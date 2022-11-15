The X Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
While you are in throwing axes, grab a bite to eat from our menu of freshly prepared items. And while you are at it, don't forget to grab something to wash it down! We have an amazing beer tap selection, mixed drinks, water, and large soda selection!
Location
1001 SW Washington St Suite 5-201, Peoria, IL 61602
Gallery