Board. 5 Shapleigh Road Suite 108
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wine bar serving small plates, cheese and charcuterie
Location
5 Shapleigh Road Suite 108, Kittery, ME 03904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudders Public House - 70 Wallingford square
No Reviews
70 Wallingford square kittery, ME 03904
View restaurant