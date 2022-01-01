Restaurant header imageView gallery

The River House

review star

No reviews yet

53 Bow Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chowder Bowl
Chicken Fingers
Chicken BR

Appetizers

Chowder Cup

$8.00

A hearty chowder with lobster, scallops, shrimp, clams, and haddock. Golden Ladle winner for the last 7 years!! This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!

Chowder Bowl

$12.00

A hearty chowder with lobster, scallops, shrimp, clams, and haddock. Golden Ladle winner for the last 7 years!! This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!

Calamari

$15.00

Fried calamari prepared with rings and tentacles. Tossed with cherry peppers and served with marinara sauce.

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Two cakes prepared with Jonah crab and pretzel breadcrumbs, served with stone ground mustard remoulade. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

6 jumbo grilled or golden fried tenders with a choice of sauce served on the side or tossed. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!

Truff-allo Cauliflower

$13.00

Fried florest of cauliflower tossed in truffle-buffalo sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Chowder Quart To-go

$23.00

(served cold for reheat at home) A hearty chowder with lobster, scallops, shrimp, clams, and haddock. Golden Ladle winner for the last 7 years!! Quarts are served chilled and ready to take home with reheat directions. Please use within 3 days or freeze. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, croutons, and asiago cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, red peppers, avocado, pomegranate and feta cheese. Served with honey-vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Thick sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on a bed of greens, finished with EVOO, aged balsamic glaze basil.

Summer Berry Salad

$13.00

Fresh berries with crumbled goat cheese, shredded carrots, and toasted almonds over mixed greens. Served with cranberry citrus vinaigrette. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions and croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!

Sandwiches

Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh haddock fillet, golden fried or oven broiled. Served on a toasted brioche bun, with coleslaw, lemon and house-made tartar sauce. This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.

Crab Cake BLT

$18.00

River House crab cake served with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on a brioche bun with stone ground mustard.

Smash Burger

$16.00

Flat topped seared Angus beef topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun. This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Heirloom tomato, mozzarella cheese, olive oil and sliced pesto marinated chicken served on toasted focaccia.

Chicken BR

$14.00

Chicken breast marinaded in a buttermilk ranch marinade, and fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon on a ciabatta roll. Served with roasted garlic aioli.

Bahn Mi P. Pork

$14.00

Korean BBQ braised pork, pickled veggies, and scallions served on a ciabatta roll.

Lobster Roll

$43.00

Maine lobster on a traditional brioche roll.

Lobster BLT

$45.00

ME lobster prepared with bacon, tomato, and lettuce served on a brioche bun. Market Price This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.

Tall Ship

$50.00

Lobster Roll & Cup of Seafood Chowder & chips. This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.

Entrees

Salmon

$28.00

Seared salmon finished with an orange tamari glaze, served over edamame, kale, quinoa, and grilled asparagus.

Fish Tacos

$21.00

3 fried haddock tacos prepared with shredded cabbage, pineapple mango salsa, and cotija cheese. Served with quinoa and corn salad.

Haddock Basket

$22.00

Golden fried haddock served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.

Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Golden fried shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.

Haddock & Shrimp Combo

$21.00

Golden fried haddock and shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.

Fried Combo

$40.00

A combination of fried clams, haddock and shrimp served with french fries and coleslaw.

Lob Mac'n Cheese

$26.00

Pasta shells, white cheddar and fontina, prepared with fresh Maine lobster topped with goldfish crumble. Served with green beans.

Mac'n Cheese

$16.00

Pasta shells, white cheddar and fontina, topped with goldfish crumble. Served with green beans.

Steak Tips

$25.00

Grilled house-marinated sirloin tips, topped with caramelized onions. Served with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and green beans. This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.

Haddock Dinner

$24.00

A shrimp and Romano cheese panko crust atop a fillet of haddock, oven baked and served with green beans and mashed potatoes.

Surf and Turf

$36.00

Slowly braised beef short rib, garlic herb skewered shrimp over whipped yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus topped with braising jus.

Seafood Piccata

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops and littleneck clams, tossed in a caper beurre blanc with linguini. Served with focaccia.

Clam Basket

$36.00

Clam & Shrimp

$28.00

Clam & Haddock

$30.00

Kids Menu

Grill Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese served with fries

Hot Dog

$10.00

Grilled hotdog served with fries.

Kids Fried Chicken Tender

$11.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.00

Kid's size fried haddock served with fries.

Kraft Mac'n Cheese

$10.00

Kid's mac and cheese served with fries.

Kids cheese burger

$11.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Truffle-parmesan waffle fries.

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Chips

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Glassware

Wine Glass

$10.00

Pint Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual waterfront dining. Enjoy a table on one of our decks or in our historical tavern and dining room. Our seafood chowder and lobster roll are award winners and a "must have" when visiting New England.

Website

Location

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
The River House Restaurant image
The River House Restaurant image
The River House Restaurant image
The River House Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Dwyer's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
96 Bridge Street Porstmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
99 Bow St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Portsmouth - Downtown the Original)
orange starNo Reviews
22 Daniel Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Popovers on the Square - Market Square
orange starNo Reviews
8 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Street
orange star4.6 • 2,111
801 Islington St, Suite 17 Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,990
5 PORTWALK PL Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,785
319 Vaughan Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston