Lulu's Allston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Charming new American eatery with midcentury-modern decor, fifty craft beer taps specializing small and unique breweries. We have a walk-in only policy, groups of 12 or more please email lulusallston@gmail.com for accommodations.
Location
421 Cambridge Street, Allston, MA 02134
Gallery