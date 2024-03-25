- Home
Mad Cow 1288 Promenade Pl
No reviews yet
1288 Promenade Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Appetizers
- Traditional Wings$11.00
6 bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.
- Boneless Wings$11.00
6 piece boneless chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
- Bavarian Pretzel Bites$13.00
Bavarian pretzel bites tossed in roasted garlic olive oil, served with bacon beer cheese sauce.
- Duck Wontons$14.00
Stuffed with roasted corn, cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.
- Pepperoni Meatballs$14.00
Two 4oz pepperoni stuffed meatballs in our marinara sauce, smothered with our 5-cheese blend and baked to a golden brown. Served with garlic buttered French bread.
- Pizza Rolls$17.00
- Baked Boursin$15.00
Garlic & Herb Boursin cheese, topped with a panko crust and baked to a golden brown. Served with cracker flatbread garnished with an Arbol chili blackberry infused honey and crispy fried prosciutto.
- Chicken Fiesta Dip$15.00
Pimento cheese with spicy chicken, roasted corn, black beans, and peppers, wood oven baked and finished pico de gallo, fresh avocado, queso fresco and cilantro. Served with in-house fried tortilla chips.
- Adobo Chicken Nachos$14.00
House fried corn tortilla chips topped with our homemade queso blanco sauce, Adobo marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Whiskey Glazed Potstickers$14.00
Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze. Served with our creamy cider vinegar slaw.
- South West Black Bean Hummus$16.00
Black beans blended with southwest spices served with Adobo chicken, pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado, queso fresco and baked Naan. Sub corn tortilla chips for a gluten friendly version!!!
- Bang Bang Shrimp Wraps$16.00
- Curds Traditional$12.00
Served with berry ketchup.
- Curds Dill Pickle$13.00
Served with Cry Baby Craig’s aioli.
- Curds Ghost Pepper$13.00
Tossed in our sriracha dry rub & served with mango ketchup.
- Curds Garlic Toast$13.00
Served with marinara sauce.
- Basket Of Fries$7.00
Served with seasoned sour cream
- Basket Of Buffalo Ranch Fries$9.00
Our house fries with our signature buffalo ranch dry seasoning.
- Basket Of Dilly Fries$9.00
Our house fries tossed in dilly ranch dry seasoning
- Basket of Tots$9.00
- Tortilla Chips And Queso$8.00
Freshly fried tortilla chips and our house queso dip.
- Tortilla Chips And Salsa$7.00
- Basket of Rachel's Onion Chips$7.00
Salads & Soup
- Steak Salad$20.00
An eight ounce sirloin, grilled and topped on a bed of mixed greens tossed with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, chopped hard boiled eggs and a dijon balsamic vineagrette.
- Watermelon Salad$13.00
Mixed greens with red onions and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in a champagne bleu cheese vinaigrette. Topped with fresh diced watermelon and grilled croutons. Add Grilled Chicken 4 Add Three Jumbo Shrimp 6
- BLT Salmon Salad$18.00
Romain lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon and shredded cheddar cheese tossed in a creamy bacon dijon vinaigrette and topped with grilled salmon.
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and home-made croutons. Add Grilled Chicken $4 Add Three Jumbo Shrimp $6
- Berry Chicken Salad$16.00
Candied almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette.
- Chopped Salad$15.00
Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.
- Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- Side Caesar$6.00
- (Cup) Chicken Wild Rice$6.00
- (Bowl) Chicken Wild Rice$9.00
- (Cup) Louisiana Chowder$7.00
- (Bowl) Louisiana Chowder$10.00
- (Cup) Soup Du Jour$6.00
- (Bowl) Soup Du Jour$9.00
Sandwiches
- Monte Cristo$15.00
Ham, Turkey, Swiss & American cheese on Texas toast, dipped in a sweet egg batter and grille. Topped with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry marshmallow sauce.
- Turkey Club$14.00
Grilled Texas toast piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Swiss cheese with blackberry BBQ sauce and mayo.
- Prime Rib French Dip$17.00
Thin sliced ribeye topped with melted Swiss cheese and creamy horseradish sauce. Served on a French roll with a side of au jus.
- Thai Chicken Wrap$16.00
Shredded cabbage, carrots, red pepper, green onions, fresh diced jalapeno and cilantro tossed in a thai chili aioli and stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla with crispy chicken tenders tossed in a thai peanut sauce.
- Muddy Italiano$18.00
Salami, ham, turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, pesto mayo, reduced balsamic and fresh mozzarella on grilled focaccia.
- 3 Alarm Prime Rib Wrap$17.00
Thin sliced prime rib sauteed with banana peppers and onions topped with queso blanco and stuffed with shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, diced tomatoes and banana peppers tossed in our creamy caesar dressing with grilled blackened chicken and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
- Walleye Sandwich$18.00
Pan-fried walleye, lemon garlic aoli, lettuce, tomato on focaccia bread.
- PB&J Chicken$16.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in a Thai peanut hot pepper jelly sauce on a pretzel bun with shredded lettuce, roasted garlic aioli and sliced bacon.
- Rueben$16.00
Slowly beer braised corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled thick sliced marble rye.
- Blackened Chicken Avocado Melt$16.00
Cajun grilled chicken breast, pepper-jack cheese, tomato, garlic aioli and fresh sliced avocado on grilled Texas toast.
- Steak Sandwich$20.00
An eight-ounce sirloin, glazed with balsamic vinaigrette and grilled. Served on a garlic buttered char grilled onion bun with grilled red onion and roasted garlic aioli.
Tacos
- Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered pollock in a char grilled flour tortilla with red cabbage, fresh avocado, Monterey jack, fresh cilantro and baja sauce.
- Cons Chicken Tacos$14.00
Adobo marinated and grilled chicken tenders with red cabbage, pico de gallo, Monterey jack, chipotle mayo and fresh cilantro in a corn tortilla.
- Quesa Birria$15.00
Slow cooked adobo marinated beef brisket on Monterey-jack cheese grilled corn tortillas. Topped with pickled onions and fresh cilantro. Served with Guajillo chili au jus for dipping.
Burgers
- Hamburger$11.00
Classic hamburger, some meat on a bun
- Cheeseburger$12.00
Choose from Cheddar, Swiss, Smoked Gouda, Bleu cheese crumbles, Montamore, Pepper-jack or American.
- Flammin Blueberry$15.00
Our Twin Cities Buger Battle entry. Our steak burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, blueberry habanero aoli and a bleu cheese crisp.
- The Wrangler$15.00
Cooked to perfection in a cast iron skillet, grilled onion, smoked gouda, bacon and roasted garlic aoli.
- Elvis$15.00
Skippy crunchy peanut butter, crispy bacon, house pickles and roasted garlic mayo on a pub bun. "Thank you very much."
- Rodeo Cow$15.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, a jumbo onion ring and our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.
- Bacon Curd$15.00
Topped with grilled Ellsworth cheese curds and thick cut bacon with roasted garlic aoli.
- Bacon Beer Cheese$15.00
Sliced bacon, bacon beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onion strings on a pretzel bun.
- 3-Alarm Burger$15.00
Queso blanco sauce, crispy fried jalapeño & banana peppers, chipotle mayo, pub bun.
- Yum Yum Burger$15.00
Thick sliced bacon with smoked gouda cheese, crispy onion strings topped with our Yum Yum wing sauce.
- Boursin Burger$15.00
Garlic herb Boursin cheese, thick sliced bacon, lettuce and caramelized onions on a pub bun.
- The Mad Cow Burger$17.00
3 quarter pound burgers, raw onion, house pickles, 3 slices American cheese on a pub bun.
- BURGER OF THE MONTH$17.00
Flatbreads
- Margarita Flatbread$16.00
Roma tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and garlic olive oil.
- Holy Pepperoni!!!$18.00
American pepperoni, old world pepperoni, pepperoni confit, 5-cheese blend and marinara sauce.
- The Meat Head$19.00
Pepperoni meatballs, old world pepperoni, andoullie sausage, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella an Montamore cheddar cheese.
- Chicken Pesto PIzza$18.00
Basil pesto sauce, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted red onion, fresh mozzarella, finished with reduced balsamic glaze.
- Build Your Own Flatbread$12.00
Entrées
- Fettuccini Carbonara$18.00
Prosciutto, peas, onion, garlic, heavy cream and fettuccini. Finished with fresh egg yolk and shredded parmesan.
- Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our 4 cheese cream sauce. Add any of the following; Grilled Chicken $4 Sauteed Shrimp $6 Bacon $3.50 Buffalo Style $4
- Burratta Ravioli$18.00
Burratta filled ravioli in a creamy tomato vodka sauce. Add Grilled Chicken $4 Add Three Jumbo Shrimp $6
- Herb's Roasted Garlic Sirloin$26.00
An eight ounce cast iron seared sirloin with skin-on mashed potatoes and garlic herb-buttered broccoli
- Sriracha Blackened Salmon$22.00
Fresh cut salmon blackened with a Sriracha dry rub. Garnished with a cilantro honey lime butter and sliced avocado. Served with chef’s choice veggie.
- Power Bowl$17.00
Stir-fry vegetables, ancient grains and kale. Choice of grilled all white meat chicken breast of blackened Mahi-Mahi.
- Shrimp Fresco$21.00
Five jumbo shrimp sauteed in a fresh garlic tomato sauce served with pan-fried parmesean pesto polenta cake, reduced balsamic glaze and grilled french bread.
Kids
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Pizza$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Chicken Strips$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Hamburger$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Cheese Burger$5.99
Desserts
- Dueling Beignets$10.00
The French Quarter classic powdered sugar style paired with a twist on an Indian classic. lavender corriander honey glaze. Both will melt in your mouth.
- Peaches & Cream Butter Rum Cake$9.00
Rum flamed peaches over a rich butter rum bundt cake served with fresh cream.
- Bananas Foster Cream Pie$9.00Out of stock
A not so traditional banana cream pie with a Nilla wafer crust, topped with rum carmalized bananas, whipped cream and candied almonds
- Mom's Cookies & Milk$8.00
Fresh baked home-made chocolate chip cookies served with a glass of ice cold 2% milk.
- Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake$7.00
Lorna Doone shortbread and almond cookie crust, strawberry lemonade cheesecake.
- Peaches & Cream Butter Rum Cake (Copy)$9.00
Rum flamed peaches over a rich butter rum bundt cake served with fresh cream.
Sides*
- Ranch$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Seasoned Sour Cream$1.50
- Mayo$0.75
- Berry Ketchup$0.75
- Horseradish Sauce$0.75
- Baja$0.75
- Chipotle Mayo$0.75
- Blackberry BBQ$0.75
- Black Berry Habenero$0.75
- Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- YumYum$0.75
- Lemon Garlic Aioli$0.75
- Marinara$1.00
- Raspberry Marshmallow$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Queso Blanco$1.50
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Garlic Parmesan$0.75
- Mango Ketchup$0.75
- Cry Baby Craig's Aioli$0.75
- Thai Chili Sauce$0.75
- Beer Cheese$0.75
- Gold Fever$0.75
- Hot Pepper Jelly$0.75
- Au Jus$1.50
- Birria Au Jus$1.50
- Peanut Butter$0.75
- Dry Rubs
- Blueberry Habenero Aioli$0.75
- Side Of Spicy Dill$0.75
- Side of Basil Pesto Aioli$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- French$0.75
- Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- 1000 Island$0.75
- Honey Mustard$0.75
- Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.75
- Caesar$0.75
- Champagne Blue Cheese Vinaigrette$0.75
- TB$0.75
- Bacon Dijon Vinaigrette$0.75
- Bowl of Kettle Chips$6.00
- Large Bowl Tortilla Chip$6.00
- Side Baked Potato$5.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Loaded Baked Potato$7.00
- Side of Ancient grains and Kale(rice)$4.00
- Side of Buffalo Ranch Fries$5.00
- Side Of Carrots$2.00
- Side Of Celery$2.00
- Side of Cheese Curds$8.00
- Side of Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Side of Dilly Fries$5.00
- Side of Fries$4.00
- Side of Fruit$6.00
- Side of Kettle Chips$3.00
- Side of Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Side of Onion Rings$6.00
- Side of Sauteed Veg$6.00
- Side of Tots$5.00
- Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- Side Tortilla Chips$4.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1288 Promenade Pl, Eagan, MN 55121