RAVIOLI

$6.99

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$5.99

KIDS PASTA BUTTER

$4.99

DESSERT

NY CHEESECAKE

$8.99

TIRAMISU

$8.99

CANNOLI

$5.99

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.99

CHOCOLATE GANACHE

$8.99

CHOCLATE CHIP PECAN PIE A LA MODE

$7.99Out of stock

Ooey Gooey

$8.99Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.99

Bread Pudding

$8.99

Dessert Special

$7.99

One Vanilla Scoop

$1.99

Birthday Cannoli

NA BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.99

DECAF COFFEE

$3.99

MILK

$3.99

CAPPUCCINO

$5.99

ESPRESSO

$3.99

DBL ESPRESSO

$5.99

ICED TEA

$3.99

COKE

$3.99

DIET COKE

$3.99

SPRITE

$3.99

ROOT BEER

$3.99

LEMONADE

$3.99

MR.PIBB

$3.99

KIDS DRINK

$1.99

HOT TEA

$3.99

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.99

ORANGE JUICE

$3.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.99

PELLEGRINO

$2.99

AQUA PANNA

$3.99

LITER PELLEGRINO

$6.99Out of stock

VIRGIN MOJIOT

$6.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.99

ROY RODGERS

$3.99

GINGER ALE

$3.99

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$4.99

MILLER LIGHT

$4.99

BUDWEISER

$4.99

COORS LIGHT

$4.99

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.99

SHINER BOCK

$5.99

DOS XX

$5.99

PERONI

$5.99

HEINEKEN

$5.99

GUINESS

$5.99

BLUE MOON

$5.99

CORONA LIGHT

$5.99

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.99

ODOULS NON ALCHOLIC

$4.99

DOS XX (Copy)

$5.99

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.50

ROTATING DRAFT

$6.50

10 O.Z. SPECIALTY DRAFT

$10.50

Kitchen Pitcher Button

$10.00

TX Thursday Draft

$4.00

Bud Light

Miller Light

Budweiser

Coors Light

Michelob Ultra

Shiner Bock

Dos XX

Peroni

Heineken

Guiness

Blue Moon

Corona

Stella Artois

Odouls

WINE

RUFFINO Chianti

$8.50

BINI

$11.00

VIOLINO

$12.00

GHEPPIO

$13.00

GRU

$12.00

PAXXO

$15.00Out of stock

NOBLE VINES

$8.25

LOVE

$9.50

LYRIC

$11.75

LOS CARDOS MALBEC

$8.00

DURIGUTTI

$10.50

ZEN OF ZIN

$10.50

THE PESSIMIST

$12.50

HOUSE MERLOT

$6.00

Hogue Glass

$6.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$6.50

CONCANNON

$10.75

ALEXANDER VALLEY

$13.75

VINO ROBLES

$14.75

FLEURS DE PRAIRIE

$8.50

CRANE LAKE

$6.00

SEAGLASS

$9.25

HOUSE MOSCATO

$6.50

RAMATO

$12.00

RUFFINO Pinot Grigio

$8.00

ITALO CESON

$10.50

THE CROSSINGS

$7.50

GREYWACKE

$11.50Out of stock

Oyster Bay (Sauv Blanc)

$11.50

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$6.50

MATCHBOOK

$8.50

MOSCONE

$13.00

RUFFINO CHIANTI

$32.00

BINI

$39.00

VIOLINO

$42.00

GHEPPIO

$47.00

GRU

$45.00

PAXXO

$49.00Out of stock

ZENATO

$65.00

PALAGETTO

$69.00

AMARONE

$110.00

BRUNELLO

$115.00

BARBERA

$49.99

NOBLE VINES

$31.00

LOVE

$36.00

LYRIC

$42.00

BUTTINERA

$68.00

BELLE GLOSS

$95.00

LOS CARDOS MALBEC

$31.00

DURIGUTTI

$41.00

ZEN OF ZIN

$42.00

KILLER DROP

$59.00

THE PESSIMIST

$45.00

SENATORE

$68.00

SALDO

$51.00

6TH SENSE

$43.00

PRISONER

$85.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$24.00

MURPHY GOODE

$38.00

NICKEL & NICKEL MERLOT

$129.00

Hogue Bottle

$24.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$24.00

CONCANNON

$39.00

ALEXANDER VALLEY

$46.00

VINO ROBLES

$55.00

MOUNT VEEDER

$79.00Out of stock

QUILT RESERVE

$100.00Out of stock

CAYMUS

$134.00

STAGS LEAP

$74.00

NICKEL & NICKEL CAB

$169.00

Hess (Bottle)

$40.00

CHANDON BRUT

$11.50

FLEURS DE PRAIRIE

$32.00

LUNETTA PROSECCO

$8.50

CRANE LAKE

$23.00

Tattinger

$115.00

SEAGLASS

$36.00

HOUSE MOSCATO

$24.00

RAMATO

$43.00

RUFFINO PINOT GRIGIO

$31.00

ITALO CESON

$38.00

THE CROSSINGS

$28.00

GREYWACKE

$39.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay (Sauv Blanc)

$39.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$24.00

MATCHBOOK

$32.00

MOSCONE

$46.00

ROMBAUER

$59.00

Wine Sample

COCKTAILS

Lomonte's Italian Margarita

$9.50

Blueberry Bellisimo

$9.50

Harlem Fizz

$10.50

Leisure Lane

$8.00

Sicilian Mule

$9.50

Old "South" Fashion

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.50

Small Sangria

$9.00

Large Sangria

$15.00

Mimosa

$4.99

Mothers Day Mimosa

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.99

Cocktail Special

$10.00

MARTINIS

Chocolate Decadence

$10.00

Sicilian Tini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Tiramisu Tini

$11.00

Italian Lemondrop

$10.00

Citrus Rosemary Tini

$10.00Out of stock

Mango and Basil Tini

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Strawberry Basil Martini

$10.00

Martini Special

$10.00

AFTER DINNER DRINKS

Carajillo

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

The Godfather

$9.50

Bruce Alexander

$10.00

Cafe Italiano

$8.00

SPAGHETTI MARINARA PARTY PACK

SPAGHETTI MEATBALL PARTY PACK

$39.99

SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE PARTY PACK

$39.99

SPAGHETTI MARINARA ONLY PARTY PACK

$30.99

BAKED RIGATONI PACK

BAKED RIG. ITALIAN SAUSAGE PARTY PACK

$45.99

BAKED RIG. GR. CHICKEN PARTY PACK

$45.99

RIGATONI ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN PACK

RIGATONI ALFREDO GRILLED CHICKEN PARTY PACK

$50.99

UPGRADED SALADS

2 GARDENS Upgrades

$5.99

2 HOUSES Upgrades

$5.99

2 GREEKS Upgrades

$5.99

1 CAESAR Upgrade

1 GARDEN Upgrade

$2.99

1 GREEK Upgrade

$2.99

1 HOUSE Upgrade

$2.99

UPGRADED CHEESEY BREAD

2 CHEESY BREADS

$2.99

#4 Baked Rigatoni with Chicken

#4 Baked Rigatoni with Chicken Party Pack

$45.99

Entrees

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Jumbo Seared Scallops

$34.99

Pistachio Crusted Chicken

$28.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Phils Baked Pasta

$23.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.99

Redfish On A Half Shell

$42.99

Spaghetti Meatballs

$19.99

Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

$23.99

Surf And Turf

$48.99

Beef Lasagna

$21.99

Crab Cake Stuffed Salmom

$36.99Out of stock

Combo Picante

$28.99Out of stock

Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp

$25.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We've been established as the best Italian food and pizza in Richmond, TX. Located in the popular neighborhood of Pecan Grove, our restaurant has been a family favorite for over 16 years. Our Italian restaurant also has a full bar with a long wine list for you to choose from. Whether you live in Richmond or Sugar Land, we're close by and you're gonna love what you find at Lomonte's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria.

Location

815 Plantation Dr. #180, Richmond, TX 77406

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

