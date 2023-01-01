The Angry Pear Online Ordering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
BBQ and More
Location
144 Thomas Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant - 500 Brownsville Rd
No Reviews
500 Brownsville Rd Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View restaurant
Go Fish! Seafood - 301 S Hull Street
No Reviews
301 S Hull Street Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View restaurant
More near Wernersville