Tyroni's Italian Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5908 S Adams St

Bartonville, IL 61607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizer

Exploding Meatballs

$7.79

2 Jumbo meatballs, housemade marinara, mozzarella & provolone

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.10

Breaded & deep-fried golden brown, served with marinara or ranch

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.20

Garlic-seasoned spoletti bread topped with mozzarella & provolone

Breadsticks

$7.00

served with nacho cheese, marinara, or both

Super Nachos

$9.40

fresh tortilla chips covered with nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, and lettuce served with salsa and sour cream

Super Nachos with Taco Meat

$13.00

Our Super Nachos topped with taco meat

Super Nachos with Chicken

$13.00

Our Super Nachos topped with chicken

Potato Skins

$9.20

fried crisp, covered with cheddar cheese, bacon, green peppers, onions served with sour cream

Parmesan Chips

$4.70

Our Home-Made Chips topped with parmesan cheese (cheddar not included)

Toasted Ravioli

$7.10

Blend of lean beef & Italian seasoning in a square pasta packet, lightly breaded and fried served with marinara or ranch

Tyroni's Potatoes

$10.70

Crisp seasoned waffle fries with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon served with ranch or sour cream

Taste of Tyroni's

$12.65

3 potato skins 3 mozzarella sticks 3 toasted ravioli 3 italian chicken fingers served with sour cream, ranch, & marinara

1/2# Grilled Chicken Tenders

$9.00

seasoned grilled chicken tenders served with ranch or blue cheese ask to have them tossed in one of our wing sauces

Italian Chicken Fingers

$9.56

Italian seasoned and breaded all white meat chicken, fried crispy and served with a sauce of choice

Home-Made Chips

$5.50

Thinly sliced, skin on deep-fried potatoes with cheddar cheese to dip

12 Bone-In wings

$11.50

served with ranch or blue cheese and tossed in a choice of wing sauce

24 Bone-In wings

$20.50

served with ranch or blue cheese and tossed in a choice of wing sauce

1# Boneless wings

$9.40

served with ranch or blue cheese and tossed in a choice of wing sauce

2# Boneless wings

$18.10

served with ranch or blue cheese and tossed in a choice of wing sauce

Calzones

Cheese calzone

$9.60

A blend of mozzarella & provolone cheese with basil, oregano & black pepper stuffed in a pizza crust pocket served with marinara. Add toppings for $1.00 each

Fajita Chicken Calzone

$11.70

House Specialty Calzone

$11.70

Side Splitter Calzone

$16.95

Cheeseburger Calzone

$12.70

Misty's Low Fat Calzone

$9.00

Meat Supreme Calzone

$13.75

The Works Calzone

$13.80

Chicken Pizza Calzone

$11.15

The Veggie Calzone

$10.60

Taco Calzone

$11.75

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.60

Sides

Salad Dressing

$0.85

2 oz

Salsa

$0.90

2 oz

Sour Cream

$0.90

2 oz

Nacho Cheese

$1.95

2 oz

Cheddar Cheese

$1.95

2 oz

Marinara

$1.90

2 oz

Meat Sauce

$4.25

10 oz

Alfredo

$3.95

7 oz

Pizza Cheese

$1.95

5 oz

Single Bread Stick

$0.70

1

Side of Garlic Bread

$2.50

1 Piece

Jalopenos

$0.90

2 oz

Meat Balls

$3.75

2 total

Taco Meat

$3.60

5 oz

Mild Sausage

$3.75

5 oz

Italian Sausage

$3.75

5 oz

Beef Sausage

$3.75

5 oz

Chicken Breast

$3.60

5 oz

Home-made chips

$2.15

5 oz

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Sandwiches

Pizza Bread

$7.30

Seasoned bread, pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, provolone & mozzarella

Deluxe Pizza Bread

$9.10

Seasoned bread, pizza sauce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, provolone & mozzarella with your choice of sausage

Italian Meatball

$10.40

Seasoned bread, marinara, jumbo Italian meatballs, green peppers, onions, provolone & mozzarella

Pasta

Spaghetti Meat

$12.65

Tender spaghetti noodles covered in our housemade meat sauce

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.29

Tender spaghetti noodles covered in our housemade marinara

Chicken Marinara

$14.60

Chicken breast seasoned, grilled & served with spaghetti marinara

Lasagna Primo

$14.00

Lasagna noodles with a rich tomato sauce, Italian sausage, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan

Fettuccini Carbonara

$15.95

Tender fettuccini noodles covered with our delicious rich alfredo, blended with creamy butter & bacon pieces

Marinara Carbonara

$13.95

Tender spaghetti noodles covered with our housemade marinara blended with creamy butter & bacon pieces

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Chicken breast seasoned, grilled & served with fettuccini alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

Tender fettuccini noodles covered with our deliciously rich alfredo

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

All white, crispy Italian chicken, housemade marinara & parmesan over spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan Alfredo

$16.95

All white, crispy Italian chicken, alfredo & parmesan over fettuccini

Baked Mostaccioli

$14.95

Penne pasta smothered with our housemade meat sauce, covered with mozzarella & provolone

Soups & Salads

Cup Wisconsin Cheese

$4.50

Cheddar, onions, celery, parsley, garlic & ham

Cup Tuscan Beef

$4.50

Traditional Italian soup, pasta, beef, kidney & great Northern beans, onions, carrots, celery in a tomato broth

Cup Broccoli Cheese

$4.50

Brocoli florets blended into a cheddar base

Bowl Wisconsin Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar, onions, celery, parsley, garlic & ham

Bowl Tuscan Beef

$7.50

Traditional Italian soup, pasta, beef, kidney & great Northern beans, onions, carrots, celery in a tomato broth

Bowl Broccoli Cheese

$7.50

Brocoli florets blended into a cheddar base

Bowl Combo

$7.50

A cup of Wisconsin Cheese combined with a cup of Broccoli Cheese

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.90

Our garden salad, a bowl of soup & 2 fresh breadsticks

Garden Salad

$4.50

A classic blend of fresh lettuce with tomatoes, pepper rings, mushrooms, green peppers, oinions & croutons

Family Salad Bowl

$8.95

A crispy blend of fresh lettuce with tomatoes, shredded Monterey Jack cheese & croutons

Italian Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Italian-seasoned, grilled chicken breast tossed in a bed of greens with mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, red onions & croutons served with 2 breadsticks

Italian Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Italian crispy chicken fingers atop a bed of crisp lettuce, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & croutons served with 2 breadsticks

Fajita Chicken Salad

$11.50

Fresh greens piled high with fajita-seasoned grilled chicken, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions & croutons served with 2 breadsticks

Dessert

Apple Crisp

Apple pie filling on our crispy thin pizza crust with drizzled white icing

Cherry Crisp

Cherry pie filling on our crispy this pizza crust with drizzled white icing

Turtle Fudge Cheesecake

$5.50

Skillet Cookie

$4.50

Warm baked chocolate chip cookie with 2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Tyroni's Donuts

$4.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.75

10" Small Specialty Pizza

10" Small Fajita Chicken Pizza

$10.45

All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes

10" Small House Specialty Pizza

$10.65

Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage

10" Small Side Splitter Pizza

$15.54

Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)

10" Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.45

Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon

10" Small Misty's Low Fat Pizza

$6.85

The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce

10" Small Meat Supreme Pizza

$12.60

Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese

10" Small The Works Pizza

$11.55

Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage

10" Small Chicken Pizza

$7.90

Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own

10" Small The Veggie Pizza

$8.10

Pizza sauce or alfredo, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives

10" Small Taco Pizza

$10.50

Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce

10" Small Cheese Pizza

$6.30

10" Small Sausage Pizza

$7.55

10" Small Pepperoni Pizza

$7.55

12" Medium Specialty Pizza

12" Medium Fajita Chicken Pizza

$14.70

All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes

12" Medium House Specialty Pizza

$14.65

Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage

12" Medium Side Splitter Pizza

$21.38

Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)

12" Medium Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.17

Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon

12" Medium Misty's Low Fat Pizza

$9.60

The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce

12" Medium Meat Supreme Pizza

$18.31

Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese

12" Medium The Works Pizza

$16.00

Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage

12" Medium Chicken Pizza

$12.10

Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own

12" Medium The Veggie Pizza

$11.85

Pizza sauce or alfredo, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives

12" Medium Taco Pizza

$15.45

Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

$9.45

12" Medium Sausage Pizza

$10.95

12" Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$10.95

Edge (Rectangular) Pizza

12" Edge (Rectangular) Fajita Chicken Pizza

$14.70

All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes

12" Edge (Rectangular) House Specialty Pizza

$14.65

Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage

12" Edge (Rectangular) Side Splitter Pizza

$21.38

Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)

12" Edge (Rectangular) Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.17

Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon

12" Edge (Rectangular) Misty's Low Fat Pizza

$9.60

The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce

12" Edge (Rectangular) Meat Supreme Pizza

$18.31

Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese

12" Edge (Rectangular) The Works Pizza

$16.00

Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage

12" Edge (Rectangular) Chicken Pizza

$12.10

Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own

12" Edge (Rectangular) The Veggie Pizza

$11.85

Pizza sauce or alfredo, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives

12" Edge (Rectangular) Taco Pizza

$15.45

Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce

12" Edge (Rectangular) Cheese Pizza

$9.45

12" Edge (Rectangular) Sausage Pizza

$10.95

12" Edge (Rectangular) Pepperoni Pizza

$10.95

14" Large Specialty Pizza

14" Large Fajita Chicken Pizza

$18.35

All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes

14" Large House Specialty Pizza

$18.30

Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage

14" Large Side Splitter Pizza

$26.37

Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)

14" Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.65

Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon

14" Large Misty's Low Fat Pizza

$12.05

The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce

14" Large Meat Supreme Pizza

$22.73

Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese

14" Large The Works Pizza

$20.00

Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage

14" Large Chicken Pizza

$14.75

Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own

14" Large The Veggie Pizza

$14.95

Pizza sauce or alfredo, cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, green & black olives

14" Large Taco Pizza

$19.05

Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$12.60

14" Large Sausage Pizza

$14.35

14" Large Pepperoni Pizza

$14.35

16" Family Specialty Pizza

16" Family Fajita Chicken Pizza

$22.50

All white fajita-seasoned chicken, chipotle sauce, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes

16" Family House Specialty Pizza

$22.20

Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, your choice of sausage

16" Family Side Splitter Pizza

$32.71

Cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, canadian bacon, bacon, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green & black olives, tomatoes (jalapenos upon request)

16" Family Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.45

Nacho cheese sauce, four cheeses, beef sausage, mild Italian sausage & bacon

16" Family Misty's Low Fat Pizza

$15.24

The Veggie Pizza with no cheese, extra pizza sauce

16" Family Meat Supreme Pizza

$28.13

Beef & Italian sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ham, bacon, & cheese

16" Family The Works Pizza

$24.00

Cheese, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, canadian bacon, black olives, your choice of sausage

16" Family Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own

16" Family The Veggie Pizza

$18.20

Your favorite sauce or wing sauce topped with all white chicken, cheese. Add toppings to make it your own

16" Family Taco Pizza

$23.35

Chipotle sauce, spicy taco meat, cheddar-monterey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, topped with tortilla chips & lettuce

16" Family Cheese Pizza

$15.75

16" Family Sausage Pizza

$17.75

16" Family Pepperoni Pizza

$17.75

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Fajita Chicken

$15.15

Gluten Free House

$15.35

Gluten Free Side Splitter

$20.24

Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$16.15

Gluten Free Misty's Low Fat

$11.55

Gluten Free Meat Supreme

$17.30

Gluten Free Works

$16.25

Gluten Free Chicken Pizza

$12.60

Gluten Free Veggie

$12.80

Gluten Free Taco

$15.20

Gluten Free Cheese

$11.00

Gluten Free Sausage

$12.25

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$12.25

2 Liters

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Mountain Dew

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Tyroni’s Pizza! We have been serving up authentic Italian food and American food since 1986. Serving the greater Peoria IL area, we offer dine-in options as well as carry-out and delivery. This family restaurant has been serving authentic Italian dishes like homemade pasta, chicken alfredo, chicken parmesan and many other Italian favorites. We are built on the freshness factor by making our home-made dough almost everyday! Check out our menu today and find your new favorite. We welcome you to come in and discover the Tyroni’s experience!

5908 S Adams St, Bartonville, IL 61607

