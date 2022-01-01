Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky's Pizza - Palmyra

No reviews yet

757 West Main Street

Palmyra, PA 17078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Starters

4

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.99

Breaded Mushroom

$6.99

Mozzerlla Sticks (6 Pieces)

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Jalapeno poppers

$6.99

Pierogies (Potato & Cheese)

$6.99

Onion rings

$6.99

Fries

$3.50

Loaded French fries

$6.99

Chicken fingers w/fries

$8.99

Shrimp Basket w/Fries

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Meatballs

$6.50

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$7.99

6 Boneless Wings

$6.99

12 Traditional Wings

$12.99

12 Boneless Wings

$11.99

20 Traditional Wings

$20.99

20 Boneless Wings

$19.99

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

$9.99

Small Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Small Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Breaded chicken, ranch dressing

Small BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Breaded chciken, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

Small Meat Lovers

$14.99

Sirloin steak, hamburger, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni

Small Hawiian

$12.99

Ham, pineapple

Medium Pizzas

Medium Cheese

$10.99

Medium Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Medium Margretta

$12.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Breaded chicken, ranch dressing

Medium BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Breaded chciken, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing

Medium Chicken bacon ranch

$18.99

Medium Meat Lovers

$18.99

Sirloin steak, hamburger, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni

Medium Hawiian

$15.99

Ham, pineapple

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

$12.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Large Pepporini Pizza

$15.99

Large Margretta

$15.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Breaded chicken, ranch dressing

Large BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Breaded chciken, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing

Large Chicken bacon ranch

$20.99

Large Hawiian

$18.99

Ham, pineapple

Large Meat Lovers

$20.99

Sirloin steak, hamburger, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni

Extra Large Pizzas

Extra Large Cheese

$14.99

Extra Large Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Extra Large Pepperoni Pizza

$17.99

Extra Large Margretta

$17.99

Extra Large Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Breaded chicken, ranch dressing

Extra Large BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Breaded chciken, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing

Extra Large Chicken bacon ranch

$23.99

Extra Large Meat Lovers

$23.99

Sirloin steak, hamburger, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni

Extra Large Hawiian

$21.99

Ham, pineapple

Pan Pizzas

Pan Cheese

$6.99

Pan Veggie Pizza

$7.99

Pan Pepporini Pizza

$7.99

Pan Margretta

$7.99

Pan Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Pan BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Pan Chicken bacon ranch

$7.99

Pan Meat lovers

$7.99

Pan Hawaiian Pizza

$7.99

Sicilian Pizzas

Sicilian Cheese

$6.99

Sicilian Veggie Pizza

$7.99

Sicilian Pepporini Pizza

$7.99

Sicilian Margretta

$7.99

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Sicilian Chicken bacon ranch

$7.99

Sicilian Meat lovers

$7.99

Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza

$7.99

Lucky's Pizza (My Way)

Extra Large Lucky's Pizza

$16.99

Round thin crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Large Lucky's Pizza

$14.99

Round thin crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Medium Lucky's Pizza

$12.99

Round thin crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Small Lucky's Pizza

$9.99

Round crust choice, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Large Siclian Lucky's Pizza -

$14.99

Square thick crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Small Siclian Lucky's Pizza

$9.99

Square thick crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Personal Pan Lucky's Pizza

$6.00

Thick crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Slice Tradtional Lucky's Pizza

$2.50

Thin slice, Tomato or white sauce, mozzarella

Slice Stuffed Meat Lovers

$6.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, meatball, ham, steak, bacon

Garlic knots

6 piece

$3.50

12 piece

$5.50

Gluten Free Pizza

Cauliflower Crust cheese Pizza (Gluten free)

$9.99

Large Bolis & Calzones

Large Stromboli

$12.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, salami, red pepper, onion

Large Veggie Boli

$12.99

Toamto sauce, mozzarella cheese, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive

Meat lover boli

$15.99

Medium Calzones

Medium Calzone

$11.10

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, ricotta

Medium Spinach Calzone

$11.10

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, ricotta

Medium Pizza Turnover

$10.35

Tomato sauce, mozzarella sauce

Small Bolis & Calzones

Mini Steak Boli

$7.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, steak, onions

Small Calzone

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, ricotta

Small Spinach Calzone

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, ricotta

Small Pizza Turnover

$7.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella sauce

Specialty Rolls

Steak Specialty Roll

$5.50

Tomato sauce, sirloin steak, bacon, american cheese

Regular Hot Subs (8 Inches)

Regular Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$7.99

Meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Regular Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Regular Sausage & Peppers Sub

$8.99

Sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, tomato sauce

Regular Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Hamburger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Regular Steak Sub

$8.99

Sirloin steak, onion, tomato sauce

Regular Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99

Sirloin steak, onion, tomato sauce, American Cheese

Regular Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.99

Sirloing steak, onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo

Regular Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99

Chopped chicken breast, onion, tomato sauce, American cheese

Regular Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.99

Chopped chicken breast, onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayonnaise

Regular Chicken Sub Hoagie

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese

Regular Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.99

Regular Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

Chicken tenders with hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese or ranch dressing

Regular Chicken Parmigina Sub

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Regular Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.99

Regular Fish Fillet Sub

$8.99

Breaded haddock, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, tartar sauce

Large Hot Subs (Foot Long)

Large Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.99

Eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Large Meatball Parmiganan Sub

$10.99

Meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Large Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$11.99

Sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$12.99

Hamburger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Large Steak Sub

$11.99

Sirloin steak, onion, tomato sauce

Large Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99

Sirloin steak, onion, tomato sauce, American Cheese

Large Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.99

Sirloing steak, onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo

Large Chicken Cheeseteak Sub

$11.99

Chopped chicken breast, onion, tomato sauce, American cheese

Large Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.99

Chopped chicken breast, onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayonnaise

Large Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

Chicken tenders with hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese or ranch dressing

Large Chicken Parmigina Sub

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Large Fish Fillet Sub

$11.99

Breaded haddock, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, tartar sauce

Large Sausage & Peppers Sub

$11.99

Sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, tomato sauce

Large Meatball Sub

$10.99

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$11.99

Large fish sub

$11.99

Large Cold Subs (Foot long)

Large Veggie Sub

$8.99

Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, olive, lettuce, tomato, onion

Large BLT Sub

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese

Large Turkey Sub

$9.99

Roasted turkey, provolone cheese

Large Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Imported ham, provolone OR swiss cheese

Large Italian Hoagie

$9.99

Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese

Large Italian Super

$10.99

Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, capicola, mortadella (pork meat)

Large American Club Sub

$10.99

Cooked salami, bologna, American cheese

Large Roast Beef Sub

$10.99

Top round of beef, provolone cheese

Large Labanon Bologne

$10.99

Tuna Sub

$10.99

Regular Cold Subs (8 Inches)

Regular Veggie Sub

$6.99

Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, olive, lettuce, tomato, onion

Regular BLT Sub

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese

Regular Turkey Sub

$7.99

Roasted turkey, provolone cheese

Regular Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Imported ham, provolone OR swiss cheese

Regular Italian Hoagie

$7.99

Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese

Regular Italian Super

$8.99

Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, capicola, mortadella (pork meat)

Regular American Sub

$8.99

Cooked salami, bologna, American cheese

Regular Lebanon Bolongne

$7.99

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$5.99

Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion

Turkey Club with Bacon Sandwich

$6.99

Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion

Ham & Cheese Club Sandwich

$5.99

Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion

Tuna & Cheese Club Sandwich

$5.99

Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion

Roast Beef Club Sandwich

$6.99

Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion

BLT Club Sandwich

$5.99

Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion

Italian Club

$5.99

Italian Supreme

$6.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Brioche roll, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger

$10.99

Brioche roll, Sauteeed onion and mushroom, Swiss cheese

Double cheeseburger

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Sandwhich

$7.99

Spicey Chk Sandwich

$7.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Pizza Combo

Two cheese slices of pizza

$5.00

with 16oz Drink

2 Cheese slices W/ 16 Oz Drink

$6.49

1 Slice and Garden Salad

$4.99

2 Slice pizza W/Garden Salad

$7.49

1 slice w/ drink

$3.99

Club Sandwich Combo

Club Veggie w/Chips and 16 OZ Drink

$7.49

Club Turkey w/Chips and 16 OZ Drink

$8.49

Club Ham W/ Chips and 16 OZ Drink

$8.49

Club BLT w/chips and 16 oz Drink

$8.49

Club Italian W/ Chips and 16 OZ Drinks

$8.49

Club Italian Supreme w/ Chips and 16 OZ Drinks

$8.99

Club American W/ Chips and 16 OZ Drink

$8.99

Chips&Drink Combo

16oz Drink & Chips

$2.49

20 oz Drink & Chips

$2.79

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Ham, hard salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetables

Chef Salad

$8.99

Ham, hard salami, provolone cheese

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato, rosated red pepper, black olive, feta cheese

Tuna Salad Plate

$8.99

Tuna sslad, provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Broiled chicken, pickles, mozzarella

Casear Salad

$8.99

(No Roll) Lettuce, tomato, red onion, olives

Small Salad

$2.49

Seafood salad

$9.99

Kids

Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.80

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.80

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Kids Slice of Pizza

$2.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Dessert

Small

$2.99

Regular

$3.49

Large

$4.99

Milk Shake

$5.50

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Molten Chocolate

$6.50

Cannoli

$4.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

3 Scoops

$5.99

Side Orders

Small Chips

$1.29

Large Chips

$4.99

Pasta

Plain Pasta

$9.20

Meat Sauce Pasta

$10.20

Meatballs Pasta

$10.20

Sausage Pasta

$10.20

Garlic & Oil Pasta

$10.20

Mushrooms Pasta

$10.20

Primavera Pasta

$10.20

Alfredo Pasta

$10.20

Alfredo with Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$11.20

Italian Dinners

Lasagna

$11.20

Meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano

Baked Ziti

$11.20

Meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$11.70

Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$10.20

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta

Stuffed Shells with Cheese

$10.95

Tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

Manicotti

$10.95

Tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

Ravioli

$10.95

Choice of cheese (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE) or meat, tomato sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$11.45

Shrimp, tomato, roasted peppers

Honey Dipped Chicken

$10.45

Four pieces of deep fried chicken, french fries

Beverages

Small Soda

$1.99

Medium Soda

$2.29

Large Soda

$2.69

20oz Bottled Beverage

$2.60

2 Liter Bottled Beverage

$4.50

Water Bottle

$1.69

Delivery Fees

Driver1

$5.00

Driver2

$5.00

Driver3

$5.00

TO-GO

DINE-IN

TO-GO

Chicken gnocchi

Cup

$3.49

Bowl

$6.99

2L Pizza

2l

$20.99

One topping special L Pizza

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

757 West Main Street, Palmyra, PA 17078

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

