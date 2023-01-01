Restaurant header imageView gallery

Westlake Coffee Shop

review star

No reviews yet

1901 Junipero Serra Boulevard

Suite D

Colma, CA 94014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Egg Plates

Potatoes And Eggs

$11.55

2x2

$13.55

2 eggs 2 bacon 2 pancake

Steak And Eggs

$18.55

Ham And Eggs

$16.55

Hamburger Patty And Eggs

$15.55

Joes Special

$15.55

Ground Beef, Spinach, Mushroom with Egg Scramble

Chicken Apple Sausage And Eggs

$15.55

Turkey Sausages And Eggs

$16.00

Turkey Patty And Eggs

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash And Eggs

$16.55

Minced Ham Scrambled Eggs

$14.55

Shredded Beef And Eggs

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Eggs Florentin

$16.00

Westlake Special

$16.00

Bacon and Egg

$15.55

Sausage and egg

$15.55

Spam and eggs

$16.55

Minced Ham and Scrmbled Egg

$14.55

Omelette

Cheese Omelet

$13.65

Ala King omelet

$15.65

Steak Omelet

$16.65

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$15.65

Chicken Apple Sausage Omelet

$15.65

Vegetarian Omelet

$15.65

Bacon Cheese Omelet

$14.65

Pork Sausage Cheese Omelet

$14.65

Mushroom Cheese Omelet

$14.65

Spinach Cheese Omelet

$14.65

Chilli Cheese Omelet

$14.65

Denver Omelet

$13.65

Country Style Omelet

$14.65

Cream Cheese Avacado Omelet

$15.65

Bacon And Cheese Omelet

$15.65

Pancakes/ Waffles/ French Toast/ Crepes

Banana Pancake

$13.75

Banana Pancake Combo

$15.00

Bluberry Pancake

$13.75

Blueberry Pancake Combo

$15.00

Crepe (Strawberry, Nutella, And Banana)

$14.00

Crepe Combo

$13.25

French Toast

$12.00

French Toast Combo

$13.25

Pancake Combo

$13.25

Stack Of Pancakes (3 Pc)

$12.00

Strawberry Pancake

$13.75

Strawberry Pancake Combo

$15.00

Waffle

$12.00

Waffle Combo

$13.25

Nutella Crepes

$12.50

Bananas Crepes

$12.50

Strawberry Crepes

$12.50

strawberry waffle Combo

$15.00

strawberry Waffle

$13.50

strawberry French Toast combo

$15.00

Banana Pancake Combo

$15.00

Banana Pancake

$13.75

Banana and Strawberry Waffle

$12.50

Banana Waffle

$12.50

Mini combinations

Mini #1

$11.00

Mini #2

$11.00

Mini #3

$11.00

Sandwiches

No.1 Club

$14.65

No.2 Club

$14.65

Monte Cristo

$14.65

Turkey Delight

$14.65

Special Reuben

$14.65

Tuna Salad Melt

$14.65

B.L.T

$14.65

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.65

Philly Cheesetake

$15.65

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Hot Dog with Chili

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Ham and Eggs Sandwich

$14.75

Grilled Cheese Bacon and Eggs Sandwich

$14.75

B Sandwich

French Fries

Potato Salad

Cosla

Sweet potato

$2.00

Fruit

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.00

Hamburger

Hamburger

$11.55

Cheeseburger

$12.55

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.55

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$13.55

Chilli Cheeseburger

$13.55

Choi's Burger

$14.55

Turkey Burger

$13.55

Chicken Burger

$13.55

Impossible Burger

$15.65

Lamb Burger

$15.65

Salmon Burger

$15.65

Vegetarian Burger

$13.55

French Fries

Potato Salad

Sweet Potato

$2.00

Cosla

Fruit

$2.50

From The Deli

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Cold Ham Sandwich

$14.00

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Breaded Shrimp With Fries

$12.00

Cheesesticks With Onion Rings

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chilli Fries

$8.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Lemon Herb Salad

$17.00

Chef's Signature Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce

$12.00

Entree

Grilled Salmon

$18.55

Trout

$18.55

Ribeye Steak

$19.55

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Breaded Shrimp

$17.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Spaghetti With Meatballs

$10.00

Kid's Macaroni And Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders With Fries

$10.00

Kid's French Toast

$10.00

Kid's Pancakes

$10.00

Kids Milkshake

$4.50

Kid's Drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese with French Fries

$10.00

Kid's Hot Dog with French Fries

$10.00

ChocolateShip Pancake

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwhich/ Burritos

Classic Burrito

$14.65

Mexican Burrito

$14.65

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Ham And Eggs Melt

$14.65

Latino Breakfast Sandwich

$14.65

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.65

Breakfast Latinos

Huevos Con Chorizo

$14.25

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

1 Pupusa

$4.00

2 Pupusa

$8.00

3 Pupusa

$12.00

Huevos Con Ropa Vieja/ Eggs With Shredded Beef

$16.00

Side

1 Egg

$2.50

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Ham

$4.50

Corn Beef & Hash

$5.50

Home Potatoes

$4.50

Hashbrowns

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato

$4.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Oatmeal

$5.00

Toast & Jelly

$5.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.50

Avocado

$3.50

Jalapeños

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Sour Cream

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Bowl of Fruit

$5.00

2 Eggs

$3.75

1 Pancake

$2.50

2 Pancake

$5.00

Specials

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.55

Chicken Tenders Special

$15.55

Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$15.55

Orange Chicken

$15.55

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Loco Moco

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Steak Quesadilla

$11.95

pastry

trio french mini

$5.25

home style banana

$4.25

large muffin bluberry

$4.50

large chocolate muffing

$4.50

chocolate marble pound cake

$4.50

large muffing apple

$4.50

chocolate cake

$3.50

cheese cake

$5.00

cake 3 leches

$3.50

newyork cheesecake

$5.00

desserts

2 scoop of ice cream

$4.50

sunday

$5.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milkshake

$5.25

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Soft Drink (Soda)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Coffee

$4.75

Iced Tea

$4.25

large Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1901 Junipero Serra Boulevard, Suite D, Colma, CA 94014

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gilman Brewing Daly City - 2001 Junipero Serra Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Junipero Serra Boulevard Daly City, CA 94014
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza - (Daly City)
orange star4.6 • 4,602
511 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Original Joe's - OJ Westlake
orange starNo Reviews
11 Glenwood Avenue Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Kan Kiin - 201 Southgate Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
201 Southgate Avenue Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Mama Trans Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5999 Mission Street Daly City, CA 94014
View restaurantnext
Shihlin - SF
orange starNo Reviews
3251 20th Ave 250G San Francisco, CA 94132
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colma

Blue Line Pizza - (Daly City)
orange star4.6 • 4,602
511 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000699 - Serramonte Center
orange star4.6 • 1,468
127-J Serramonte Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000745 - Westlake Shopping Center
orange star4.6 • 1,468
340 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurantnext
Fog City Cafe
orange star4.7 • 535
6185 Mission St Daly City, CA 94014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colma
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
No reviews yet
San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston