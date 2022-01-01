Main picView gallery

Mama Trans Kitchen

5999 Mission Street

Daly City, CA 94014

A. VIETNAMESE SANDWICH

A1. Banh Mi Dac Biet - Special Combination

$8.00

Port pate, Pork belly, Vietnamese ham, Head cheese

A2. Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork

$8.00

Slice pork with lemongrass

A3. Banh Mi Ga Nuong Xa - Lemon Grass Chicken

$8.00

Dark meat chicken grilled with lemongrass

A4. Banh Mi Ga Ngu Vi Huong - Five Spiced Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Dark meat chicken grilled with five spices

A5. Banh Mi Bo - Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Sliced beef sauté with onion & gravy

A6. Banh Mi Xiu Mai - Meat Ball Sandwich

$8.00

Vietnamese style meat ball in light tomato sauce

A7. Banh Mi Thit Ba Chi - Pork Belly Sandwich

$8.00

Oven roasted pork with house sauce

A8. Banh Mi Ca Hop - Sardine Sandwich

$8.00

Sardine, pickle onion, fried shallots

A9. Banh Mi Tofu - Vegetarian Sandwich

A9. Banh Mi Tofu - Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.00

A mix of fried tofu, jicama, carrot and roasted ground rice

B. PHO NOODLE SOUPS

B1. Pho Dac Biet - Combination Special Pho

$14.50

House special combination of rare steak, well done brisket, tendon, and tripe

B2. Pho Suon Bo - Rib Pho

$14.50

House special combination of rare steak, well done brisket, tendon, and tripe

B3. Pho Tai, Nam, Gan, Sach - Rare beef, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe

$13.00

Rare steak, well done brisket, tendon, and tripe

B4. Pho Nam, Gan, Sach - Brisket, Tendon, Tripe

$13.00

Well done brisket, tendon, and tripe

B5. Pho Tai, Gan, Sach - Rare Steak, Tendon, Tripe

$13.00

Rare steak, tendon, tripe

B6. Pho Tai, Nam, Gan - Rare Steak, Tendon, Brisket

$13.00

Rare steak, well done brisket, tendon

B7. Pho Tai, Nam, Sach - Rare Steak, Brisket, Tripe

$13.00

Rare steak, well done brisket, tripe

B8. Pho Tai, Nam - Rare Steak, Brisket

$13.00

Rare steak, well done flank

B9. Pho Tai, Nam, Bo Vien - Rare Steak, Brisket, Beef Balls

$13.00

Rare steak, well done flank, beef ball

B10. Pho Nam, Bo Vien - Brisket, Beef Balls

$13.00

Well done brisket, beef ball

B11. Pho Tai, Sach - Rare Steak, Tripe

$13.00

Rare steak, tripe

B12. Pho Tai, Gan - Rare Steak, Tendon

$13.00

Rare steak, tendon

B13. Pho Tai, Bo Vien - Rare Steak, Beef Balls

$13.00

Rare steak, beef ball

B14. Pho Tai - Rare Steak

$13.00

Rare steak, well done flank and tripe

B15. Pho Ga - Chicken

$13.00

Chicken

B16. Pho Bo Kho - Beef Brisket Stew

$14.50

Tender beef, Vietnamese ham, pork hock with vermicelli in a spicy broth

B17. Pho Chay - Vegetarian Pho

$14.50

Authentic Vietnamese egg noodles in beef stew

B18. Bun Rieu - Crab Paste Noodle Soup

$14.50

C. ROLLS

C1. Cha Gio - Vietnamese Eggroll Roll

$8.00

Pork, shrimp, taro, vegetable in deep fried crispy shells

C2. Goi Cuon - Shrimp & Pork

$7.50

Pork, shrimp fresh rolls

C3. Thit Nuong Xa Cuon - Lemon Grass Grilled Pork

$7.50

Lemon grass grilled pork fresh rolls

C4. Bo Nuong Cuon - Grilled Beef

$7.50

Grilled beef fresh rolls

C5. Ga Nuong Xa Cuon - Lemon Grass Chicken

$7.50

Lemon grass chicken fresh rolls

C6. Nem Nuong Cuon - Pork Patty

$7.50

Pork patty fresh rolls

C7. Bi Cuon - Shredded Pork

$7.50

Shredded pork fresh rolls

C8. Tau Hu Xao Xa Cuon - Lemon Grass Tofu

$7.50

Lemon grass tofu fresh rolls

A9.. Tau Hu Teriyaki Cuon - Teriyaki Tofu

$7.50

Teriyaki tofu fresh rolls

C10. Mixed Rolls - 2 Kinds of Rolls

$9.50

Tofu mixed fresh rolls

D. VERMICELLI BOWLS

D1. Bun Cha Gio - Fried Spring Rolls

$14.00

Fried spring rolls (done)

D2. Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork

$14.00

Grilled pork (not done)

D3. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Grilled Pork, Fried Spring Rolls

$15.00

Grilled pork, fried spring rolls

D4. Bun Bo Nuong - Grilled Beef

$15.00

Grilled beef (not done)

D5. Bun Bo Xao - Saute Beef with Onion

$15.00

Grilled beef, fried spring rolls

D6. Bun Nem Nuong - Pork Patty

$15.00

Grilled chicken

D7. Bun Bo Nuong Cha Gio - Grilled Beef, Fried Spring Rolls

$15.00

Grilled pork, fried spring rolls

D8. Bun Ga - Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Tofu mix

D9. Bun Ga Cha Gio - Grilled Pork, Fried Spring Rolls

$14.00

Teriyaki tofu

D10. Bun Bi Chay - Tofu Mix

$14.00

Lemon grass tofu

D11. Bun Teriyaki Tofu - Teriyaki Tofu

$14.00

D12. Bun Tofu Chien Xa - Lemon grass Tofu

$14.00

D13. Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$14.00

E. RICE PLATE

E1. Com Suon - Grilled Pork Chops

$13.00

Grilled pork chops

E2. Com Suon Bi - Grilled Pork Chop, Shredded Pork

$14.00

Grilled pork chop, shredded pork

E3. Com Suon Hot Ga - Grilled Pork Chop, Sunny-Side Up Egg

$14.00

Grilled pork chop, sunny side up egg

E4. Com Suon Bi Hot Ga - Grilled Pork Chop, Shredded Pork, Sunny-Side Up Egg

$14.50

Grilled pork chop, shredded pork, sunny side up egg

E5. Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken

E6. Com Ga Nuong Hot Ga - Grilled Chicken, Sunny-Side Up Egg

$14.50

Grilled pork chop, sunny side up egg, shrimp cake

E7. Com Bo Luc Lac Hot Ga - Tomato Fried Rice with Shaking Beef, Sunny-Side Up Egg

$17.00

Grilled beef, shrimp cake (done)

E8. Com Bo Kho - Beef Stew

$14.00

Grilled chicken, shrimp cake (done)

F. BEVERAGES

F1. Cafe Sua Nong - Hot Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

F2. Cafe Sua Da - Cold Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

F3. Nuoc Chanh Tuoi - Fresh Lemonade

$4.50

F4. Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

F5. Cam Vat Tuoi - Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

F6. Soda Xi Muoi - Plum Ice Soda

$5.00

F7. Soda Chanh Duong - Fresh Lemonade, Soda

$5.00

F8. Soda

$2.00

F9. Nuoc Lanh Chai - Bottled Water

$2.00

F10. Drip Coffee

$2.50+

F11. Americano

$3.50+

F12. Flat White

$4.00+

F13. Latte

$4.50+

F14. Cappuccino

$4.00

G. DESSERT

G1. Banh Chuoi - Banana Cake

$4.00

TODAY'S SPECIAL

Mama's Imperial Shrimp Rolls

$5.00

Chicken Wings

$5.00

Spicy Beef and Pork Noodles

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5999 Mission Street, Daly City, CA 94014

Directions

Main pic

