Tyroni's Italian Cafe
5908 S Adams St
Bartonville, IL 61607
Appetizer
Exploding Meatballs
2 Jumbo meatballs, housemade marinara, mozzarella & provolone
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded & deep-fried golden brown, served with marinara or ranch
Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic-seasoned spoletti bread topped with mozzarella & provolone
Breadsticks
served with nacho cheese, marinara, or both
Super Nachos
fresh tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, and lettuce served with salsa and sour cream
Super Nachos with Taco Meat
Our Super Nachos topped with taco meat
Super Nachos with Chicken
Our Super Nachos topped with chicken
Potato Skins
fried crisp, covered with cheddar cheese, bacon, green peppers, onions served with sour cream
Parmesan Chips
Our Home-Made Chips topped with parmesan cheese (cheddar not included)
Toasted Ravioli
Blend of lean beef & Italian seasoning in a square pasta packet, lightly breaded and fried served with marinara or ranch
Tyroni's Potatoes
Crisp seasoned waffle fries with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon served with ranch or sour cream
Taste of Tyroni's
3 potato skins 3 mozzarella sticks 3 toasted ravioli 3 italian chicken fingers served with sour cream, ranch, & marinara
1/2# Grilled Chicken Tenders
seasoned grilled chicken tenders served with ranch or blue cheese ask to have them tossed in one of our wing sauces
Italian Chicken Fingers
Italian seasoned and breaded all white meat chicken, fried crispy and served with a sauce of choice
Home-Made Chips
Thinly sliced, skin on deep-fried potatoes with cheddar cheese to dip
12 Bone-In wings
served with ranch or blue cheese and tossed in a choice of wing sauce
24 Bone-In wings
served with ranch or blue cheese and tossed in a choice of wing sauce
1# Boneless wings
served with ranch or blue cheese and tossed in a choice of wing sauce
2# Boneless wings
served with ranch or blue cheese and tossed in a choice of wing sauce
Calzones
Cheese calzone
A blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese with basil, oregano & black pepper stuffed in a pizza crust pocket served with marinara. Add toppings for $1.00 each
Fajita Chicken Calzone
House Specialty Calzone
Side Splitter Calzone
Cheeseburger Calzone
Misty's Low Fat Calzone
Meat Supreme Calzone
The Works Calzone
Chicken Pizza Calzone
The Veggie Calzone
Taco Calzone
Pepperoni Calzone
Sides
Salad Dressing
2 oz
Salsa
2 oz
Sour Cream
2 oz
Nacho Cheese
2 oz
Cheddar Cheese
2 oz
Marinara
2 oz
Meat Sauce
10 oz
Alfredo
7 oz
Pizza Cheese
5 oz
Single Bread Stick
1
Side of Garlic Bread
1 Piece
Jalopenos
2 oz
Meat Balls
2 total
Taco Meat
5 oz
Mild Sausage
5 oz
Italian Sausage
5 oz
Beef Sausage
5 oz
Chicken Breast
5 oz
Home-made chips
5 oz
Wing Sauce
Sandwiches
Pizza Bread
Seasoned bread, pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, provolone & mozzarella
Deluxe Pizza Bread
Seasoned bread, pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, provolone & mozzarella with your choice of sausage
Italian Meatball
Seasoned bread, marinara, jumbo Italian meatballs, green peppers, onions, provolone & mozzarella
Pasta
Spaghetti Meat
Tender spaghetti noodles covered in our housemade meat sauce
Spaghetti Marinara
Tender spaghetti noodles covered in our housemade marinara
Chicken Marinara
Chicken breast seasoned, grilled & served with spaghetti marinara
Lasagna Primo
Lasagna noodles with a rich tomato sauce, Italian sausage, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan
Fettuccini Carbonara
Tender fettuccini noodles covered with our delicious rich alfredo, blended with creamy butter & bacon pieces
Marinara Carbonara
Tender spaghetti noodles covered with our housemade marinara blended with creamy butter & bacon pieces
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken breast seasoned, grilled & served with fettuccini alfredo
Fettuccini Alfredo
Tender fettuccini noodles covered with our deliciously rich alfredo
Chicken Parmesan
All white, crispy Italian chicken, housemade marinara & parmesan over spaghetti
Chicken Parmesan Alfredo
All white, crispy Italian chicken, alfredo & parmesan over fettuccini
Baked Mostaccioli
Penne pasta smothered with our housemade meat sauce, covered with mozzarella & provolone
Soups & Salads
Cup Wisconsin Cheese
Cheddar, onions, celery, parsley, garlic & ham
Cup Tuscan Beef
Traditional Italian soup, pasta, beef, kidney & great Northern beans, onions, carrots, celery in a tomato broth
Cup Broccoli Cheese
Brocoli florets blended into a cheddar base
Bowl Wisconsin Cheese
Cheddar, onions, celery, parsley, garlic & ham
Bowl Tuscan Beef
Traditional Italian soup, pasta, beef, kidney & great Northern beans, onions, carrots, celery in a tomato broth
Bowl Broccoli Cheese
Brocoli florets blended into a cheddar base
Bowl Combo
A cup of Wisconsin Cheese combined with a cup of Broccoli Cheese
Soup & Salad Combo
Our garden salad, a bowl of soup & 2 fresh breadsticks
Garden Salad
A classic blend of fresh lettuce with tomatoes, pepper rings, mushrooms, green peppers, oinions & croutons
Family Salad Bowl
A crispy blend of fresh lettuce with tomatoes, shredded Monterey Jack cheese & croutons
Italian Grilled Chicken Salad
Italian-seasoned, grilled chicken breast tossed in a bed of greens with mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, red onions & croutons served with 2 breadsticks
Italian Crispy Chicken Salad
Italian crispy chicken fingers atop a bed of crisp lettuce, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & croutons served with 2 breadsticks
Fajita Chicken Salad
Fresh greens piled high with fajita-seasoned grilled chicken, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions & croutons served with 2 breadsticks
Dessert
Apple Crisp
Apple pie filling on our crispy thin pizza crust with drizzled white icing
Cherry Crisp
Cherry pie filling on our crispy this pizza crust with drizzled white icing
Turtle Fudge Cheesecake
Skillet Cookie
Warm baked chocolate chip cookie with 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
Tyroni's Donuts
Vanilla Ice Cream
10" Small Specialty Pizza
10" Small Fajita Chicken Pizza
All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes
10" Small House Specialty Pizza
Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage
10" Small Side Splitter Pizza
Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)
10" Small Cheeseburger Pizza
Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon
10" Small Misty's Low Fat Pizza
The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce
10" Small Meat Supreme Pizza
Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese
10" Small The Works Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage
10" Small Chicken Pizza
Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own
10" Small The Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce or alfredo, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives
10" Small Taco Pizza
Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce
10" Small Cheese Pizza
10" Small Sausage Pizza
10" Small Pepperoni Pizza
12" Medium Specialty Pizza
12" Medium Fajita Chicken Pizza
All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes
12" Medium House Specialty Pizza
Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage
12" Medium Side Splitter Pizza
Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)
12" Medium Cheeseburger Pizza
Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon
12" Medium Misty's Low Fat Pizza
The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce
12" Medium Meat Supreme Pizza
Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese
12" Medium The Works Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage
12" Medium Chicken Pizza
Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own
12" Medium The Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce or alfredo, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives
12" Medium Taco Pizza
Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce
12" Medium Cheese Pizza
12" Medium Sausage Pizza
12" Medium Pepperoni Pizza
Edge (Rectangular) Pizza
12" Edge (Rectangular) Fajita Chicken Pizza
All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes
12" Edge (Rectangular) House Specialty Pizza
Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage
12" Edge (Rectangular) Side Splitter Pizza
Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)
12" Edge (Rectangular) Cheeseburger Pizza
Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon
12" Edge (Rectangular) Misty's Low Fat Pizza
The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce
12" Edge (Rectangular) Meat Supreme Pizza
Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese
12" Edge (Rectangular) The Works Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage
12" Edge (Rectangular) Chicken Pizza
Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own
12" Edge (Rectangular) The Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce or alfredo, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives
12" Edge (Rectangular) Taco Pizza
Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce
12" Edge (Rectangular) Cheese Pizza
12" Edge (Rectangular) Sausage Pizza
12" Edge (Rectangular) Pepperoni Pizza
14" Large Specialty Pizza
14" Large Fajita Chicken Pizza
All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes
14" Large House Specialty Pizza
Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage
14" Large Side Splitter Pizza
Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)
14" Large Cheeseburger Pizza
Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon
14" Large Misty's Low Fat Pizza
The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce
14" Large Meat Supreme Pizza
Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese
14" Large The Works Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage
14" Large Chicken Pizza
Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own
14" Large The Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce or alfredo, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives
14" Large Taco Pizza
Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce
14" Large Cheese Pizza
14" Large Sausage Pizza
14" Large Pepperoni Pizza
16" Family Specialty Pizza
16" Family Fajita Chicken Pizza
All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes
16" Family House Specialty Pizza
Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage
16" Family Side Splitter Pizza
Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)
16" Family Cheeseburger Pizza
Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon
16" Family Misty's Low Fat Pizza
The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce
16" Family Meat Supreme Pizza
Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese
16" Family The Works Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage
16" Family Chicken Pizza
Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own
16" Family The Veggie Pizza
Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own
16" Family Taco Pizza
Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce
16" Family Cheese Pizza
16" Family Sausage Pizza
16" Family Pepperoni Pizza
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Fajita Chicken
Gluten Free House
Gluten Free Side Splitter
Gluten Free Cheeseburger
Gluten Free Misty's Low Fat
Gluten Free Meat Supreme
Gluten Free Works
Gluten Free Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Veggie
Gluten Free Taco
Gluten Free Cheese
Gluten Free Sausage
Gluten Free Pepperoni
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Tyroni’s Pizza! We have been serving up authentic Italian food and American food since 1986. Serving the greater Peoria IL area, we offer dine-in options as well as carry-out and delivery. This family restaurant has been serving authentic Italian dishes like homemade pasta, chicken alfredo, chicken parmesan and many other Italian favorites. We are built on the freshness factor by making our home-made dough almost everyday! Check out our menu today and find your new favorite. We welcome you to come in and discover the Tyroni’s experience!
