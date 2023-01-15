Restaurant info

A tribute to a legacy of culinary excellence started almost a century ago. Lucille’s is a nationally acclaimed restaurant in the heart of Houston’s Museum District, which specializes in well-refined Southern cuisine with infusions of international techniques and flavors. Co-founded in August 2012 by brothers Chris and Ben Williams, the restaurant is a tribute to the culinary tradition began by their great-grandmother, Lucille B. Smith, who was an educator, culinary innovator and successful entrepreneur who founded her own food corporation. Today, James Beard Award Finalist Chef Chris Williams and Chef de Cuisine Khang Hoang continue to pay homage to her by replicating some of her most famous recipes while embellishing others to create innovative takes on Southern food classics.