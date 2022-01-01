Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emiliano La Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

5650 NE 2ND AVE SUITE E

Miami, FL 33137

Popular Items

Fanta
ORDEN TACOS BIRRIA
TACO(1) COCHINITA PIBILL

BEVERAGES

NATURAL WATER

$2.00

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

Cocacola

$3.50

Cocacola Dieta

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

AGUA FLOR DE JAMAICA

$3.50

HORCHATA

$4.00

TACOS

ORDEN TACOS AL PASTOR

ORDEN TACOS AL PASTOR

$13.15

(order of 3) Pork marinated in our delicious Pastor, served in artisan corn tortilla accompanied with onion, pineapple and Cilantro, sauces to your preference.

TACO(1) AL PASTOR

TACO(1) AL PASTOR

$4.50

Pork marinated in our delicious Pastor, served in artisan corn tortilla

TACO(1) COCHINITA PIBILL

TACO(1) COCHINITA PIBILL

$4.50

Traditional Yucatan, Mexico style cochinita pibil, served in artisan tortilla and xnipec sauce.

ORDEN TACOS COCHINITA PIBILL

ORDEN TACOS COCHINITA PIBILL

$13.17

(Order of 3) Traditional Yucatan, Mexico style cochinita pibil, served in artisan tortilla and xnipec sauce.

ORDEN TACOS CARNITAS MICHOACANAS

$13.12

(Order of 3) A delight to the palate with a Mexican flavor, accompanied with pico de gallo.

TOSTADA TINGA DE POLLO

TOSTADA TINGA DE POLLO

$13.47

(Order of 3) Chicken prepared Mexico City style, with lettuce, cheese, cream cheese and avocado.

CRATER DE QUESO

$9.52

(Order of 3) Grilled cheese accompanied by house toast.

Taco(1) Carnitas Michoacanas

$4.55
ORDEN TACOS ARRACHERA

ORDEN TACOS ARRACHERA

$15.00

(Order of 3) Beef cooked in its juices, served on a corn tortilla and onion with cilantro.

TACO(1) ARRACHERA

$5.50

Beef cooked in its juices, served on a corn tortilla and onion with cilantro.

TACO(1) CARNITAS MICHOACANAS

$4.50

ORDEN TACOS POLLO

$12.47

Corn Tortilla with Our Delicious Tinga De Pollo, onions and cilantro

TACO(1) VEGANO

$4.80

ORDEN TACOS BIRRIA

$15.00

Stewed meat seasoned with chili peppers accompanied with onion and cilantro, served in our corn tortilla

CAMPECHANO

$15.47

Give yourself the opportunity to try 4 of our famous tacos: tacos of cochinita pibil, pastor, carnitas michoacanas and chicken tinga toast

TACO(1) POLLO

$4.50

ORDEN TACOS VEGANOS

$13.90

TACO(1) BIRRIA

$5.44

BOTANEAR

ORDEN DE GUACAMOLE

ORDEN DE GUACAMOLE

$8.90

Delicious Mexican guacamole, accompanied by tortilla chips

FRÍJOLES REFRITOS

$6.90

Refried beans hidalgo style, accompanied with tortilla chips and campesino cheese

PICO DE GALLO

$6.00

Delicious House Made Pico De Gallo, Accompanied by Tortilla chips

ELOTE

$9.60

CHEF RECOMENDED

GORDITAS

$12.90Out of stock

(Order of 2) Gorditas of corn dough, stuffed with Michoacan carnitas, accompanied by onion and cilantro

COSTRA DE QUESO

COSTRA DE QUESO

$14.67

Bolillo bread, spread with guacamole, al pastor meat, onion, cilantro and mozzarella cheese gratin.

ZARCA MX

$8.99

Bolillo bread with grilled mozzarella cheese. Michoacan carnitas with pico de gallo or cochinita pibil

FAJITAS DE POLLO

FAJITAS DE POLLO

$14.90

Grilled chicken cooked with peppers, onion and mushrooms, accompanied by 3 corn tortillas, guacamole and refried beans

ROSCA DE TACOS

ROSCA DE TACOS

$85.00

9 chicken tacos in our delicious tinga sauce, 9 Tacos Pastor accompanied with our house guacamole

FAJITAS ARRACHERA

$15.90

Bolillo bread with grilled mozzarella cheese, guacamole and beff cooked in its juices

EMILIANO SALAD

$13.00

Two freshly made corn tortillas, with mozzarella cheese grilled, in addition to our delicious meat al pastor, onion, cilantro and guacamole.

BURRITO Steak

$13.90

BURRITO COCHINITA

$13.50

BURRITO CHICKEN

$13.90

CHEESE LOVE

QUESADILLA GRINGA

QUESADILLA GRINGA

$14.50

Delicious flour tortilla filled with our exquisite meat al pastor and cheese

QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA

$13.90

QUESADILLAS MX

$14.00

Flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese, stuffed with cochinita

QUESADILLA POLLO

$14.00

Delicious flour tortilla filled with our exquisite chicken and cheese.

QUESADILLA ARRACHERA

$15.00
VOLCÁN CARNE AL PASTOR

VOLCÁN CARNE AL PASTOR

$24.00

300 grams of meat to the pastor covered with melted cheese, Accompanied by 6 corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and pineapple.

CHEESE ONLY QUESADILLA

$9.50

tortilla folded over Oaxaca cheese

TORTAS

TORTA AL PASTOR

$13.67

TORTA MX

$13.67

TORTA ARRACHERA

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A typical Mexican taqueria, with the best tacos al pastor and a fast, short and efficient service. Very well prepared products, with fresh and quality ingredients. Its products transport you to the most traditional streets of Mexico, with its original recipes and its authentic Mexican ingredients. Emiliano proposal, is to bring to the world the best of Mexican culture: its customs, its gastronomy and its traditions.

5650 NE 2ND AVE SUITE E, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Emiliano La Taqueria image
Emiliano La Taqueria image
Emiliano La Taqueria image
Emiliano La Taqueria image

