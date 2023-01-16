Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magic 13 Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

340 NE 61 St

Miami, FL 33137

Order Again

10oz

Islander 10 oz

$5.00

American Lager - 4.5% ABV - Light, refreshing, crisp

Golden Rules 10 oz

$5.00

American Blonde - 5.2% - American classic, malty, clean

Magic City 10 oz

$5.00

Gose - 4.5% - Lightly sour, salty, citrusy

American Dream 10 oz

$6.00

American IPA - 6.5% - Classic IPA, hoppy, balanced

Hazy Room 10 oz

$6.00

Hazy IPA - 6.7% - Low bitterness, juicy, easy to drink

No Smears 10 oz

$5.00

Altbier- 4.8% ABV - Slightly Sweet, Earthy Hop Aroma, Hints of Oatmeal Raising Cookies.

Soft Surfaces 10 oz

$5.00

Vienna Larger with Rye- 5.3% ABV Spicy Forward, Silky, Malty

16oz

Islander 16 oz

$7.00

American Lager - 4.5% ABV - Light, refreshing, crisp

Golden Rules 16 oz

$7.00

American Blonde - 5.2% - American classic, malty, clean

Magic City 16 oz

$7.00

Gose - 4.5% - Lightly sour, salty, citrusy

American Dream 16 oz

$8.00

American IPA - 6.5% - Classic IPA, hoppy, balanced

Hazy Room 16 oz

$8.00

Hazy IPA - 6.7% - Low bitterness, juicy, easy to drink

No Smears 16 oz

$7.00

Altbier- 4.8% ABV - Slightly Sweet, Earthy Hop Aroma, Hints of Oatmeal Raising Cookies.

Soft Surfaces 16 oz

$7.00

Vienna Larger with Rye- 5.3% ABV Spicy Forward, Silky, Malty

Flights

Beer Types

$14.00

Magic To Go Cans

Islander 4pk

$14.00

Golden Rules 4pk

$14.00

American Dream 4pk

$14.00

Hazy Room 4pk

$14.00

Magic City 4pk

$14.00

To Start

Edamame

$9.50

Steamed and salted soybeans.

Spicy Edamame

$10.00

Steamed to order, this sharable appetizer features a garlic chili sauce with a kick!

Chicken Tacos (2)

$11.00

Deliciously Grilled and marinated chicken, served with chimichurri, queso fresco, and a Peruvian Huacatay cream sauce.

Steak Tacos (2)

$12.00

Grilled marinated steak, chimichurri, queso fresco, Peruvian Huacatay cream sauce

Jalea Bao Buns (2)

$14.00

Crispy fired fish, salsa criolla, cilantro aioli

Short Rib Bao Buns (2)

$15.00

Black miso braised beef short-rib, tobanjan aioli, scallions, crispy wantons

Garlic-Chili Chicken Wings (6)

$13.00

Fried bone-in Wings tossed in Rocoto Garlic Chili sauce.

Salchi Papas

$14.00

Grilled sausage and crispy fries topped with toban djan sauce and huacatay sauce.

Salad

Topped with crispy wontons

Cesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Topped with Crispy Wontons and your choice of Grilled Protein

Rice Bowls

Chaufa Fried Rice

$15.00

Peruvian-style fried rice with veggies, infused soy sauce, tobanjan mayo, crispy wontons

Mi So Grill - Each served with 2 sides and 2 house sauces

Churrasco 8 oz

$25.00

Picanha 8 oz

$23.00

Peruvian Grilled 1/4 Chicken

$16.00

Marinated with Golden Rules

To Share

Parrillada

$75.00

Picanha 8oz, Churrasco 8 oz, 2 Sausages, 1/4 Grilled Chicken, two sides and 3 house sauces

Chicharron de Pescado

$21.00

Crispy Peruvian fried fish nuggets topped with salsa criolla served with two sides of your choice and two house sauces.

Sandwiches & Burgers - Each served with crispy fries & 1 house sauce

Peruvian Smash Burger

$18.00

A popular Peruvian street food! Cheese, thinly sliced onions, lettuce, & toban djan sauce.

Katsu Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy panko breaded chicken, salsa criolla, huacatay sauce, toban djan (Asian chili bean) sauce & Peruvian tartar sauce.

Sides

Grilled corn on the cob

$6.00

Fried Arepitas (4)

$8.00

Tostones (2)

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Chefs choice or local seasonal veggies.

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Fudge Truffles

$2.50

Chocolate Fudge with Belgian cocoa.

Sauces

Side Of Chimichuri

$1.00

Side Of Haucatay Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Tobanjan Mayo

$1.00

Side Of Kimchi Roasted Pepper Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Garlic Chill Sauce

$1.00

NA Beverages

Sparkling Water (large)

$7.00

Spring Water (large)

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Magic 13 Shirts

Magic 13 T- Shirt Men

$25.00

Magic 13 T- Shirt Women

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Magic is Brewing in Miami ✨🍻

Website

Location

340 NE 61 St, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

