Buoy Shack
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Classic lobster shack serving Maine's freshest lobster rolls with the Seacoast's best view. Dine inside or outside and enjoy a full menu of appetizers, entrees and desserts. Local draft beer and craft cocktails also available.
1 Badgers Island West, Kittery, ME 03904
