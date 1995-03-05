Lone Oak Grill - Eagan 3010 Eagandale Pl
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
The New Face Of The Suburban Sports Bar!
Location
3010 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN 55121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sunny Dayz Cafe - 1285 Northland Dr Ste 50
No Reviews
1285 Northland Dr Ste 50 Mendota Hts, MN 55120
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Eagan
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant