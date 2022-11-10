Main picView gallery

Memories Sports Bar & Grill 221 13th Street

review star

No reviews yet

221 13th Street

Huntingdon, PA 16652

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP*

$10.95

BUFFALO CHIPS*

$7.95

CHICKEN TENDERS*

$8.95

CRAB ROLLS*

$10.95

JALAPENO POPPERS*

$9.95

LOADED TATER TOTS*

$11.95

PRETZELS W/ BEER CHEESE*

$8.95

SEASONED CHIPS*

$5.95

ULTIMATE NACHOS*

$13.95

WINGS

DOZEN WINGS*

$14.95

1/2 DOZEN WINGS*

$7.95

BONELESS WINGS*

$12.95

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS*

$16.95

CRAB CAKE*

$19.95

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO*

$12.95

SIRLOIN STEAK*

$17.95

SALMON*

$18.95

SMOTHERED CHICKEN*

$15.95

HANDHELDS

BACON APPLE CHEDDAR GRILLED CHEESE*

$9.95

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER*

$10.95

CHEESESTEAK*

$12.95

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK*

$12.95

CHICKEN BACON RANCH*

$11.95

CLUB SANDWICH*

$12.95

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH*

$17.95

HOT HONEY CHICKEN SANDWICH*

$11.95

TURKEY BACON SWISS*

$10.95

SALADS

MEMORIES SALAD*

$8.95

TACO SALAD*

$13.95

CHEF SALAD*

$12.95

WEDGE SALAD*

$6.95

CHOPPED SALAD*

$10.85

SIDES

BATTERED FRIES - S*

$2.95

COLESLAW - S*

$1.95

MASHED RED SKIN POTATOES - S*

$3.95

BROCCOLI - S*

$2.95

SIDE SALAD - S*

$3.95

SOUP

FRENCH ONION SOUP*

$4.95

CORN & CRAB BISQUE SOUP*

$6.95

DESSERT

XANGO*

$5.99

HOT FUDGE CAKE*

$5.99

SPECIALS

BOURBON STREET BRUSCHETTA

$9.95

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$12.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.95

TACO SALAD

$12.95

APPETIZERS

BUFFALO CHIPS

$7.95

LOADED TATER TOTS

$11.95

PRETZELS W/ BEER CHEESE

$8.95

ULTIMATE NACHOS

$13.95

FRIED CHEESE STICKS

$7.95

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$12.95

WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$12.95

DOZEN WINGS

$14.95

1/2 DOZEN WINGS

$8.95

SANDWICHES

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$12.95

CHEESESTEAK SUB

$12.95

BAKED CLUB SUB

$12.95

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.95

BAKED BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$12.95

SOUPS

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$4.95

CORN & CRAB BISQUE

$5.95
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 13th Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon - Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon
orange starNo Reviews
7571 Huntingdon Plaza Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext
Route 22 Bar & Grill - 11979 William Penn Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
11979 William Penn Hwy Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext
Bluegills Bar & Grill - 214 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
214 Main St Alexandria, PA 16611
View restaurantnext
Diner 22
orange star4.8 • 221
5094 William Penn Hwy Alexandria, PA 16611
View restaurantnext
Belly Buster's Food Truck and Catering - 921 Maple St
orange starNo Reviews
921 Maple St williamsburg, PA 16693
View restaurantnext
County Line Bar & Grill - 48 US Highway 22
orange starNo Reviews
48 US Highway 22 Mount Union, PA 17066
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Huntingdon
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston