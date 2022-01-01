Lucky's Pizza - Palmyra
757 West Main Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
Starters
Fried Zucchini
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Mushroom
Mozzerlla Sticks (6 Pieces)
Corn Nuggets
Jalapeno poppers
Pierogies (Potato & Cheese)
Onion rings
Fries
Loaded French fries
Chicken fingers w/fries
Shrimp Basket w/Fries
Fried Calamari
Meatballs
Wings
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese
Small Veggie Pizza
Small Pepperoni Pizza
Small Margherita Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken, ranch dressing
Small BBQ Chicken
Breaded chciken, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Small Meat Lovers
Sirloin steak, hamburger, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni
Small Hawiian
Ham, pineapple
Medium Pizzas
Medium Cheese
Medium Veggie Pizza
Medium Pepperoni Pizza
Medium Margretta
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken, ranch dressing
Medium BBQ Chicken
Breaded chciken, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing
Medium Chicken bacon ranch
Medium Meat Lovers
Sirloin steak, hamburger, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni
Medium Hawiian
Ham, pineapple
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Large Veggie Pizza
Large Pepporini Pizza
Large Margretta
Large Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken, ranch dressing
Large BBQ Chicken
Breaded chciken, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing
Large Chicken bacon ranch
Large Hawiian
Ham, pineapple
Large Meat Lovers
Sirloin steak, hamburger, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni
Extra Large Pizzas
Extra Large Cheese
Extra Large Veggie Pizza
Extra Large Pepperoni Pizza
Extra Large Margretta
Extra Large Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken, ranch dressing
Extra Large BBQ Chicken
Breaded chciken, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing
Extra Large Chicken bacon ranch
Extra Large Meat Lovers
Sirloin steak, hamburger, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni
Extra Large Hawiian
Ham, pineapple
Pan Pizzas
Sicilian Pizzas
Lucky's Pizza (My Way)
Extra Large Lucky's Pizza
Round thin crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Large Lucky's Pizza
Round thin crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Medium Lucky's Pizza
Round thin crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Small Lucky's Pizza
Round crust choice, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Large Siclian Lucky's Pizza -
Square thick crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Small Siclian Lucky's Pizza
Square thick crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Personal Pan Lucky's Pizza
Thick crust, Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Slice Tradtional Lucky's Pizza
Thin slice, Tomato or white sauce, mozzarella
Slice Stuffed Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, meatball, ham, steak, bacon
Garlic knots
Gluten Free Pizza
Large Bolis & Calzones
Medium Calzones
Small Bolis & Calzones
Regular Hot Subs (8 Inches)
Regular Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Regular Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Regular Sausage & Peppers Sub
Sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, tomato sauce
Regular Cheeseburger Sub
Hamburger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Regular Steak Sub
Sirloin steak, onion, tomato sauce
Regular Cheesesteak Sub
Sirloin steak, onion, tomato sauce, American Cheese
Regular Cheesesteak Hoagie
Sirloing steak, onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo
Regular Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Chopped chicken breast, onion, tomato sauce, American cheese
Regular Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Chopped chicken breast, onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayonnaise
Regular Chicken Sub Hoagie
Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese
Regular Grilled Chicken Sub
Regular Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders with hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese or ranch dressing
Regular Chicken Parmigina Sub
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Regular Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Regular Fish Fillet Sub
Breaded haddock, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, tartar sauce
Large Hot Subs (Foot Long)
Large Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Large Meatball Parmiganan Sub
Meatball, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Large Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Large Cheeseburger Sub
Hamburger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Large Steak Sub
Sirloin steak, onion, tomato sauce
Large Cheesesteak Sub
Sirloin steak, onion, tomato sauce, American Cheese
Large Cheesesteak Hoagie
Sirloing steak, onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo
Large Chicken Cheeseteak Sub
Chopped chicken breast, onion, tomato sauce, American cheese
Large Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Chopped chicken breast, onion, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayonnaise
Large Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders with hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese or ranch dressing
Large Chicken Parmigina Sub
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Large Fish Fillet Sub
Breaded haddock, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, tartar sauce
Large Sausage & Peppers Sub
Sweet Italian sausage, green pepper, tomato sauce
Large Meatball Sub
Large Grilled Chicken Sub
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Large fish sub
Large Cold Subs (Foot long)
Large Veggie Sub
Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, olive, lettuce, tomato, onion
Large BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
Large Turkey Sub
Roasted turkey, provolone cheese
Large Ham & Cheese Sub
Imported ham, provolone OR swiss cheese
Large Italian Hoagie
Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese
Large Italian Super
Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, capicola, mortadella (pork meat)
Large American Club Sub
Cooked salami, bologna, American cheese
Large Roast Beef Sub
Top round of beef, provolone cheese
Large Labanon Bologne
Tuna Sub
Regular Cold Subs (8 Inches)
Regular Veggie Sub
Broccoli, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, olive, lettuce, tomato, onion
Regular BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
Regular Turkey Sub
Roasted turkey, provolone cheese
Regular Ham & Cheese Sub
Imported ham, provolone OR swiss cheese
Regular Italian Hoagie
Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese
Regular Italian Super
Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, capicola, mortadella (pork meat)
Regular American Sub
Cooked salami, bologna, American cheese
Regular Lebanon Bolongne
Club Sandwiches
Turkey Club Sandwich
Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
Turkey Club with Bacon Sandwich
Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
Ham & Cheese Club Sandwich
Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
Tuna & Cheese Club Sandwich
Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
Roast Beef Club Sandwich
Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
BLT Club Sandwich
Choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion
Italian Club
Italian Supreme
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Bacon Cheese Burger
Brioche roll, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger
Brioche roll, Sauteeed onion and mushroom, Swiss cheese
Double cheeseburger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fish Sandwhich
Spicey Chk Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pizza Combo
Club Sandwich Combo
Chips&Drink Combo
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Ham, hard salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetables
Chef Salad
Ham, hard salami, provolone cheese
Greek Salad
Romaine, red onion, cucumber, tomato, rosated red pepper, black olive, feta cheese
Tuna Salad Plate
Tuna sslad, provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Broiled chicken, pickles, mozzarella
Casear Salad
(No Roll) Lettuce, tomato, red onion, olives
Small Salad
Seafood salad
Kids
Dessert
Side Orders
Pasta
Italian Dinners
Lasagna
Meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano
Baked Ziti
Meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta
Stuffed Shells with Cheese
Tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella
Manicotti
Tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella
Ravioli
Choice of cheese (GLUTEN FREE AVAILABLE) or meat, tomato sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp, tomato, roasted peppers
Honey Dipped Chicken
Four pieces of deep fried chicken, french fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
757 West Main Street, Palmyra, PA 17078