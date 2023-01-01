Sandwiches

Porky - Pork on a roll w/BBQ sauce

$7.00

Porky 2.0 - pork, slaw, pickles, & BBQ

$9.00

Brisket Sandwich - brisket on a roll w/BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Brisket 2.0 - brisket, slaw, pickles, & bbq sauce

$12.00

Smash Burgers

All burgers come with Lettuce, tomato, onion unless noted otherwise

Basic B - Just Burger and Roll

$4.00

Plain Jane - Burger and Cheese on a roll

$5.00

The Bacon & Cheese - Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.00

The Black and Blue - bacon and crumbled Blue cheese,

$8.00

Pork Smokehouse burger - cheeseburger, pulled pork, onion straws

$10.00

Brisket Smokehouse burger - cheeseburger, brisket, & onion straws

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Load Me Up - Bacon & Green Onions

$6.00

Load Me Up Plus Pork - Mac & Cheese, Pork, bbq sauce, bacon, green onions

$8.00

Load Me Up Plus Brisket - mac & cheese, brisket, green onions, bacon

$10.00

Fries

Side of Fries - Plain

$6.00

The Fry Works - cheese, bacon, ranch, chives

$8.00

Porky Fries - with cheese, pork, bbq sauce, chives

$10.00

Brisket Fries - cheese, bbq sauce, chives

$12.00

Platters

Pulled Pork Dinner - Pork, Fries, Coleslaw, & Corn Bread

$15.00

Brisket Dinner with Fries - brisket, fries, slaw, corn bread

$18.00

I Want It All - brisket, pork, mac & cheese, Fries, slaw, corn bread

$25.00

Pulled Pork Dinner with Mac and Cheese - pork, mac and cheese, slaw, corn bread

$15.00

Brisket Dinner with Mac and Cheese - brisket, mac & cheese, slaw, corn bread

$18.00

The Angry Pear - Bed of Fries, topped with pulled pork, mac & cheese, brisket, with layers of cheese sauce, jalapenos, bbq sauce, & slaw

$25.00

Drinks

Bottled Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Extras/Sides

Side of Corn Bread

$1.00

Single Serve Bag of Chips

$1.00

Swedish Fish

$2.00

Sour Patch Kids

$2.00

Snickers Bar

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cups

$2.00

Regular Skittles

$2.00

M&M's Plain

$2.00

Peanut M&Ms

$2.00