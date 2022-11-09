  • Home
  • Lucky Wishbone #3 - 2545 N Campbell Ave
Lucky Wishbone #3 2545 N Campbell Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2545 N Campbell Ave

Tuscon, AZ 85719

Popular Items

7 Piece Mixed Legs & Thighs
Lucky Burger With Cheese
8 pc Shrimp Dinner

Specials

14 Piece Mixed Legs & Thighs

14 Piece Mixed Legs & Thighs

$16.00
7 Piece Mixed Legs & Thighs

7 Piece Mixed Legs & Thighs

$8.00

Sampler Meals and Half & Half Meals

18 pc Sampler Feast

18 pc Sampler Feast

$28.00

6 Steak Fingers, 6 Shrimp, 6 Chicken Fingers Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

9 pc Sampler Dinner

9 pc Sampler Dinner

$13.00

3 Shrimp, 3 Steakfingers, 3 Chicken Fingers, Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

6 pc Sampler Dinner

6 pc Sampler Dinner

$10.00

2 Shrimp, 2 Steakfingers, 2 Chicken Fingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

9 Shrimp & 4 Fish Feast

$28.00

9 Shrimp, 5 Fish Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

4 Shrimp & 2 Fish Dinner

$12.00

4 Shrimp, 2 Fish Small Fries 1 Garlic toast & 2 Sauces

9 Shrimp & 9 Steakfingers Feast

9 Shrimp & 9 Steakfingers Feast

$28.00

9 Shrimp, 9 Steakfingers Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

4 Shrimp & 4 Steakfingers DInner

4 Shrimp & 4 Steakfingers DInner

$12.00

4 Shrimp, 4 SteakFingers Small Fries 1 Garlic toast & 2 Sauces

3 Shrimp & 3 Steakfingers Dinner

3 Shrimp & 3 Steakfingers Dinner

$10.00

3 Shrimp, 3 Steakfingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

9 Chicken Fingers & 9 Steakfingers Feast

9 Chicken Fingers & 9 Steakfingers Feast

$29.00

9 Chicken Fingers, 9 Steakfingers Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 pcs Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

4 Chicken Fingers & 4 Steakfingers Dinner

4 Chicken Fingers & 4 Steakfingers Dinner

$12.00

4 Chicken Fingers, 4 Steakfingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

3 Chicken Fingers & 3 Steakfingers Dinner

3 Chicken Fingers & 3 Steakfingers Dinner

$10.00

3 Chicken Fingers, 3 Steakfingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

9 Shrimp & 9 Chicken Finger Feast

9 Shrimp & 9 Chicken Finger Feast

$29.00

9 Butterfly Shrimp, 9 Chicken fingers Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 pcs Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

4 Shrimp & 4 Chicken Fingers Dinner

4 Shrimp & 4 Chicken Fingers Dinner

$12.00

4 Shrimp, 4 Chicken Fingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

3 Shrimp & 3 Chicken Finger Dinner

3 Shrimp & 3 Chicken Finger Dinner

$10.00

3 Shrimp, 3 Chicken Fingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

9 Livers & 9 Gizzards Feast

9 Livers & 9 Gizzards Feast

$25.00

18 pcs Mixed Livers & Gizzards Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

4 Livers & 4 Gizzards Dinner

4 Livers & 4 Gizzards Dinner

$11.00

8 pcs Mixed Livers & Gizzards Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

3 Livers & 3 Gizzards Dinner

3 Livers & 3 Gizzards Dinner

$9.00

6 pcs Mixed Livers & Gizzards Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

Delicious Fried Chicken

8 pc Feast Fried Chicken-Mixed

8 pc Feast Fried Chicken-Mixed

$25.00

8 pcs Mixed Fried Chicken Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast

8 pc Feast Fried Chicken-All Dark

8 pc Feast Fried Chicken-All Dark

$22.50

8 pcs All Dark Meat Fried Chicken, Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast

8 pc Feast Fried Chicken-All White

8 pc Feast Fried Chicken-All White

$28.00

8 pcs All White Meat Fried Chicken Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast

4 pc Fried Chicken-Mixed

4 pc Fried Chicken-Mixed

$11.50

4 pcs Mixed Fried Chicken Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast

4 pc Fried Chicken-All Dark

4 pc Fried Chicken-All Dark

$9.00

4 pcs All Dark Meat Fried Chicken Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast

4 pc Fried Chicken-All White

4 pc Fried Chicken-All White

$12.50

4 pcs All White Meat Fried Chicken Small Fries 1Garlic Toast

3 pc Fried Chicken-Mixed

3 pc Fried Chicken-Mixed

$9.00

3 pcs Mixed Fried Chicken Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast

3 pc Fried Chicken-All Dark

3 pc Fried Chicken-All Dark

$8.00

3 pcs All Dark Meat Fried Chicken Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast

3 pc Fried Chicken-All White

3 pc Fried Chicken-All White

$8.85

3 pcs All White Meat Fried Chicken Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast

2 Leg Dinner

2 Leg Dinner

$5.50

2 Legs Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast

2 Breast Dinner

2 Breast Dinner

$10.00

2 Breasts 1 Small Side 1 Garlic Toast

3 Breast Dinner

3 Breast Dinner

$13.00

3 Breasts Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast

Steakfingers

18 pc Feast Steakfingers

18 pc Feast Steakfingers

$28.00

18 Steakfingers Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

8 pc Steakfinger Dinner

8 pc Steakfinger Dinner

$12.00

8 Steakfingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

6 pc Steakfinger Dinner

6 pc Steakfinger Dinner

$10.00

6 Steakfingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

4 pc Steakfinger Dinner

4 pc Steakfinger Dinner

$7.50

4 Steakfingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

Butterfly Shrimp

18 pc Feast Shrimp

18 pc Feast Shrimp

$26.00

18 Shrimp Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

8 pc Shrimp Dinner

8 pc Shrimp Dinner

$12.00

8 Shrimp Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

6 pc Shrimp Dinner

6 pc Shrimp Dinner

$10.00

6 Shrimp Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

4 pc Shrimp Dinner

4 pc Shrimp Dinner

$7.50

4 Shrimp Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast 1 Sauce

Chicken Fingers

12 pc Feast Chicken Fingers

12 pc Feast Chicken Fingers

$26.00

12 Chicken Fingers Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

8 pc Chicken Finger Dinner

8 pc Chicken Finger Dinner

$12.00

8 Chicken Fingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

6 pc Chicken Finger Dinner

6 pc Chicken Finger Dinner

$10.00

6 Chicken Fingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

4 pc Chicken Finger Dinner

4 pc Chicken Finger Dinner

$7.50

4 Chicken Fingers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

Fish (Cod)

8 pc Feast Fish

8 pc Feast Fish

$28.00

8 pcs Fish Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

3 pc Fish

3 pc Fish

$12.00

3 pcs Fish Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

2 ps Fish

2 ps Fish

$10.00

2 pcs Fish Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

Gizzards

18 pc Feast Gizzards

18 pc Feast Gizzards

$25.00

18 Gizzards Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

8 pc Gizzard Dinner

8 pc Gizzard Dinner

$11.00

8 Gizzards Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

6 pc Gizzard Dinner

6 pc Gizzard Dinner

$9.00

6 Gizzards Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

4 pc Gizzard Dinner

4 pc Gizzard Dinner

$6.50

4 Gizzards Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

Livers

18 pc Feast Livers

18 pc Feast Livers

$25.00

18 Livers Large Fries, Large Coleslaw 5 Garlic Toast & 3 Sauces

8 pc Liver Dinner

8 pc Liver Dinner

$11.00

8 Livers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 2 Sauces

6 pc Liver Dinner

6 pc Liver Dinner

$9.00

6 Livers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

4 pc Liver Dinner

4 pc Liver Dinner

$6.50

4 Livers Small Fries 1 Garlic Toast & 1 Sauce

Lucky Burgers & Sandwiches

Double Lucky Burger With Cheese

Double Lucky Burger With Cheese

$6.50
Lucky Burger With Cheese

Lucky Burger With Cheese

$5.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.00
Chicken Finger Sandwich

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$6.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Wings

8 pcs Wings

$10.50

8 Wings, 1 Flavor of Wing Sauce & 1 Dipping Sauce

12 pcs Wings

$16.00

12 Wings, up to 2 Flavors of Wing Sauce & 1 Dipping Sauce

20 pcs Wings

$25.50

20 Wings, up to 2 Flavors of Wing Sauce & 2 Dipping Sauces

45 pcs Wings

45 pcs Wings

$54.50

45 Wings, up to 3 Flavors of Wing Sauce & 6 Dipping Sauces

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.50+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.50+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.50+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.50+
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$0.50+
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.00

3 per Order

Jalapeño

Jalapeño

$0.40

Sold Individually

Lucky Wishbone Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.75

Individual Pieces

Whole Fried Chicken

Whole Fried Chicken

$16.50

8 pcs of Chicken (Whole Chicken)

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Individual Breast

Chicken Leg

Chicken Leg

$1.75

Individual Leg

Chicken Thigh

Chicken Thigh

$2.00

Individual Thigh

Chicken Gizzard

Chicken Gizzard

$0.95

Individual Gizzard

Chicken Liver

Chicken Liver

$0.95

Individual Liver

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$1.20

Individual Shrimp

SteakFinger

SteakFinger

$1.25

Individual Steakfinger

Chicken Finger

Chicken Finger

$1.35

Individual Chicken Finger

Fish

Fish

$2.00

Individual Fish

Lucky Wishbone Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.00

Cookies & Cream Pie

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

German Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly Serving Tucson since 1963!

Location

2545 N Campbell Ave, Tuscon, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

