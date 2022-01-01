Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magnolia House

1,856 Reviews

$$

492 S Lake Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Built over 100 years ago, it’s been a family home, a post-Prohibition liquor store and a myriad of modern businesses. The only consistency is the timelessness of the house and the stories it contains, as it’s reinvented once again into a neighborhood gathering place. Magnolia House is a hideaway for those in the know – offering specialty coffee, unique craft cocktails and a small plate menu from around the world. Come in through our gate and take a seat at Magnolia House.

Website

Location

492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101

Directions

Gallery
Magnolia House image
Magnolia House image
Magnolia House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Twinkle Tea - Pasadena - 498 South Lake Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
498 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Pasadena
orange star4.7 • 444
264 S. Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Marina
orange starNo Reviews
841 Cordova St Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
GRANVILLE - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
270 S Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston