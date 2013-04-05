Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mac's Custom Meats + Deli

No reviews yet

26316 Wesley Chapel Boulevard

Lutz, FL 33559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DELI MENU

CUBANS

CUBAN SANDWICH

$6.99

HAM,PORK,SALAMI,SWISS,PICKLES,CHEESE,MAYO,MUSTARD

TURKEY CUBAN

$8.99

TURKEY,SWISS CHEES,CUBAN BREAD

ROAST BEEF CUBAN

$8.99

ROAST BEEF,SWISS CHEESE,CUBAN BREAD

HAM AND CHEESE CUBAN

$6.99

DELI HAM,AMERICAN CHEESE,CUBAN BREAD

MAC DADDY CUBAN

$9.99

DOUBLE HAM,PORK,SALAMI,SWISS ON CUBAN BREAD

BIG MAC CUBAN

$12.99

DOUBLE ROAST BEEF,TURKEY,HAM,AMER CHEESE ON CUBAN BREAD

GRILL

CHEESEBURGER

$8.99

CHEESEBURGER

GRILLED STEAK SANDWICH

$9.99

GRILLED STEAK ON CUBAN

HAMBURGER

$7.99

HAMBURGER

ANGUS HOT DOG

$3.99

1/4 POUND HOT DOG

GRILLED CHICKEN PHILLY

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN ON CUBAN

BACON

$0.99

DELI

DELI HAM AND CHEESE

$6.99

DELI TURKEY AND SWISS

$7.99

DELI ROAST BEEF AND PROVOLONE

$7.99

DELI PASTRAMI AND SWISS

$6.99

WAFFLE BLT

$6.99

BLT ON WAFFLE

WAFFLE PB&J

$5.99

PB&J ON WAFFLE

CRAB SALAD SANDWICH

$6.99

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$8.99

HAM,SALAMI,CAPICOLA,PROVOLONE

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$6.99

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$6.99

DELI SIDE

POTATO SALAD

$1.99

COLE SLAW

$1.99

SEA SALT CHIPS

$0.99

SEA SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

$0.99

SMOKEHOUSE BBQ CHIPS

$0.99

JALAPEÑO CHIPS

$0.99

PREMIUM COMBO-COLE SLAW

$2.99

PREMIUM COMBO-POTATO SALAD

$2.99

DELI COMBO CHIPS

$1.99

BAKLAVA

$1.99

MAC-N-CHEESE

$1.99

DEVIL CRAB

$2.99

POTATO BALL

$2.99

BANANA PUDDING

$3.25

DELI PICKLE

$0.99

DRINKS

COKE BOTTLE

$1.59

COKE CAN

$0.99

DIET COKE BOTTLE

$1.59

DIET COKE CAN

$0.99

DIET PEPSI CAN

$0.99

GATORADE ZERO FRUIT PUNCH

$1.79

GATORADE ZERO GLACIER CHERRY

$1.79

GATORADE ZERO LEMON-LIME

$1.79

LACROIX LEMON

$1.39

LACROIX LIME

$1.39

LACROIX ORANGE

$1.39

LEMONADE

$1.29

MOUNTAIN DEW CAN

$0.99

PEPSI CAN

$0.99

POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH

$1.59

POWERADE MOUNTAIN BERRY

$1.59

PROPEL BERRY

$1.59

PROPEL GRAPE

$1.59

PROPEL KIWI STRAWBERRY

$1.59

RED BULL

$3.99

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$1.99

SPRITE BOTTLE

$1.59

SPRITE CAN

$0.99

SUNKIST CAN

$0.99

SUNNY D

$1.29

ZEPHYRHILLS WATER

$0.99

ZEPHYRHILLS WATER SPORT CAP

$1.29

SLICED DELI

HAM

$6.50

PER POUND

SALAMI

$9.50

PER POUND

TURKEY

$12.99

PER POUND

ROAST BEEF

$12.99

PER POUND

PASTRAMI

$11.99

PER POUND

PORK

$10.99

PER POUND

AMERICAN CHEESE

$7.99

PER POUND

SWISS CHEESE

$8.99

PER POUND

PROVOLONE CHEESE

$6.99

PER POUND

CHEDDAR CHEESE

PER POUND

COLBY CHEESE

PER POUND

BEEF

BEEF BRISKIT

$7.99

PER POUND

BEEF CHUCK FLAT IRON STEAKS

$10.99

BEEF CUBED STEAK

PER POUND

BEEF HOT DOG

$15.99

BEEF KABOBS

$8.99

PER POUND

BEEF TENDERLOIN

$29.99

PER POUND

BEEF TOP SIRLOIN

$9.99

BONELESS RIBEYE

$21.99

PER POUND

BONELESS STRIP STEAK

$19.99

PER POUND

GROUND CHUCK

$5.99

PER POUND

LONDON BROIL

$7.39

SIRLOIN STEAK

$9.99

PER POUND

STEW BEEF CUBES

$6.99

STIR FRY BEEF

$7.99

CHUCK ROAST

$8.59

PER POUND

GROUND SIRLOIN

$8.99

PER POUND

PORTERHOUSE STEAK

$15.99

PER POUND

T-BONE STEAK

$14.99

PER POUND

PORK

BABY BACK RIBS

$7.99

PER POUND

BACON

$8.99

PER POUND

BONELESS BOSTON BUTT

$2.99

PER POUND

BONELESS PORK CHOPS

$5.99

PER POUND

BUTTERFLY PORK CHOPS

$5.99

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PINWHEEL

$19.99

COUNTRY STYLE RIBS

PER POUND

FRESH COUNTRY SAUSAGE

PER POUND

PORK BELLY

PER POUND

PORK CHOPS

$4.99

PER POUND

PORK STEAK

PER POUND

CHICKEN

BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST

$6.99

PER POUND

BONELESS THIGHS

$3.99

PER POUND

LEG QUARTERS

$2.99

PER POUND

CHICKEN KABOBS

$5.99

PER POUND

WHOLE FRYERS

PER POUND

WINGS

PER POUND

BEEF STICK

BEEF STICK PLAIN

$1.00

PER POUND

BEEF STICK HOT

$1.00

BEEF STICK HICKORY

$1.00

BEEF JERKY

BEEF JERKY PLAIN

$31.99

PER POUND

BEEF JERKY TERIYAKI

$31.99

PER POUND

BEEF JERKY HOT

$31.99

RETAIL

CANDY KABOBS

$4.99

CHEESE STICKS

$1.99

CUBAN BREAD

$4.99

FRENCH’S MUSTARD

$2.99

GATOR HAMMOCK COOTER RUB

$9.99

GATOR HAMMOCK GATOR DONE

$9.99

GATOR HAMMOCK GATOR QUE

$9.99

GATOR HAMMOCK GATOR SAUCE

$9.99

GATOR HAMMOCK LETHAL GATOR

$9.99

GRILL LIGHTER

$19.99

HEINZ TOMATO KETCHUP

$3.59

MAC'S AWESOME SAUCE

$7.99

MAC'S DILL PICKLES

$8.39

MAC'S GRILLIN' SAUCE

$7.99

MAC'S HONEY BBQ

$7.99

MAC'S HOT & SPICY BBQ

$7.99

MAC'S HOT CHUNKY SALSA

$6.99

MAC'S KETTLE POPCORN

$3.99

MAC'S MEDIUM CHUNKY SALSA

$6.99

MAC'S MEDIUM CORN SALSA

$6.99

MAC'S SOUTHERN CLASSIC BBQ

$7.99

MAC'S SWEET CAROLINA BBQ

$7.99

ST. ELMOS SEASONING

$14.99

SWEET BABY RAYS BBQ SAUCE

$7.99

WALNUT CREEK GUMMY BEARS

$4.99

WEAVERS BLACKENING

$8.99

WEAVERS CHICKEN DUST

$8.99

WEAVERS PORK STEAK&CHOPS

$8.99

WEAVERS SMOKEHOUSE

$8.99

PARTY TRAY / CATERING

Party Trays (24hrs notice required)

LARGE CUBAN TRAY

LARGE CUBAN TRAY

$89.00

40 PIECES

MEDIUM CUBAN TRAY

MEDIUM CUBAN TRAY

$75.00

32 PIECES

SMALL CUBAN TRAY

SMALL CUBAN TRAY

$65.00

25 PIECES HAM AND TURKEY

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
