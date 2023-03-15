Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maquet's Rail House

166 Reviews

$$

221 Court St

Pekin, IL 61554

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch
Rail House Burger
Sweet Potato Fries

FOOD

Food Specials

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$9.99

(2) 1/4# smashed patties, yellow American and a sunny side up egg.

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$7.49

3 large Bavarian pretzel sticks. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Coated with course pretzel salt. Served with Monterey cheese sauce.

Cheese CURDS

$7.49

Deep-fried chunks of squeaky cheddar cheese.

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Hand-cut, hand-breaded chicken tenders

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips, served with cup of salsa unless other option is chosen. If nothing is chosen they come with salsa.

Fried Green Beans

$6.49

8oz served of fried green beans.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

A customer favorite! Fresh button mushrooms, hand breaded and deep fried

Fried Pickle Fries

$6.49

8oz serving of thin sliced, deep fried pickle spears

Fried Shrimp

$8.49

12-15 deep fried tail-off shrimp, deep fried and served with cocktail sauce

SMALL Haystack

$6.49

Fresh sliced, hand-breaded onion straws. Enough for two!

LARGE Haystack

$9.49

Large portion of our fresh sliced, hand-breaded onion straws

Hummus

$8.99

Made in house, served with your choice of house-made toasted baguette or cucumber slices (or you can choose both)

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

6 cream cheese stuffed poppers. Served with choice of Asian ginger or ranch dipping sauce.

Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.49

Gooey mac-n-cheese bites, a favorite with kids! Contains bacon

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.49

10 mini corn dogs. Sweet brown mustard available on request.

Mozz Sticks

$8.49

8 deep-fried sticks of mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of marinara or Monterey cheese sauce.

SMALL Nacho

$8.99

Fried tortilla chips, smothered in Monterey cheese sauce, topped with green onion, shredded jack cheese, diced tomatoes and jalapenos.

LARGE Nacho

$12.99

Fried tortilla chips, smothered in Monterey cheese sauce, topped with green onion, shredded jack cheese, diced tomatoes and jalapenos.

Portobello Sticks

$7.99

Fresh sliced portobello cap, hand-breaded and deep fried.

Potato Chips w/Dip

$7.99

Pile of house made potato chips, served with bowl of french onion dip.

Potato Skins

$8.99

7 deep-fried potato skins topped with Monterey cheese sauce, chopped green onion & bacon.

Pretzel Bites

$6.49

9-10 small bite sized pretzel balls. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Served with choice of JIF peanut butter or Monterey cheese sauce

Quesadilla

$6.99

Build your own quesadilla. Start with basic Cheese and add your own toppings.

Rail House Fries

$6.99

Fries smothered in Monterey cheese sauce, topped with bacon and shredded Jack cheese. Served with one serving of sour cream.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$6.49

A light creamy corn filling, deep fried and usually served with maple syrup

Truffle Parm Fries

$5.99

Hand-cut (skin on) skinny fries with truffle oil and grated parmesan.

Wings - Boneless

Wings - Boneless

$11.99

Approximately 1 pound of our fresh hand-cut boneless chicken breast, hand battered and deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce (cannot toss in more than one sauce)

Wings - Traditional

Bone-in wings and drums, tossed in your choice of sauce. Limit 1 sauce tossed. Available in 6 piece or 10 piece.

Burgers

Build-A-Burger

1/2# or 1/4# burger, built the way you like it!

Adult Sliders

3 mini burgers served on Hawaiian rolls. Rail-house style is also an available option.

Bourbon Burger

Burger topped with bourbon sauce and Swiss cheese.

Frisco Melt

One of our biggest sellers! (2) 1/4# patties topped with white American, house-made Frisco sauce, served on sourdough bread.

Jalapeno Burger

Fried jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, topped with the sauce use to make our coleslaw.

Juicy Lucy

Topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles and bacon.

Mush & Swiss

Burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Patty Melt

(2) 1/4# patties, white American cheese, grilled onion, thousand island dressed, served on toasted marbled rye.

Porto Burger

Customer favorite! Burger topped with grilled portobello mushroom, feta cheese and garlic aioli.

Rail House Burger

Our flagship burger! Topped with pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce, haystack onion rings and bacon.

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Ground exclusively for the Rail House by Beeacham's Market in Tremont. Patty consists of turkey, bacon and feta cheese.

Veggie Burger

$7.49

Soy bean-based burger for all you non-meat lovers!

Beyond Burger

$8.49

Plant based "burger" that supposedly looks, cooks and satisfies like a beef-based patty.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$9.99

Marinated center-cut pork, shredded carrots & red peppers in vinegar brine, Sriracha aioli, cucumber, cilantro.

BLT

$8.49

Wrap or sandwich, bacon, lettuce, tomato.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, white American, ranch, lettuce. Also available as a wrap. Sub fried chicken for $1.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Grilled chicken, white American, bacon and ranch dressing. Also available as a wrap. Sub fried chicken for $1

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Romaine, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, diced tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese

Chicken Club

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, white American, lettuce, tomato, bacon, served on toasted Texas toast. Available as a sandwich or wrap.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Plain grilled chicken breast sandwich, built your way. Served on brioche bun. Available as a wrap. Sub fried chicken for $1.

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Our already delicious grilled cheese, garden fresh tomato, bacon, garlic aioli

Fish & Chips

$11.99

(2) deep fried cod filets, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, 1/2 slice marbled rye. Includes one side.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

White American, yellow American, Swiss. Served on toasted Texas toast.

Horseshoe

$12.49

Your choice of protein, served on a piece of Texas toast, topped with french fries and smothered in Monterey cheese sauce. Topped with shredded Jack cheese.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Ham, white American, yellow American, served on toasted marbled rye.

Marinated Chop Sand

$11.99

Marinated, butterflied center cut pork chop. Our chops are 1/2#, cut and trimmed by hand. Grilled to perfection. Build your way.

Philly

$9.99

Steak or chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, white American. Served on toasted hoagie. Also available as a wrap.

Ponyshoe

$9.99

A smaller version of our horseshoe.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.99

Our chops are 1/2#, cut and trimmed by hand. Grilled to perfection. Build your way. Also great with bourbon glaze.

Portobello Cap

$8.99

Whole cap, grilled and topped with feta cheese and garlic aioli.

Reuben

$11.49

Lean sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, white American, thousand island on the side, served on toasted marbled rye

Santa Fe Wrap

Santa Fe Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or fried chicken, baby spinach, corn/bean salsa, white American,, house-made Santa Fe dressing .

Smokehouse Wrap

$10.49

One of our most popular items. Chicken or beef, pepperjack cheease, BBQ sauce, haystack onion, bacon.

Sourdough Melt

$8.99

Choice of ham or turkey, choice of cheese, served on toasted sour dough.

Tenderloin

Hand-cut and breaded pork loin, Choice of full or half.

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza (NOT AVAIL ON MONDAYS)

$6.99

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Sliders

$6.99

Kid's Tenderloin Strips

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99

6 mini corn dogs

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Sides

Applesauce

$1.49

Coleslaw

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Curly Fries

$3.79

French Fries

$2.99

Potato Chips

$1.99

House-made potato chips

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

Sidewinder Fries

$3.49Out of stock

Dessert

Cinnamon Knots

$7.99

Deep fried dough balls, tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with house-made icing.

DRESSING (Extra)

SIDE 16oz Ranch

$5.00

SIDE Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Caesar Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Chopped Dressing

$0.50

SIDE French

$0.50

SIDE Greek Dressing

$0.50

SIDE Honey Mustard

$0.50

SIDE Italian

$0.50

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

SIDE Sante Fe

$0.50

SIDE Sesame

$0.50

SIDE Thousand Island

$0.50

SALADS

Caesar Salad OL

$9.99

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing on side.

Chef Salad OL

$11.49

Iceburg lettuce, bacon, ham, turkey, tomato, onion, egg, shredded Jack cheese. Choice of dressing served on the side

Chinese Chicken Salad OL

Chinese Chicken Salad OL

$10.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, purple cabbage, cucumber, sliced almonds, crispy chow main noodles. Served with house-made sesame dressing on the side.

Chopped Salad OL

$9.99

Shredded iceburg, diced chicken, chopped bacon, choppepd green onion, gorgonzola, ditalini pasta. Served with house-made Sweet Italian dressing on the side.

Cobb Salad OL

Cobb Salad OL

$10.99

Iceburg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken. Choice of dressing served on the side.

Dirty Salad

Out of stock

Artisan greens, red onion, tomato, green pepper, topped with house-made meatballs and marinara. Italian dressing served on side.

Grilled Chicken Salad OL

Grilled Chicken Salad OL

$10.99

Iceburg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, green peppers, red onion, shredded Jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Greek Salad OL

$9.99

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, kalamata olives. Served with house-made Greek dressing on side with pepperoncinis.

Raspberry Walnut OL

Raspberry Walnut OL

$9.99

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, candied walnuts. Served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette on the side. Select a different dressing if you do not want the raspberry vinaigrette.

Sante Fe OL

Sante Fe OL

$10.99

Baby spinach, seasoned grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, shredded Jack cheese, tomato, red onion. Served with house-made Sante Fe dressing on the side.

SIDE Caesar Salad OL

$3.99

Romaine, tomato, croutons, shredded parmesan. Caesar served on the side.

SIDE Salad OL

$3.99

Iceburg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded Jack cheese. Choice of dressing served on the side.

PIZZA & OVEN

A 5% to-go charge is applied to every item to help with the increased cost in to-go containers and pizza boxes.

Dirty Salad

Out of stock

Artisan greens, red onion, tomato, green pepper, topped with house-made meatballs and marinara. Italian dressing served on side.

Build Pizza

$10.99

Select up to 4 toppings. Extra cheese counts as 1 topping.

BBQ Chicken PIzza

$14.99

Chicken breast, BBQ sauce, moz, red onion, finished with Mike's Hot Honey

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, moz, gorgonzola

Charlie Special

$12.99

Cheese & sausage

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Traditional cheese pizza

Chick-A-Dew

Chick-A-Dew

$14.99

White garlic base (not tomato), chicken, bacon, peppadews, goat cheese, topped with hot honey. No Substitutions.

Classic Carne

$15.99

Moz, Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, roasted red peppers, finished with fresh parm

Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Garlic Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99

White garlic sauce, chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, mozzarella

Gyro Pizza

$15.99

House made tzatziki base, gyro meat, red onion, goat cheese, mozz, cucumber, tomato

Maggie Pie

$13.49

Sausage & Bacon

Margherita

$11.99

Classic sauce, fior di latte moz, fresh basil, finished with Corto EVOO

Meatball Pizza

$14.99

Red pepper pesto, sliced homemade meatballs, red onion, moz, marinara & parm

Mediterranean Pizza

$14.99

White garlic base, baby spinach, kalamatta olives, goat cheese, ovaline mozzarella, basil

Mushroom & Truffle

$14.99

White garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, finished with a drizzle of truffle oil

Nutella S'More's

$12.99

Pizza topped with Nutella and mini marshmallows. Finished with a drizzle of Hershey's chocolate sauce and graham cracker crumbles. Enough for 4-5 people

Ollie Special

$12.99

Cheese & pepperoni

Pappy Special

$12.99

Cheese, mushroom & onion

Rail House Pizza

$14.99

Sauce, moz, pepperoni, peppadews, fresh parm, finished with Mike's Hot Honey

Roundhouse

$14.99

Cheese, sausage, red onion, peppadews

Western BBQ Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce base, sausage, bacon, onion,

Garlic Knots

$7.49

Dough balls baked in oven, topped with olive oil and garlic, served with marinara

Cinnamon Knots

$7.99

Deep fried dough balls, tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with house-made icing.

Calzone

$13.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, add up to 3 toppings. Served with side of marinara

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Homemade meatballs, marinara, ovaline moz, served on house made roll.

Pizza Bread

$12.99

Cheese pizza bread, choose up to 3 toppings (included).

Rail House Sub

$12.99

Ham, turkey, salami, shredded mozzarella, lettuce, balsamic glaze. Served on house-made roll.

Stromboli

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mozzarella. Served with side of marinara.

*Olive Oil & Parm

$1.00

Olive oil with parmesan for dipping

EXTRA CONDIMENTS

SIDE 2oz Monterey Cheese

$1.50

SIDE 4oz Monterey Cheese

$2.50

SIDE Heinz Ketchup

$0.25

SIDE Plochman's Mustard

$0.25

SIDE BBQ Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Mayo

$0.50

SIDE Aioli

$0.50

SIDE Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Frisco Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Creamy Horseradish

$0.50

SIDE Raw Horseradish

$0.50

SIDE Marinara (4oz)

$1.00

SIDE Sour Cream

$0.50

SIDE Salsa (2oz)

$0.50

SIDE Salsa (4oz)

$1.00

SIDE Tarter Sauce

$0.50

DRINKS

NA Beverages OL

Iced Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75
7-Up

$2.75

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Tea 50/50

$2.75

Squirt

$2.75

Mr Pure Apple Juice

$1.50

Mr Pure Fruit Punch

$1.50

IBC Cream Soda

$2.00

IBC Root Beer

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Blue

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Yellow

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info

We appreciate your business!

Website

Location

221 Court St, Pekin, IL 61554

Directions

Gallery
Maquet's Rail House image
Maquet's Rail House image
Maquet's Rail House image
Maquet's Rail House image

