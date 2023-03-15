Maquet's Rail House
FOOD
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
3 large Bavarian pretzel sticks. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Coated with course pretzel salt. Served with Monterey cheese sauce.
Cheese CURDS
Deep-fried chunks of squeaky cheddar cheese.
Chicken Strips
Hand-cut, hand-breaded chicken tenders
Chips & Salsa
Fresh fried tortilla chips, served with cup of salsa unless other option is chosen. If nothing is chosen they come with salsa.
Fried Green Beans
8oz served of fried green beans.
Fried Mushrooms
A customer favorite! Fresh button mushrooms, hand breaded and deep fried
Fried Pickle Fries
8oz serving of thin sliced, deep fried pickle spears
Fried Shrimp
12-15 deep fried tail-off shrimp, deep fried and served with cocktail sauce
SMALL Haystack
Fresh sliced, hand-breaded onion straws. Enough for two!
LARGE Haystack
Large portion of our fresh sliced, hand-breaded onion straws
Hummus
Made in house, served with your choice of house-made toasted baguette or cucumber slices (or you can choose both)
Jalapeno Poppers
6 cream cheese stuffed poppers. Served with choice of Asian ginger or ranch dipping sauce.
Mac N Cheese Bites
Gooey mac-n-cheese bites, a favorite with kids! Contains bacon
Mini Corn Dogs
10 mini corn dogs. Sweet brown mustard available on request.
Mozz Sticks
8 deep-fried sticks of mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of marinara or Monterey cheese sauce.
SMALL Nacho
Fried tortilla chips, smothered in Monterey cheese sauce, topped with green onion, shredded jack cheese, diced tomatoes and jalapenos.
LARGE Nacho
Fried tortilla chips, smothered in Monterey cheese sauce, topped with green onion, shredded jack cheese, diced tomatoes and jalapenos.
Portobello Sticks
Fresh sliced portobello cap, hand-breaded and deep fried.
Potato Chips w/Dip
Pile of house made potato chips, served with bowl of french onion dip.
Potato Skins
7 deep-fried potato skins topped with Monterey cheese sauce, chopped green onion & bacon.
Pretzel Bites
9-10 small bite sized pretzel balls. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Served with choice of JIF peanut butter or Monterey cheese sauce
Quesadilla
Build your own quesadilla. Start with basic Cheese and add your own toppings.
Rail House Fries
Fries smothered in Monterey cheese sauce, topped with bacon and shredded Jack cheese. Served with one serving of sour cream.
Sweet Corn Nuggets
A light creamy corn filling, deep fried and usually served with maple syrup
Truffle Parm Fries
Hand-cut (skin on) skinny fries with truffle oil and grated parmesan.
Wings - Boneless
Approximately 1 pound of our fresh hand-cut boneless chicken breast, hand battered and deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce (cannot toss in more than one sauce)
Wings - Traditional
Bone-in wings and drums, tossed in your choice of sauce. Limit 1 sauce tossed. Available in 6 piece or 10 piece.
Burgers
Build-A-Burger
1/2# or 1/4# burger, built the way you like it!
Adult Sliders
3 mini burgers served on Hawaiian rolls. Rail-house style is also an available option.
Bourbon Burger
Burger topped with bourbon sauce and Swiss cheese.
Frisco Melt
One of our biggest sellers! (2) 1/4# patties topped with white American, house-made Frisco sauce, served on sourdough bread.
Jalapeno Burger
Fried jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, topped with the sauce use to make our coleslaw.
Juicy Lucy
Topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles and bacon.
Mush & Swiss
Burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Patty Melt
(2) 1/4# patties, white American cheese, grilled onion, thousand island dressed, served on toasted marbled rye.
Porto Burger
Customer favorite! Burger topped with grilled portobello mushroom, feta cheese and garlic aioli.
Rail House Burger
Our flagship burger! Topped with pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, haystack onion rings and bacon.
Turkey Burger
Ground exclusively for the Rail House by Beeacham's Market in Tremont. Patty consists of turkey, bacon and feta cheese.
Veggie Burger
Soy bean-based burger for all you non-meat lovers!
Beyond Burger
Plant based "burger" that supposedly looks, cooks and satisfies like a beef-based patty.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Bahn Mi
Marinated center-cut pork, shredded carrots & red peppers in vinegar brine, Sriracha aioli, cucumber, cilantro.
BLT
Wrap or sandwich, bacon, lettuce, tomato.
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, white American, ranch, lettuce. Also available as a wrap. Sub fried chicken for $1.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, white American, bacon and ranch dressing. Also available as a wrap. Sub fried chicken for $1
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, diced tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, white American, lettuce, tomato, bacon, served on toasted Texas toast. Available as a sandwich or wrap.
Chicken Sandwich
Plain grilled chicken breast sandwich, built your way. Served on brioche bun. Available as a wrap. Sub fried chicken for $1.
Deluxe Grilled Cheese
Our already delicious grilled cheese, garden fresh tomato, bacon, garlic aioli
Fish & Chips
(2) deep fried cod filets, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, 1/2 slice marbled rye. Includes one side.
Grilled Cheese
White American, yellow American, Swiss. Served on toasted Texas toast.
Horseshoe
Your choice of protein, served on a piece of Texas toast, topped with french fries and smothered in Monterey cheese sauce. Topped with shredded Jack cheese.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Ham, white American, yellow American, served on toasted marbled rye.
Marinated Chop Sand
Marinated, butterflied center cut pork chop. Our chops are 1/2#, cut and trimmed by hand. Grilled to perfection. Build your way.
Philly
Steak or chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, white American. Served on toasted hoagie. Also available as a wrap.
Ponyshoe
A smaller version of our horseshoe.
Pork Chop Sandwich
Our chops are 1/2#, cut and trimmed by hand. Grilled to perfection. Build your way. Also great with bourbon glaze.
Portobello Cap
Whole cap, grilled and topped with feta cheese and garlic aioli.
Reuben
Lean sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, white American, thousand island on the side, served on toasted marbled rye
Santa Fe Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, baby spinach, corn/bean salsa, white American,, house-made Santa Fe dressing .
Smokehouse Wrap
One of our most popular items. Chicken or beef, pepperjack cheease, BBQ sauce, haystack onion, bacon.
Sourdough Melt
Choice of ham or turkey, choice of cheese, served on toasted sour dough.
Tenderloin
Hand-cut and breaded pork loin, Choice of full or half.
Kids Menu
Sides
Dessert
DRESSING (Extra)
SALADS
Caesar Salad OL
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing on side.
Chef Salad OL
Iceburg lettuce, bacon, ham, turkey, tomato, onion, egg, shredded Jack cheese. Choice of dressing served on the side
Chinese Chicken Salad OL
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, purple cabbage, cucumber, sliced almonds, crispy chow main noodles. Served with house-made sesame dressing on the side.
Chopped Salad OL
Shredded iceburg, diced chicken, chopped bacon, choppepd green onion, gorgonzola, ditalini pasta. Served with house-made Sweet Italian dressing on the side.
Cobb Salad OL
Iceburg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken. Choice of dressing served on the side.
Dirty Salad
Artisan greens, red onion, tomato, green pepper, topped with house-made meatballs and marinara. Italian dressing served on side.
Grilled Chicken Salad OL
Iceburg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, green peppers, red onion, shredded Jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Greek Salad OL
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives. Served with house-made Greek dressing on side with pepperoncinis.
Raspberry Walnut OL
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts. Served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette on the side. Select a different dressing if you do not want the raspberry vinaigrette.
Sante Fe OL
Baby spinach, seasoned grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, shredded Jack cheese, tomato, red onion. Served with house-made Sante Fe dressing on the side.
SIDE Caesar Salad OL
Romaine, tomato, croutons, shredded parmesan. Caesar served on the side.
SIDE Salad OL
Iceburg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded Jack cheese. Choice of dressing served on the side.
PIZZA & OVEN
Build Pizza
Select up to 4 toppings. Extra cheese counts as 1 topping.
BBQ Chicken PIzza
Chicken breast, BBQ sauce, moz, red onion, finished with Mike's Hot Honey
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, moz, gorgonzola
Charlie Special
Cheese & sausage
Cheese Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza
Chick-A-Dew
White garlic base (not tomato), chicken, bacon, peppadews, goat cheese, topped with hot honey. No Substitutions.
Classic Carne
Moz, Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, roasted red peppers, finished with fresh parm
Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
White garlic sauce, chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella
Gyro Pizza
House made tzatziki base, gyro meat, red onion, goat cheese, mozz, cucumber, tomato
Maggie Pie
Sausage & Bacon
Margherita
Classic sauce, fior di latte moz, fresh basil, finished with Corto EVOO
Meatball Pizza
Red pepper pesto, sliced homemade meatballs, red onion, moz, marinara & parm
Mediterranean Pizza
White garlic base, baby spinach, kalamatta olives, goat cheese, ovaline mozzarella, basil
Mushroom & Truffle
White garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, finished with a drizzle of truffle oil
Nutella S'More's
Pizza topped with Nutella and mini marshmallows. Finished with a drizzle of Hershey's chocolate sauce and graham cracker crumbles. Enough for 4-5 people
Ollie Special
Cheese & pepperoni
Pappy Special
Cheese, mushroom & onion
Rail House Pizza
Sauce, moz, pepperoni, peppadews, fresh parm, finished with Mike's Hot Honey
Roundhouse
Cheese, sausage, red onion, peppadews
Western BBQ Pizza
BBQ sauce base, sausage, bacon, onion,
Garlic Knots
Dough balls baked in oven, topped with olive oil and garlic, served with marinara
Cinnamon Knots
Deep fried dough balls, tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with house-made icing.
Calzone
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, add up to 3 toppings. Served with side of marinara
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs, marinara, ovaline moz, served on house made roll.
Pizza Bread
Cheese pizza bread, choose up to 3 toppings (included).
Rail House Sub
Ham, turkey, salami, shredded mozzarella, lettuce, balsamic glaze. Served on house-made roll.
Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mozzarella. Served with side of marinara.
*Olive Oil & Parm
Olive oil with parmesan for dipping
EXTRA CONDIMENTS
SIDE 2oz Monterey Cheese
SIDE 4oz Monterey Cheese
SIDE Heinz Ketchup
SIDE Plochman's Mustard
SIDE BBQ Sauce
SIDE Mayo
SIDE Aioli
SIDE Cocktail Sauce
SIDE Frisco Sauce
SIDE Bourbon Sauce
SIDE Creamy Horseradish
SIDE Raw Horseradish
SIDE Marinara (4oz)
SIDE Sour Cream
SIDE Salsa (2oz)
SIDE Salsa (4oz)
SIDE Tarter Sauce
DRINKS
NA Beverages OL
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
7-Up
Sweet Tea
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Barq's Root Beer
Arnold Palmer
Tea 50/50
Squirt
Mr Pure Apple Juice
Mr Pure Fruit Punch
IBC Cream Soda
IBC Root Beer
Red Bull
Red Bull Blue
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Yellow
