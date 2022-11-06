Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loven' Oven Pizzeria

No reviews yet

1000 E Commercial Ave

Lowell, IN 46356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Thin Crust
Cheesy Bread
Thick Crust

Build Your Own Pizza

Choose from a variety of crust options before making your selection of various toppings, or leave the selection blank if you'd like just cheese. Price per topping dependent on the size selected.

Original Thin Crust

$9.50+

Thick Crust

$10.50+

Deep Dish

$11.50+

Gluten Free Crust

$10.50+

Jumbo Party Pizza

$40.00

Specialty Pies

Loven' Oven Signature Pizza

$13.50+

a thin crust pizza loaded with our famous crumbled sausage, spicy pepperoni, crisp green peppers, garden fresh mushrooms, and sweet onions

Meat Loven' Pizza

$12.50+

for those with an extra large appetite, this thin crust pizza is layered with our famous crumbled sausage, spicy pepperoni, delicious ham, and hearty canadian bacon

Taco Loven' Pizza

$12.50+

the best of two worlds, a thin crust pizza with a zesty salsa sauce, spicy seasoned taco meat, and a premium three cheese blend served with fresh lettuce and chopped tomatoes on the side

Hawaiian Loven' Pizza

$10.50+

it's summer all year long with this thin crust pizza packed with delicious ham and juicy pineapples

Breakfast Loven' Pizza

$15.50+

Inspired by our love for breakfast and the classic meat lovers skillet! This pie is loaded with breakfast sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, onions, hash browns, and a whole lot of cheese.

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$6.95

freshly made dough covered with our homemade garlic butter spread, cut into sticks, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and paired with a tangy marinara dipping sauce.

Cheesy Bread

$11.50

the perfect combination of cheese and freshly made dough covered with our homemade garlic butter spread and cut into squares for a cheesy experience you won't forget.

Garlic Bread

$4.75

premium artisan bread baked with a layer of our homemade garlic butter spread and sliced into 12 pieces of perfection,

Tomato Bread

$5.50

premium artisan bread baked with a layer of our homemade garlic butter spread topped with a layer of mozzarella cheese, sliced garden fresh tomatoes, and finished with our special blend of italian seasonings

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$6.25

a half pound of crispy breaded mushrooms paired with our tangy marinara or buttermilk ranch dipping sauce on the side.

Onion Rings

$6.50

a half pound of beer battered onion rings paired with a creamy buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.50

bursting with flavor, our crispy breaded jalapeno poppers come stuffed with your choice of cheddar or cream cheese.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (8)

$6.95

crispy beer battered cheese sticks paired with our tangy marinara sauce

Breaded Traditional Wings

$6.75+

choose from original, spicy buffalo, blazing inferno, or a variety of tossed options.

Boneless Wings

$6.50+

our classic boneless breaded wings paired with your choice of bbq, garlic parmesan, honey mustard, buttermilk ranch, bleu cheese, or buffalo sauce on the side.

French Fries

$3.95

a half pound of crispy french fries.

Irish Nachos

$8.25

a half pound of our crispy french fries topped with cheddar cheese, buttermilk ranch, and bacon bits.

Chicken Fingers (6)

$6.75

a timeless classic, our crunchy breaded chicken fingers come paired with your choice of bbq, honey mustard, buttermilk ranch, bleu cheese, garlic parmesan or buffalo sauce on the side.

Soft Pretzels

$2.25+

Gourmet pretzels with a sprinkle of salt perfectly pairs with pizza! Cheese, Marinara, or garlic butter dipping sauces available for additional purchase.

Loven' Oven Sampler

$10.75

a combination of jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, original chicken fingers, beer battered mushrooms, and a mixture of our traditional breaded wings. no substitutions please.

Walking Taco

$5.50

Sandwiches & Other Specialties

Italian Beef

$7.50

five ounces of slow cooked italian style beef on premium artisan bread baked with our homemade garlic butter spread. served with au jus, pepperoncinis, pickles, and classic potato chips on the side.

Italian Sausage

$7.50

italian style sausage split on premium artisan bread topped with a tangy marinara sauce. served with pepperoncinis, pickles, and classic potato chips on the side.

Beef & Sausage Combo

$8.50

italian style beef and split sausage combination with a tangy marinara sauce on premium artisan bread. served with pepperoncinis, pickles, and classic potato chips on the side.

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

premium artisan bread with our homemade garlic butter spread baked with your choice of mozzarella cheese, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, or mayonnaise. served with classic potato chips on the side.

Meatball

$7.50

italian style meatballs, tangy marinara sauce, and your choice of cheese baked on premium artisan bread and served with classic potato chips on the side.

BBQ Beef

$7.50

five ounces of slow cooked italian style beef smothered in a sweet bbq sauce baked on premium artisan bread. served with classic potato chips on the side.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.50

a seasoned chicken breast on a toasted bun topped with our homemade garlic butter spread with a side of lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. and served with classic potato chips on the side.

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$7.50

three of our crunchy original chicken fingers on a toasted bun topped with our homemade garlic butter spread and served with classic potato chips on the side.

Stromboli

$8.75

premium artisan bread topped with a tangy marinara sauce, crumbled italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese. add any additional topping for a small upcharge.

Beef & Cheddar

$8.50

A warm, garlic butter toasted brioche bun topped with 5 oz of Italian Roast Beef, covered in melted cheddar cheese and paired with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.

Flatbreads & Calzones

Calzone

$9.50

sausage, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese folded between garlic butter baked pizza crust. add any additional topping for a small upcharge.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.50

freshly made dough covered with our homemade garlic butter spread, tangy bbq sauce, chicken, fresh diced pineapples, topped with mozzarella cheese, and cooked to a crispy perfection.

Spinach & Tomato Flatbread

$12.50

freshly made dough covered with our homemade garlic butter spread, fresh chopped spinach, sliced tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese, and cooked to a crispy perfection.

Salad

American Salad

$5.75

a half pound garden fresh salad with cucumbers, tomato, bacon bits, and croutons. choose from buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, french, italian, or bleu cheese dressing. add your choice of cheese or additional protein for a small upcharge.

Kiddos

Kids Chicken Finger Combo

$7.50

6 chicken fingers and chips with your choice of a drink.

Desserts

Sinful Chocolate Brownies

$3.00+

deviously delicious combination of sweet chocolate, powdered sugar, and drizzled carmel delight will make you rethink saving dessert for last.

Cinnamon Roll Breadsticks

$7.50

Drinks

Two Liters

$2.75

Cans of Pop

$1.25+

Bottles of Sprecher's Root Beer

$1.95+

Bottle of Aquafina

$1.50

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.00

Extras

Side of Jalapeños

$0.75

Side of Melted Cheddar Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

Side of Melted Cheddar Cheese (6oz)

$1.50

Side of Marinara (4oz)

$0.75

Side of Marinara (6oz)

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Buffalo

$0.75

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side of Cholula Hot Sauce Packets

$0.50

Side of Garlic Butter (1.5oz)

$0.60

Two Cups of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Au Jus

$1.00

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Serving Lowell Since '94!

Location

1000 E Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356

Directions

