Restaurant info

Located in the historic waterfront of Portsmouth, Waterview Grill is poised to become an instant classic. The restaurant boasts an outdoor bar and a cozy indoor lounge, with two floors of outdoor dining that off er picturesque views of the iconic Piscataqua River and Tugboats. The menu at Waterview Grill features a wide variety of locally sourced dishes, with a particular emphasis on lobster and grilled items, inspired by the seacoast's flavors. The bar offers a lively and vibrant cocktail program that incorporates fresh ingredients, including frozen drinks. We offer several flexible function arrangements to cater to diverse event styles, making Waterview a perfect seacoast-inspired sea-grill destination.