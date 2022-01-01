Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Daly City restaurants you'll love

Daly City restaurants
Must-try Daly City restaurants

Blue Line Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

511 Westlake Center, Daly City

Avg 4.6 (4602 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil$22.45
Wild seasonal mushrooms sautéed in garlic and white truffle oil with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & grated parmesan
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Chicago Chop$31.25
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
More about Blue Line Pizza
0024 - Daly City image

 

0024 - Daly City

5-L Serramonte Center, Daly City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0024 - Daly City
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0190 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0190

221 Lake Merced Boulevard, Daly City

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0190
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

127-J Serramonte Center, Daly City

Avg 4.6 (1468 reviews)
More about Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

340 Westlake Center, Daly City

Avg 4.6 (1468 reviews)
More about Jamba
Fog City Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Fog City Cafe

6185 Mission St, Daly City

Avg 4.7 (535 reviews)
More about Fog City Cafe
