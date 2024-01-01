Mohnton restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mohnton restaurants
More about Screpesi‘s 2 - Mohnton - 1365 Alleghenyville Road
Screpesi‘s 2 - Mohnton - 1365 Alleghenyville Road
1365 Alleghenyville Road, Mohnton
|Popular items
|LG Tuna
|$11.00
tuna, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, mayo, sweet onions
|LG Ham
|$11.00
chipped polish ham, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, mayo, onions
|Ham Salad
|$11.00
chipped polish ham, butter, lettuce, tomato, salt/pepper, sweet onions
More about Doc & Bubba's - 4312 New Holland Road
Doc & Bubba's - 4312 New Holland Road
4312 New Holland Road, Mohnton