The X Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1001 SW Washington St Suite 5-201

Peoria, IL 61602

Popular Items

Fries
Chicken Tenders
12" Quesadilla

Appetizers

Kitchen Closes at 9 Tuesday - Thursday and at 10 Friday and Saturday
Fries

Fries

$5.00

Choose between waffle, seasoned or regular fries. You can also get cheddar bacon fries or fries tossed in out gone mild and drizzled with ranch.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Freshly fried white corn chips. With a choice queso or nacho cheese.

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Freshly fried white corn chips with grilled chicken tomato, onion, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos and choice of nacho or queso cheese.

12" Quesadilla

12" Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese. Add chicken

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Golden fried cheese curds served with garlic aioli or other dipping sauce. Choose from regular cheddar or Nashville hot.

Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

This classic appetizer consists of sticks of mozzarella cheese that are coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, then deep fried until golden brown.

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Battered and deep fried served with choice of dipping sauce.

Crab Rangoon

$8.00Out of stock

6 House made Rangoon filled with crab and cream cheese Served with sweet & sour

Poppin' Potato Skins

Poppin' Potato Skins

$10.00Out of stock

6 Potato Skins filled with a jalapeno slice, queso, cream cheese, shredded cheese, and bacon served with a side of Cilantro lime sour cream

Chicken

Flavors: Gone Mild (Mild), Lumberjacked (Hot), Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Honey Sriracha, Tropical Rum, Garlic Parmesan, Caribbean Jerk, Cajun Dry Rub or Plain.
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$9.00+

Wings tossed in your choice of: Gone Mild. Lumber Jacked, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Cajun Dry Rub, Honey Sriracha, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Bourbon, and Caribbean Jerk.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00+

Served with your choice of: Gone Mild. Lumber Jacked, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Cajun Dry Rub, Honey Sriracha, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Bourbon, and Caribbean Jerk.

Combos

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

4 Chicken Fingers and Seasoned Fries.

Chicken Wing Basket

Chicken Wing Basket

$12.00

6 traditional wings and seasoned Fries.

Flatbread Duo

$14.00

½ flatbread & 3 boneless or 4 traditional wings.

Flatbreads

3 Meat Flatbread (Sausage, Pepperoni, and Bacon)

3 Meat Flatbread (Sausage, Pepperoni, and Bacon)

$14.00

Flavorful flatbread layered with marinara, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage and bacon!

Philly Cheese Steak Flatbread

$15.00

Queso Cheese base, mozzarella cheese, sauteed onion and green bell peppers, 6 oz ribeye and provolone cheese

BBQ Chicken and Bacon Flatbread

BBQ Chicken and Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

White meat chicken tossed in honey bbq sauce then placed on a flavorful flatbread layered with our cheese blend and topped with chopped bacon.

Bruschetta Flatbread

Bruschetta Flatbread

$13.00

Flavorful flatbread layered with olive oil, mozzarella cheese cooked. Finished with tomatoes, red onion and parmesan cheese, sprinkled with basil, and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

White meat chicken tossed in our signature Gone Mild sauce then placed on a flavorful flatbread layered with mozzarella, drizzled with ranch.

Cheesy Flatbread

Cheesy Flatbread

$10.00

Flavorful flatbread layered with our garlic parm butter, mozzarella cheese then finally minced & roasted garlic on top.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.00

White meat chicken tossed in ranch then placed on a flavorful flatbread layered with mozzarella and chopped bacon. Then drizzled with more ranch.

Garlicky Chicken Flatbread

Garlicky Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

White meat chicken tossed in our garlic parm sauce then placed on a flavorful flatbread layered with mozzarella, Italian seasoning then finally minced & roasted garlic on top.

Pepperoni and Marinara Flatbread

Pepperoni and Marinara Flatbread

$12.00

Flavorful flatbread layered with marinara, mozzarella cheese & a bountiful pepperoni covering smothering the cheese out!

Apple Flatbread

$10.00

Cherry Flatbread

$10.00

Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Freshly fried white corn chips with grilled chicken tomato, onion, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos and choice of nacho or queso cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Freshly fried white corn chips with grilled chicken tomato, onion, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos and choice of nacho or queso cheese.

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Comes with choice fries, or order as a salad.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Jalapeno wrap with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Grilled Chicken Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Comes with fries

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Jalapeno wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion, black bean salsa, queso fresco, grilled chicken and salsa Can be ordered as a vegetarian option! Or change chicken for steak! Comes with fries

Extras

Carrot Cup

$1.00

Celery Cup

$1.00

Carrot and Celery Cup

$1.00

Marinara 4 oz

$2.00

Queso 4 oz

$2.00

Nacho Cheese 4 oz

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Two Handers

The Carnivore

$16.00

A 6 oz sous vide Ribeye cooked Med-Rare sliced and laid on a toasted hoagie with horseradish sauce, provolone cheese, sautéed onions and banana peppers comes with a side of fries

Create your own Burger

Create your own Burger

$9.00

Juicy 1/3lb burger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Also, come with a choice of fries.

3 Street Tacos

$6.00

Kid Hotdog W/Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog with Chips

$8.00

Just a 100% beef hot dog served with chips

Specials

Potato Soup 10 oz

$7.00

10 oz bowl of potato soup topped with bacon, green onion, and cheese

3 Street Tacos

$6.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

While you are in throwing axes, grab a bite to eat from our menu of freshly prepared items. And while you are at it, don't forget to grab something to wash it down! We have an amazing beer tap selection, mixed drinks, water, and large soda selection!

Website

Location

1001 SW Washington St Suite 5-201, Peoria, IL 61602

Directions

