Brewpubs & Breweries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Manhattan Project Beer Co.

review star

No reviews yet

2215 Sulphur St.

Dallas, TX 75208

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Braised Pork Arepa
Whole Chicken

Pre-Packaged

Black Matter: 4-Pack

$10.00

Coffee Stout | 8.6%

Double Half-Life: 6-Pack

$12.00

Hazy IPA | 8%

Fallout: 6-Pack

$9.00

Hefeweizen | 5.3%

Half-Life: 6-Pack

$10.00

Half-Life | 6.2%

Hoppenheimer: 6-Pack

$10.00

West Coast IPA | 7.4%

Necessary Evil: 6-Pack

$9.00

Pilsner | 5.3%

Plutonium-239: 6-Pack

$10.00

Coconut Porter | 6.2%

Red Gate: 6-Pack

$9.00

Amber Lager | 5.4%

Wise Monkeys: 4-Pack

$9.00

Belgian Golden Strong | 10%

Fill To Order

Double Half-Life (F)

Hazy IPA | 8%

Fallout (F)

Hefeweizen | 5.3%

Half-Life (F)

Hazy IPA | 6.2%

Hoppenheimer (F)

West Coast IPA | 7.4%

Necessary Evil (F)

Pilsner | 5.3%

Plutonium-239 (F)

Coconut Porter | 6.2%

Red Gate (F)

Amber Lager | 5.4%

Wise Monkeys (F)

Belgian Golden Strong | 10%

Barrel Aged Fission

Chicken

2 pc Chicken

2 pc Chicken

$4.50

Nothing pairs better with an IPA than fried chicken. Now add a little acid and spice that’s found in Thai food, and you have everything you need. Served with Nam Jim. Served with Nam Jim, a sauce made with lime, cilantro, ginger, and spices.

1/2 Chicken

$13.25

Leg, thigh, breast and wing. Served with Nam Jim.

Whole Chicken

$24.50

2 legs, 2 thighs, 2 breasts, 2 wings. Served with Nam Jim.

Arepas

Bean Arepa

Bean Arepa

$5.00

Black beans, avocado, cotija. Arepas are a South American dish made with maize flour. But instead of using water in the dough, we use Necessary Evil.

Tomato Arepa

$5.00

White cheddar, pickled green tomato. Arepas are a South American dish made with maize flour. But instead of using water in the dough, we use Necessary Evil.

Egg Arepa

$5.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Arepa.

Braised Pork Arepa

$5.00

Braised Pork, Cotija, Cilantro

Smoked Salmon Arepa

Smoked Salmon Arepa

$6.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, dill, onion

Burger

Cheeseburger w/ toppings

Cheeseburger w/ toppings

$11.00

Burger topped with white cheddar, bacon, pickled green tomato, and Hoppenheimer mustard.

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

Cheeseburger (Meat & Cheese Only)

$8.00

Steak

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$16.00

Steak with chimihurri, fries, and aioli.

Chimichurri Steak Nachos

$16.00

Purple corn chips, black beans, white queso, white onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce topped with steak and chimichurri.

Chimichurri Steak Fries

$19.00

Purple corn chips, black beans, white queso, white onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce topped with steak and chimichurri.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$6.25

These Belgian Style Frites are thick cut and cooked three times which gives them a lasting crunch and a fluffy center. Served with Garlic Aioli.

Truffle Fries

$9.25

Our perfect fries tossed in truffle oil.

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Blue corn tortilla chips and queso.

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Queso

$6.00

White cheese sauce with jalapeno.

Cheese Board

$11.00

Smoked gouda, cheddar, marinated mozzarella, hummus, arepa chips, seasoned nuts, fruit, and jam.

Cheese Board for 2

$20.00

Smoked gouda, cheddar, marinated mozzarella, hummus, arepa chips, seasoned nuts, fruit, and jam.

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

House made hummus served with brined fresh vegetables and arepa chips.

Rice

$2.00

Jasmine rice cooked with kaffir lime leaves and garnished with green onions.

Yogurt

$6.50

House-made yogurt with blueberry compote.

Chimichurri Nachos (no steak)

$10.00
Salads and Bowls

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$6.00

This is a knife and fork salad with a solid 6 oz of steak, tomato confit, and a herb yogurt dressing.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$8.00

Seared salmon, greens, red onions, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, lemon herb vin.

Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa, veggies and choice of protein or avocado.

Sauces

Buffalo

$0.75

Classic buffalo sauce.

Chimichurri

$0.75

Traditional South American topping to pair with steak.

Curry Aioli

$0.75

We start with our delicious garlic aioli and add curry spices.

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

A classic paring with the fries.

Herbed Yogurt

$0.75

Tangy yogurt with dill.

Hoppenheimer Mustard

$0.75

Spicy mustard made in house with Hoppenheimer IPA.

Ketchup

$0.25

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Nam Jim

$0.75

A sauce made with lime, cilantro, ginger, and spices.

Salsa

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.75

Sweet and sticky Thai chili sauce.

Extras

2oz Hummus

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.75

Sautéed Veggies

$5.00

Limes

$0.75

3 Sliced Limes

Espresso, Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Espresso, No Milk

Espresso

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Short Long Black

$3.00

6th Anniversary Event

Celebrate our 6th Anniversary with us on Nov 12! The purchase of the the flight board and glasses will guarantee you a flight of all six Particles Collide beers. Guests that purchase the board will have first access to the beer from 3-4 pm. Walnut Flight Board Six Tasting Glasses Six 5 oz Pours *Must be present by 4 pm to guarantee all six beers.
Particles Collide Tasting Board + Flight

Particles Collide Tasting Board + Flight

$50.00

Celebrate our 6th Anniversary with us on Nov 12! The purchase of the the flight board and glasses will guarantee you a flight of all six Particles Collide beers. Guests that purchase the board will have first access to the beer from 2-4 pm. Walnut Flight Board Six Tasting Glasses Six 5 oz Pours *Complete flight is not guaranteed after 4 pm. Please provide receipt of purchase.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

KITCHEN IS OPEN 10 TO 10 EVERY DAY. Please call the taproom at 469-678-8870 with any questions!

Website

Location

2215 Sulphur St., Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery
Manhattan Project Beer Co image
Manhattan Project Beer Co image

