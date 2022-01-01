Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buoy Shack

review star

No reviews yet

1 Badgers Island West

Kittery, ME 03904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Lobster Dip

Lobster Dip

$14.00

Lobster meat mixed into our signature cool and creamy dip. Served with our house made chips

Mussels

Mussels

$16.00

Fresh mussels sautéed with garlic and shallots in a Manie beer broth. Served with locally made sourdough bread.

Steamers

$12.00Out of stock

Steamed clams served with butter

Lobster Empanadas

Lobster Empanadas

$12.00

Lobster meat mixed with sweet corn and creamy cheese wrapped up tightly in empanada dough. 3 per order

New England Style Street Corn

$10.00Out of stock

Our local take on a Mexican classic. Fresh corn on the cob brushed with maple mayo and topped with crumbled bacon, Pineland Farms cheddar cheese and chives. 1 ear per order

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Beet Empanadas

$4.00Out of stock

Brat Empanadas

$5.00Out of stock

Lobster Cakes N Bisque

$13.00Out of stock

Steak Empanada

$5.00

Deviled Eggs

$7.00Out of stock

Clam Chowder

Traditional New England clam chowder with fresh herbs, potatoes and a buttery finish.

Cup of Clam Chowder

$6.00

8 oz of our soon to be award winning New England style clam chowder. Served with oyster crackers. Add sherry butter bathed lobster and make it cozy for $3

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$14.00

16 oz of our soon to be award winning New England style clam chowder. Served with oyster crackers. Add sherry butter bathed lobster and make it cozy for $6

Soups

Cup Black Bean & Butternut Squash Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl Black Bean & Butternut Squash Chili w/ corn bread

$12.00

Cup Lobster Stew

$9.00Out of stock

Bowl Lobster Stew

$21.00Out of stock

Buoy Salad

Mixed Greens Topped with Grilled Asparagus, Pea Shoots, Red Pepper, Carrot Ribbons, Roasted Corn, Pumpkin Seeds. House Lemon, Tarragon Vinaigrette on the side.

Buoy Salad

$15.00

Garden Salad

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion. and Cucumber. Choice of Dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, sweet onion.

Special Salad

Add BBQ Chicken (Grilled)

$15.00

Add BBQ Chicken (Fried)

$15.00

Lobster Roll

3oz of fresh, local claw and knuckle meat packed into a toasted brioche roll. Served lightly dressed with our lemon mayo or a side of warm drawn butter.
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.00

3oz of fresh, local claw and knuckle meat packed into a toasted brioche roll. Served lightly dressed with our lemon mayo or a side of warm drawn butter

Jumbo Lobster Roll

$38.00

Sandwiches

Lobster BLT

$26.00
Fresh Catch Fish Sandwich

Fresh Catch Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Locally caught white fish lightly breaded (gluten-free) and fried. Served on a brioche or gluten-free bun with tartar sauce and greens. Comes w/ housemade chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Your choice of condiment - maple mustard or lemon mayo. Comes with housemade chips.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken served on a toasted brioche bun with rosehip BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon and pickled onion. Comes with housemade chips.

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Maine Family Farm Cheeseburger

$15.00

Maine Family Farms hamburger or Beyond burger severed on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and Pineland Farms cheddar cheese. Comes with housemade chips.

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Beyond veggie burger severed on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and Pineland Farms cheddar cheese. Comes with housemade chips.

Maine Red Hot Dogs (2)

$12.00

Two classic Maine red natural casing hot dog. Served with housemade chips.

Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Lobster Po Boy

$22.00Out of stock

Burger Special

$15.00

Pepper Steak

$13.00Out of stock

Entrees

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$25.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese at its highest evolution. Cavatappi pasta, bechamel cheese sauce and decedent lobster.

Special Lobster Boil

Special Lobster Boil

$36.00Out of stock

Our version of a traditional New England lobster boil. One Lobster (1-1 1/2 pounds), red potatoes, corn and andouille sausage. A feast fit for the salty at heart.

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Bouillabaisse

$16.00Out of stock

Pig Roast All You Can Eat $25

$25.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Meal

Served with goldfish, watermelon slice, juice box and choice of chips, corn or carrot sticks.

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Natural casing hot dog served with your choice of housemade chips, apple sauce or crudité.

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Maine Family Farms burger on a sesame seed bun. Served with your choice of housemade chips, apple sauce or crudité.

Kids Fish Fingers

$9.00

Locally caught Haddock lightly breaded and fried. Served with your choice of housemade chips, apple sauce or crudité.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Local sourdough bread grilled to perfection and oozing with cheesy goodness. Served with your choice of housemade chips, apple sauce or crudité.

Kids Pasta & Butter

$9.00

Creamy Mac and Cheese served with your choice of housemade chips, apple sauce or crudité.

Ice Cream

Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream

$5.00

Maple Creemee Soft Serve Ice Cream

$7.00

Twist

$6.00

Baked Goods

Blueberry Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Buckle

$6.00Out of stock

Maple Whoopie Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Whoopie Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Maple Bundt

$4.00

Hand Pie

Blueberry

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Chzcake

$7.00

Pumpkin

$7.00

Cherries N Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Choclate N Rasberry

$7.00

Chips

Side of Chips

$4.00

Side of Chips w/ Buoy Sauce

$5.00

Slaw & Corn

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Sd Of Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$5.00

PBR

$5.00Out of stock

Narragansett Fresh Catch Session IPA (RI)

$6.00Out of stock

Granola Brown (CT)

$8.00

BB Lux Pale Ale (ME)

$10.00

BB Reciprocal Double IPA (ME)

$10.00

BB Baby Genius Ale (ME)

$9.00Out of stock

Mast Landing Windbreaker - Double Ipa

$10.00

BB Nothing Gold - Double Ipa

$10.00

Allagash White (ME)

$7.00Out of stock

Black Hog Oktoberfest

$8.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Glutenburg Blonde

$9.00

N/A Beer

Woodland Farm N/A

$8.00Out of stock

Athletic N/A

$6.00

Hard Seltzer

High Noon

$7.00

Cider

Urban Farm

$8.00Out of stock

Ricker Farm Blueberry Mac

$8.00Out of stock

Ricker Farms Gold (Apple) Cider

$8.00

Maine Root

Mexican Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Blueberry Soda

$2.50

Lemon-Lime Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer (bottle)

$3.00

Ginger Beer (bottle)

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Virgin Shark Bite

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Rob Roy

$3.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Other Drinks

Unsweetened Black

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

T-Shirts

Royal Blue

$25.00

White

$25.00

Pocket T

$30.00

Oysters

Single Oyster

$2.50

Half Dozen

$15.00

Dozen

$27.00

Alcohol

High Noon

$7.00

Fresh Cut

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Baby Genius

$8.00

Ricker Farm Blueberry Mac

$8.00

Oktoberfest Apps

Bratwurst Empanada

$5.00

Beet Empanada

$4.00

Potato Soup

$4.00

Large Pretzel

$10.00Out of stock

Small Pretzel

$4.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Mains

Schnitzel Plate w/ apple slaw

$14.00

Bratwurst Plate w/ sauerkraut

$13.00

Single Bratwurst

$4.00

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Deserts

Chocolate & Cherry Handpie

$7.00

Maple Pound Cake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic lobster shack serving Maine's freshest lobster rolls with the Seacoast's best view. Dine inside or outside and enjoy a full menu of appetizers, entrees and desserts. Local draft beer and craft cocktails also available.

Website

Location

1 Badgers Island West, Kittery, ME 03904

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rosa Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
70 State Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Ore Nell's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2 Badgers Island W Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
orange star4.7 • 200
67 State Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Sol
orange starNo Reviews
111 State Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Dwyer's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
96 Bridge Street Porstmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kittery

The Black Birch - 2 Government Street
orange star4.7 • 663
2 Government Street Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Lovebirds Donuts - Online
orange star4.6 • 413
450 US Rte. 1 Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Festina Lente
orange star4.7 • 125
1 Government Street Kittery, ME 03904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kittery
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston