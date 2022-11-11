One World
7,336 Reviews
$$
1245 W Main St
Peoria, IL 61606
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils will be provided upon request only, please add here if needed
Packaged Food + Gifts
8 oz Hummus
Flavored Cream Cheese
Homemade Salad Dressing
8 oz Spinach & Artichoke Dip
16 oz Fresh Chopped Salsa
8 oz Peanutbutter Fluff
Tea Bundle
One World Coffee Mug & 3 individual bags of flavor Adagio Tea
Coffee Bundle
One World Coffee Mug & Jar of Coffee Beans
1/2 # Coffee Jar
1 lb Pulled Pork
1 lb BBQ Chicken
12 Mini Rolls
Dozen Falafel
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
A combination of One World favorites: spinach & artichoke dip, hummus and fresh salsa. Served with tortilla chips, toasted baguette slices, grilled pita bread and sliced cucumbers
Hummus - Single
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Double Hummus
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichokes & a blend of spices in a creamy cheese dip. Baked & served with toasted baguette slices.
Samosas
Pastry stuffed with peas, carrots, potatoes & spices then lightly fried. Served with mango tamarind dipping sauce.
Salsa & Chips
Classic pico de gallo - fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.
Nachos
Tortilla chips, chicken or soy chorizo & potato blend, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and fresh salsa
Bacon Cheese Fries
French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream & chives
Breakfast Specialties
Grilled Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of meat with American cheese & two fried eggs on grilled white toast. Served with one side choice.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Your choice of meat with scrambled eggs, potatoes & cheese in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with a side choice and sour cream.
Baked Egg Casserole
Scrambled eggs, potatoes & cheese, plus any add ins. Served with toast or a bagel.
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits smothered with homemade sausage gravy served with one side choice.
French Toast Casserole
Italian bread in a blend of cream, vanilla, cinnamon and raisins, baked until golden brown. Served with maple syrup & whipped cream
American Breakfast
2 fried eggs, 2 sausage links or 3 bacon strips, potatoes or hash browns & toast or a bagel
Belgian Waffle
Homemade Belgian Waffle served with your choice of toppings and bacon, sausage or fruit
Chicken & Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with crispy chicken tenders & three bacon strips. Served with homemade sausage gravy & maple syrup
Elvis Waffle
Belgian waffle served with peanut butter cream, fresh banana, three bacon strips, maple syrup & whipped cream. (all toppings served on the side for carryout)
Chorizo Scramble
Scrambled eggs, soy chorizo & potato blend and black bean & corn salsa. Topped with cheese and baked. Served with fresh chopped salsa, sour cream and choice of flour tortillas or corn tortilla chips
Breakfast Pizzas
Breakfast Garden Pizza
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, black olives, bell peppers & cheese
Hearty Country Pizza
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, sausage, bacon & cheese
Denver Pizza
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & cheese
Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza
Scrambled eggs, potatoes & cheese. Add your choice of toppings for indicated charge.
Greek Breakfast Pizza
Salads & Soup
Soup & Salad
Lighter portion of Psychedelic Salad with grilled chicken or tofu and a cup of soup
Southwestern Salad
Spring greens, romaine, black bean & corn salsa and fresh chopped salsa. Served with cilantro ranch and tortilla chips.
Bistro
Spring greens, romaine, walnuts, cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese & Granny Smith apples. Served with apple-raspberry vinaigrette & multigrain bread.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & sunflower seeds. Served with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette & multigrain bread.
Psychedelic Salad
Spring greens, romaine, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms & carrots. Served with your choice of dressing & multigrain bread.
Thai Noodle Salad
Gluten free rice noodles on a bed of spring greens & romaine topped with cucumber, zucchini, carrots & peanuts. Served with spicy Thai peanut dressing.
Falafel Salad
Spring greens, romaine, feta cheese, bell peppers, banana peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes topped with falafel & pita wedges and served with tahini cucumber dressing.
Side Salad
Bistro Side Salad
Spinach Side Salad
Southwestern Side Salad
Cup of Soup
Call the cafe for the soup of the day 309-672-1522
Bowl of Soup
Call the cafe for the soup of the day 309-672-1522
Sandwiches
Cuban Pork
Pulled pork topped with caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese & chipotle BBQ mayo on toasted ciabatta roll. Includes extra 2 oz side of BBQ mayo.
Bacon Mushroom Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, bacon & Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on tomato-basil focaccia
Reuben
Corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & fresh cabbage slaw. Served with Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye
Impossible Burger
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
Cajun Fish Sandwich
Wild caught Atlantic whitefish served blackened or fried. Topped with fresh cabbage slaw & Cajun aioli on a brioche bun.
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon & mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion & honey Dijon on tomato-basil focaccia
Kickin' Chicken
Jumbo crispy chicken breast fried & dipped in Buffalo sauce, topped with cabbage, tomato & Sriracha ranch on brioche bun. Served with pickles
Plain Ol' Sandwich
Platters
Fish Tacos
Wild caught Atlantic whitefish: fried, blackened, or broiled. Served with flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, cilantro ranch, black beans & rice, fresh chopped salsa and tortilla chips *No side substitutions
Chicken Tender Platter
Crispy chicken breast tenders served with 2 sides and choice of dipping sauce.
Gyros Platter
Thin and crispy gyros on pita topped with onions and tomato, and served with homemade tzatziki sauce & one side
Falafel Sandwich
Authentic falafel recipe with lettuce, onion & tomato on grilled pita. Served with hummus, cucumber tahini dressing & one side
Burgers
Hell of a Burger
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Double Dare Burger
Start with a 1/2 lb. beef patty and choose a second meat: 1/2 lb. beef patty, gyro slices, corned beef, pulled pork, or 6 slices of bacon. Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion
Royale Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb beef burger topped with three strips of bacon, ham, fried egg & American cheese on a toasted brioche bun, served with pickles on the side
Smokehouse Burger
A 1/2 lb beef patty chargrilled and served with BBQ sauce, fried onions, jalapeños & mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pickles served on side.
Bacon Mushroom Burger
Fresh 1/2 lb beef patty, chargrilled and served on a toasted brioche bun topped with three strips of bacon, sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Wraps, Melts & Quesadillas
Pesto Tomato Melt
Open-faced Italian bread topped with basil pesto, diced tomatoes & shredded cheese then toasted and served with a side of hummus.
Cajun Wrap
Your choice of protein mixed with black beans & rice and Cajun aioli wrapped up in a 12" flour tortilla
Santa Fe Wrap
Choose Chicken or Tofu wrapped up in a 12" flour tortilla with black beans & rice, lettuce, fresh chopped salsa and cilantro ranch
Quesadilla
Melted cheese and choice of: grilled chicken, pulled pork, tofu, or soy chorizo & potato blend. Served with sour cream
Veggie Delight Quesadilla
Swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese, spinach, caramelized onion & mushroom. Served with sour cream.
Spring Wrap N Roll
Cold wrap stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, rice noodles & cilantro. Served with Thai peanut dipping sauce.
Herbivorian Wrap
Your choice of hummus or veggie cream cheese with sunflower seeds, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers & spinach.
Southwest Quesadilla
Black bean & corn salsa and mozzarella cheese melted in a 12" flour tortilla, served with sour cream and one side
Pizzas
Cubano
Signature chipotle BBQ mayo, with pulled pork, diced ham & cheese. Served with mustard & pickles.
Secret Garden
Your choice of sauce: basil pesto, marinara, or Alfredo. Topped with spinach, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, black olives & cheese.
Chicken Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo sauce with chicken breast, fresh spinach, feta, tomato & cheese
Basil Pesto Chicken
Basil pesto topped with cheese, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & chicken breast
BBQ Chicken
Pulled BBQ chicken breast, onions, sweet BBQ sauce & cheese
Spicy Pig
Marinara with Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hot jalapenos & cheese
Primo
Traditional marinara with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell peppers & cheese
Create Your Own Pizza
Entrees
Spicy Cajun Pasta
Linguine or zucchini ribbons sautéed in a spicy creamy tomato sauce and served with garlic bread.
Alfredo Pasta
Chef’s specialty! Creamy Alfredo with linguine served with garlic bread.
Mac 'N Cheese
Corkscrew pasta with homemade cheese sauce. Select two additions: chicken, bacon, tomato, spinach, or broccoli
Eggplant Lasagna
Pasta Free! Eggplant dusted in rice flour, pan fried & layered with marinara, zucchini, mushrooms, onions & seasoned with allspice. Topped with melted cheese & served with garlic bread
Balsamic Citrus Salmon
Hand-cut salmon fillet finished with balsamic citrus glaze. Served with choice of two sides
Desserts
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Colossal Chocolate Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Gluten free
Caramel Walnut Apple Pie
Reese's Pie
Chocolate cookie crust layered with peanut butter mousse topped with peanut butter cups
Cookie
Brownie
Rice Krispie
Lemon Blueberry Bar
Vegan
Sides
French Fries
Fresh Cut Fruit
Strawberry & Blueberry Mix
Roasted Veggies
Smashed Potatoes
Side Chips & Salsa
Tortilla Chips
Kettle Chips
Black Beans & Rice
Cottage Cheese
Bacon Cheese Fry Side
French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream & chives
Mac & Cheese Side
Applesauce
Kids Carrot & Ranch
Raw Veggies
Broccoli, Carrots, Cucumber slices and Tomato slice
Hummus Side
Lrg Dressing Side
SM Dressing Side
Breakfast Sides
3 Bacon Strips
2 Sausage Links
2 Fried Eggs
Side of Sausage Gravy
2 oz Spread
Toast and Bagels
Gluten Free Toast
Hash Browns
Breakfast Potatoes
Large diced potatoes fried and lightly seasoned
Cottage Cheese Side
Fruit Salad
Fresh cut cantelope and honeydew melons, red grapes, strawberries and blueberries
Berry Mix Side
Mix of fresh strawberries and blueberries
Maple Syrup Side
Kid's Menu
Kids Mac N Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Pita Pizza
Kids Nutty Monkey
Kids Nachos
Kids Noodles
Kids Egg Biscuit Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich with one egg, mozzarella cheese, and choice of meat, served with side of breakfast potatoes.
Kids Bisc & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit with homemade sausage gravy served with a side of breakfast potatoes
Kids Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs topped with mozzarella cheese
Kids Waffle
Cold Beverages
Hot Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Samoa Iced Coffee
Iced coffee and cream, plus chocolate, coconut & caramel. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate, coconut shavings & caramel sauce
Banana Nut Oatmilk Latte
2 shots of espresso, oatmilk, banana and hazelnut flavor. Topped with whipped cream & crushed cookie wafers. Hot or Iced
Coffee
Specialty Latte
Latte
Ice Capp
Cappuccino
Mocha
Redeye Mocha
Mocha Frappe
Redeye
Double Shot Espresso
Cafe Au Lait
Americano
Caramel Macchiato
Iced Coffee
Warning
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner all day! Missing your favorite? Call the restaurant to place your carryout with our full menu
1245 W Main St, Peoria, IL 61606