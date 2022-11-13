Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Street Donuts - 2 141 Main Street

No reviews yet

141 Main Street

Matawan, NJ 07747

Order Again

Xxx

Dozen Dontus

$20.99

Half Dozen Donuts

$11.99

House Donuts

Belmar Bomb

$2.85

Brooklyn Blackout

$2.85

Blueberry Danish

$2.85

Triple Chocolate

$2.85

French Toast

$2.65

Holy Cannoli

$4.00

Classic Jelly

$2.85

Black & White

$2.65

Apple Crumble

$2.85

Sweet Pig

$3.00

Yankee Doodle

$2.85

Eclair

$4.00

Raspberry Crumb Cake

$2.85

Cookies N' Cream

$2.85

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$2.85

Boston Cream

$2.85

Samoa

$2.85

Chocolate Mousse Crunch

$2.85

Lemon Poppyseed

$3.00

Old Favorites

Plain Vanilla

$1.89

Plain Chocolate

$1.89

Cinnamon Sugar

$1.99

Cider

$1.99

Powdered Sugar

$1.99

Maple Glazed

$1.99

Vanilla Glazed

$1.99

Chocolate glazed

$1.99

Lemon Glazed

$1.99

Strawberry Glazed

$1.99

Caramel Glazed

$1.99

Sugar Glazed

$1.99

Strawberry Rainbow Sprinkles

$2.65

Vanilla/Chocolate/Rainbow

$2.65

Daily Special

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Apple Fritter

$4.00

Crumb Cake

$2.85

Fruitty Peebles

$3.75

Cookie Dough

$4.25

Cinn Toast Crunch

$3.75

Key Lime Pie

$3.75

Matawan Shark

$3.75

Lemon Poppyseed

$3.00

Caramel Krisp

$3.75

Peanut Butter Cup Explosion

$4.25

S'more

$3.50

Payday

$4.00

Create Your Own

$2.75

Holiday

$3.75

Mounds

$3.75

Daily Specvial $3.75

$3.75

Pride

$3.50

Cannoli

$4.00

Daily Special $3.00

$3.00

St. Joseph

$4.25

Tri Color

$5.00

Mermaid/beach

$4.25

Fish & Ghips

$3.75

Nutella

$3.75

Eclair

$4.00

Lemon Bar Cheesecake

$3.00

Cinnamon Bun

$3.50

Apple Fritter

$3.50

Crumb Cake

$2.85

Holy Cannoli

$3.50

Godfather

$3.50

Special Order

Holes

$0.40

Holes Platter

$17.99

Donut Bouquet

$50.00

Donut Tower Small

$45.00

Donut Tower Medium

$55.00

Donut Tower Large

$70.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Donut Hole Cups

$3.75

Apple Cider Half Doz

$9.00

Donut Dorating Kit

$13.00

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.50

Grand Victorian Half Doz

$12.99

Grand Victorian Dozen

$18.99

Choclate Bomb Gift Basket

$20.00

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$1.89

Cakes

Docake

$55.00

Pull-A-Way Cake 12

$45.00

Pull-A-Way Cake 16

$55.00

Pull-A-Way Cake 20

$60.00

Pull-A-Way Cake 26+

$70.00

GF

$45.00

Donut Shape Cake

$40.00

Gluten Free/Vegan

Gluten-Free/Vegan

$4.00

Plain Vanilla

$4.00

Plain Chocolate

$4.00

Vanilla Chocolate Glaze

$4.00

GF Vanilla Vanilla Glaze

$4.00

Gf Chocolate Vanilla Glaze

$4.00

Caramel Glaze

$4.00

GF Cinnamon Sugar

$4.00

Powdered Sugar

$4.00

GF Raspbery Danish

$4.50

GF Belmar Bomb

$4.50

GF Black & White

$4.50

GF Blueberry Danish

$4.50

GF Boston Cream

$4.50

GF Caramel Crisp

$4.50

GF Choc Mousse Crunch

$4.50

GF French Toast

$4.50

GF Fruity Pebbles

$4.50

GF Holy Cannoli

$4.50

GF Linzer Tart

$4.50

GF Classic Jelly

$4.50

GF PB Explosion

$4.50

GF Samoa

$4.50

GF Sweet Pig

$4.50

GF Triple Chocolate

$4.50

Yankee Doodle

$4.50

gf Matawan Shark

$4.50

Gf Mounds

$4.50

Gf Pumpkin

$4.50

Gf Apple

$4.50

Gf Lemon Poppyseed

$4.50

Gf Blackout

$4.50

Gf Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Gf Payday

$4.50

Mini Donuts

Mini Donuts

$1.35

Mini Donut Platter

$46.00

Food Bank Donation

$18.71

Mini Custom

$1.50

Donut Wall

Large Donut Wall Rental

$40.00

Small Donut Wall Rental

$10.00

Custom Donuts

Custom Glaze

$3.50

Custom Glaze Dozen

$36.00

Holiday Donuts

$3.75

Holiday Dozen

$36.00

Holiday Half Doz

$21.00

Custom Design

$3.75

Custom Design Dozen

$38.00

Wafer Paper

$3.50

Wafer Paper Dozen

$35.00

Coffee

Large Coffee

$3.65

Medium Coffee

$2.85

Cappucino/Latte

$4.00

Large Latte/Capp

$5.75

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.85

Ice Coffee/Tea

$4.00

Iced Latte\cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.85

Hot Chocolate

$2.85

Box Joe

$16.99

Ground Coffe Bag

$15.00

OTHER BAKED GOODS

Newspaper

$1.00

T Shirt

$14.00

Birthday Party

$30.00

Mug

$8.50

Tube

$11.00

Donut Ornament

$2.50

Delivery

$15.00

Hoodies

$35.00

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Scanned Items

Coca Cola

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite Zero

$1.99

Snapple Peach Tea

$1.99

Snapple Diet Peach Tea

$1.99

Snapple Lemon Tea

$1.99

Snapple Diet Lemon Tea

$1.99

Nitro Coconut

$3.99

Nitro Original

$3.99

Nitro Espresso

$3.99

Snapple Half N Half

$1.99

Yoohoo

$2.25

Tropicana Apple

$2.50

Rise

$3.99

Kevita Kombucha Tart Cherry

$2.99

Tropicana Orange No Pulp

$2.50

Poland Spring Water

$1.75

Vanilla Nesquick

$2.75

Nesquick Chocolate

$2.75

The Coast Star

$1.00

Poland Spring

$1.85

Trpicana O J

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.50

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.50

Nitro Pumpkin

$3.99

Kombucha Lady Apple

$3.99

Kombucha Ginger

$3.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Pomegranite

$3.99

Smart Water

$2.75

Lemon Tea

$1.99

Cranberry

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Main Street Donuts we strive to bring you old time, heart warming confections of fresh donuts, made right before your very own eyes. We have a donut for everyone, whether you like a plain old-fashioned donut or one made with one glazes, icings, creams, jellies and array of toppings of over 100 plus!

Website

Location

141 Main Street, Matawan, NJ 07747

Directions

