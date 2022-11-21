Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mo' Better Brews

review star

No reviews yet

1201 Southmore Blvd

Houston, TX 77004

Desserts

Croissant Bread Pudding

Croissant Bread Pudding

$11.50

with pecan pie or chocolate drizzle

Mo' Better Beanie

Beanie Hat

$15.00

Bagged Coffee

Ethiopia Ethereal

$18.00

The Quartet

$18.00

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$20.00

Free with Vinyl purchase.

Houston Sauce Co. Hot Sauce BTL

Red Hot Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

6.7 oz.

Salsa Verde Hot Sauce

$6.00

6.7 oz.

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Mo' Better Brews is a Vegan Breakfast Restaurant from the creators of Houston Sauce Co., Courtney and Chasitie Lindsay in partnership with DJ and Ethnomusicologist, Flash G. Parks. Serving up a unique Vegan experience with vinyl vibes like no other.

