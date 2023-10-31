Popular Items

xiao mian (fire noodles)
$19.00

alkaline noodles, ground pork, gai lan, pickled mustard greens, house made chili oil, sesame sauce, peanuts, cilatro

V Drunken Noodles
$16.00

stir fried rice noodles, tofu, broccoli, carrots, peppers, tomatoes, beech mushrooms, thai chilies, spicy chili sauce, peanuts, thai basil

V Gai lan
$11.00

chinese broccoli, tomatoes,chili oil, vegan oyster sauce, toasted garlic, szechauan peppercorn