Sunny Dayz Cafe 1285 Northland Dr Ste 50

1285 Northland Dr Ste 50

Mendota Hts, MN 55120

OMELETS

Fresh Made to order Omelets, Served with a Side of Hash Brown and your Choice of bread or a single pancake. Special Introductory Price till June 30th 2023

EARLY BIRD 7AM-9AM

$7.99

2 large eggs, hash browns potato, 1 sausage link 1 bacon strips and choice of bread.

SUNNY DAYZ

$7.99

2 large eggs, hash browns potato, side of bacon or sausage links, choice of bread

VEGGIE

$7.99

3 large eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, onions, green pepper, broccoli.

4 CHEESE

$7.99

FARMERS

$7.99

3 large eggs, ham, onions, green pepper, hash browns, cheddar cheese

SAUSAGE AND CHEESE

$7.99

3 large eggs, Sausage, cheddar cheese

BACON AND CHEESE

$7.99

3 large eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese

MUSHROOMS

$7.99

3 large eggs, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

GYRO

$7.99

3 large eggs, gyro meat, onions, green pepper, feta cheese

MEAT LOVER

$7.99

3 large eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, turkey, cheddar cheese

BUILD YOUR OWN

$5.99

SPINACH & CHEESE

$7.99

3 large eggs, spinach, feta cheese

Broccoli

$7.99

3 large eggs, broccoli, cheddar cheese

HAM & CHEESE

$7.49

DENVER

$7.59

PANCAKES

A Delicious fresh made stack of 2 Pancakes made while you wait

REGULAR

$4.95

BLUEBERRY

$5.95

STRAWBERY

$5.95

CHOCOLATE

$5.95

SMORES

$5.95

BURGERS

Made From Scratch fresh Burgers Served with our house Fries.

ROOKIE BURGER

$12.99

1/3 lb beef patty, American cheese, mix green, onion rings, bacon, special sauce, avocado, tomato and dill pickles

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.49

1/3 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato

CHEESE BURGER

$12.49

1/3 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, American cheese

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$12.49

1/3 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo

SWISS AND MUSHROOM

$12.49

1/3 lb beef patty, lettuce, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, BBQ mayo sauce

TEXAN BURGER

$13.49

1/3 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, provolone cheese, chipotle mayo sauce

DOUBLE BURGER

$14.99

2 1/3 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, bacon, special sauce, dill pickles

KAFTA BURGER

$13.49

Kafta, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, hummus, olive oil

Mediterranean BURGER

$13.49

1/3 lb beef patty, coleslaw, grilled tomato, grilled onions, ketchup

CHICKEN WINGS

Fresh and Delicious Made to Order Wings, Choose Your Flavor and enjoy your Wings.

6 WINGS WITH SAUCE

$6.99

12 WINGS WITH SAUCE

$11.99

DESSERT

PISTACHIO BAKLAVA

$2.99

WALNUT BAKLAVA

$2.99

TIRAMISU

$4.99

WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESE CAKE WITH RASPBERRY

$4.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location

1285 Northland Dr Ste 50, Mendota Hts, MN 55120

Directions

