Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

One World

7,336 Reviews

$$

1245 W Main St

Peoria, IL 61606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban Pork
Bistro
Hummus - Single

Utensils will be provided upon request only, please add here if needed

Add Utensils

Packaged Food + Gifts

8 oz Hummus

8 oz Hummus

$4.00

Flavored Cream Cheese

$4.00

Homemade Salad Dressing

$4.99
8 oz Spinach & Artichoke Dip

8 oz Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$6.00

16 oz Fresh Chopped Salsa

$5.00

8 oz Peanutbutter Fluff

$5.00
Tea Bundle

Tea Bundle

$9.99

One World Coffee Mug & 3 individual bags of flavor Adagio Tea

Coffee Bundle

Coffee Bundle

$14.99

One World Coffee Mug & Jar of Coffee Beans

1/2 # Coffee Jar

$7.99

1 lb Pulled Pork

$10.00

1 lb BBQ Chicken

$8.00

12 Mini Rolls

$6.00

Dozen Falafel

$7.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$13.29

A combination of One World favorites: spinach & artichoke dip, hummus and fresh salsa. Served with tortilla chips, toasted baguette slices, grilled pita bread and sliced cucumbers

Hummus - Single

Hummus - Single

$7.29

Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.

Double Hummus

Double Hummus

$11.69

Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.29

Spinach, artichokes & a blend of spices in a creamy cheese dip. Baked & served with toasted baguette slices.

Samosas

Samosas

$8.69

Pastry stuffed with peas, carrots, potatoes & spices then lightly fried. Served with mango tamarind dipping sauce.

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$7.49

Classic pico de gallo - fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños & cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.29

Tortilla chips, chicken or soy chorizo & potato blend, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle black bean & corn salsa, sour cream, jalapeños and fresh salsa

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.29

French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream & chives

Breakfast Specialties

PLEASE NOTE: Our scrambled eggs contain dairy
Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Your choice of meat with American cheese & two fried eggs on grilled white toast. Served with one side choice.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.29

Your choice of meat with scrambled eggs, potatoes & cheese in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with a side choice and sour cream.

Baked Egg Casserole

Baked Egg Casserole

$9.69

Scrambled eggs, potatoes & cheese, plus any add ins. Served with toast or a bagel.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.99

Buttermilk biscuits smothered with homemade sausage gravy served with one side choice.

French Toast Casserole

French Toast Casserole

$10.99

Italian bread in a blend of cream, vanilla, cinnamon and raisins, baked until golden brown. Served with maple syrup & whipped cream

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$13.29

2 fried eggs, 2 sausage links or 3 bacon strips, potatoes or hash browns & toast or a bagel

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.29

Homemade Belgian Waffle served with your choice of toppings and bacon, sausage or fruit

Chicken & Waffle

$16.29

Belgian waffle topped with crispy chicken tenders & three bacon strips. Served with homemade sausage gravy & maple syrup

Elvis Waffle

$13.29

Belgian waffle served with peanut butter cream, fresh banana, three bacon strips, maple syrup & whipped cream. (all toppings served on the side for carryout)

Chorizo Scramble

Chorizo Scramble

$13.29

Scrambled eggs, soy chorizo & potato blend and black bean & corn salsa. Topped with cheese and baked. Served with fresh chopped salsa, sour cream and choice of flour tortillas or corn tortilla chips

Breakfast Pizzas

PLEASE NOTE: Our scrambled eggs, hand-tossed and thin pizza crusts all contain dairy
Breakfast Garden Pizza

Breakfast Garden Pizza

$16.99

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, black olives, bell peppers & cheese

Hearty Country Pizza

Hearty Country Pizza

$16.99

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, sausage, bacon & cheese

Denver Pizza

Denver Pizza

$16.69

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & cheese

Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza

$11.19

Scrambled eggs, potatoes & cheese. Add your choice of toppings for indicated charge.

Greek Breakfast Pizza

$16.99

Salads & Soup

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$12.29

Lighter portion of Psychedelic Salad with grilled chicken or tofu and a cup of soup

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$13.29

Spring greens, romaine, black bean & corn salsa and fresh chopped salsa. Served with cilantro ranch and tortilla chips.

Bistro

Bistro

$16.99

Spring greens, romaine, walnuts, cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese & Granny Smith apples. Served with apple-raspberry vinaigrette & multigrain bread.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Spinach, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & sunflower seeds. Served with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette & multigrain bread.

Psychedelic Salad

Psychedelic Salad

$13.29

Spring greens, romaine, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms & carrots. Served with your choice of dressing & multigrain bread.

Thai Noodle Salad

Thai Noodle Salad

$16.69

Gluten free rice noodles on a bed of spring greens & romaine topped with cucumber, zucchini, carrots & peanuts. Served with spicy Thai peanut dressing.

Falafel Salad

$14.99

Spring greens, romaine, feta cheese, bell peppers, banana peppers, black olives, onions and tomatoes topped with falafel & pita wedges and served with tahini cucumber dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.69
Bistro Side Salad

Bistro Side Salad

$7.99

Spinach Side Salad

$7.99

Southwestern Side Salad

$7.99

Cup of Soup

$4.69

Call the cafe for the soup of the day 309-672-1522

Bowl of Soup

$7.29

Call the cafe for the soup of the day 309-672-1522

Sandwiches

Cuban Pork

Cuban Pork

$13.69

Pulled pork topped with caramelized onions, melted Swiss cheese & chipotle BBQ mayo on toasted ciabatta roll. Includes extra 2 oz side of BBQ mayo.

Bacon Mushroom Chicken

Bacon Mushroom Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, bacon & Swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on tomato-basil focaccia

Reuben

Reuben

$15.99

Corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & fresh cabbage slaw. Served with Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$15.29

Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

Cajun Fish Sandwich

Cajun Fish Sandwich

$15.69

Wild caught Atlantic whitefish served blackened or fried. Topped with fresh cabbage slaw & Cajun aioli on a brioche bun.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.29

Turkey, bacon & mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion & honey Dijon on tomato-basil focaccia

Kickin' Chicken

Kickin' Chicken

$14.49

Jumbo crispy chicken breast fried & dipped in Buffalo sauce, topped with cabbage, tomato & Sriracha ranch on brioche bun. Served with pickles

Plain Ol' Sandwich

Plain Ol' Sandwich

$10.99

Platters

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.29

Wild caught Atlantic whitefish: fried, blackened, or broiled. Served with flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, cilantro ranch, black beans & rice, fresh chopped salsa and tortilla chips *No side substitutions

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$16.19

Crispy chicken breast tenders served with 2 sides and choice of dipping sauce.

Gyros Platter

$14.69

Thin and crispy gyros on pita topped with onions and tomato, and served with homemade tzatziki sauce & one side

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$13.69

Authentic falafel recipe with lettuce, onion & tomato on grilled pita. Served with hummus, cucumber tahini dressing & one side

Burgers

Our chargrilled burgers are fresh ½ lb beef patties* Served on a brioche bun with one side & pickles.
Hell of a Burger

Hell of a Burger

$14.29

Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Double Dare Burger

Double Dare Burger

$19.29

Start with a 1/2 lb. beef patty and choose a second meat: 1/2 lb. beef patty, gyro slices, corned beef, pulled pork, or 6 slices of bacon. Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion

Royale Burger

$17.19

Grilled 1/2 lb beef burger topped with three strips of bacon, ham, fried egg & American cheese on a toasted brioche bun, served with pickles on the side

Smokehouse Burger

$16.29

A 1/2 lb beef patty chargrilled and served with BBQ sauce, fried onions, jalapeños & mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pickles served on side.

Bacon Mushroom Burger

Bacon Mushroom Burger

$16.99

Fresh 1/2 lb beef patty, chargrilled and served on a toasted brioche bun topped with three strips of bacon, sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Wraps, Melts & Quesadillas

Pesto Tomato Melt

Pesto Tomato Melt

$12.99

Open-faced Italian bread topped with basil pesto, diced tomatoes & shredded cheese then toasted and served with a side of hummus.

Cajun Wrap

Cajun Wrap

$13.29

Your choice of protein mixed with black beans & rice and Cajun aioli wrapped up in a 12" flour tortilla

Santa Fe Wrap

Santa Fe Wrap

$12.99

Choose Chicken or Tofu wrapped up in a 12" flour tortilla with black beans & rice, lettuce, fresh chopped salsa and cilantro ranch

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.29

Melted cheese and choice of: grilled chicken, pulled pork, tofu, or soy chorizo & potato blend. Served with sour cream

Veggie Delight Quesadilla

Veggie Delight Quesadilla

$14.29

Swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese, spinach, caramelized onion & mushroom. Served with sour cream.

Spring Wrap N Roll

Spring Wrap N Roll

$13.69

Cold wrap stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, rice noodles & cilantro. Served with Thai peanut dipping sauce.

Herbivorian Wrap

Herbivorian Wrap

$12.99

Your choice of hummus or veggie cream cheese with sunflower seeds, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers & spinach.

Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$14.29

Black bean & corn salsa and mozzarella cheese melted in a 12" flour tortilla, served with sour cream and one side

Pizzas

Cubano

Cubano

$17.19

Signature chipotle BBQ mayo, with pulled pork, diced ham & cheese. Served with mustard & pickles.

Secret Garden

Secret Garden

$15.99

Your choice of sauce: basil pesto, marinara, or Alfredo. Topped with spinach, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, black olives & cheese.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.49

Homemade Alfredo sauce with chicken breast, fresh spinach, feta, tomato & cheese

Basil Pesto Chicken

Basil Pesto Chicken

$16.19

Basil pesto topped with cheese, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & chicken breast

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.69

Pulled BBQ chicken breast, onions, sweet BBQ sauce & cheese

Spicy Pig

Spicy Pig

$16.99

Marinara with Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, hot jalapenos & cheese

Primo

Primo

$17.19

Traditional marinara with Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, bell peppers & cheese

Create Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Entrees

Spicy Cajun Pasta

Spicy Cajun Pasta

$17.69

Linguine or zucchini ribbons sautéed in a spicy creamy tomato sauce and served with garlic bread.

Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$17.69

Chef’s specialty! Creamy Alfredo with linguine served with garlic bread.

Mac 'N Cheese

$15.29

Corkscrew pasta with homemade cheese sauce. Select two additions: chicken, bacon, tomato, spinach, or broccoli

Eggplant Lasagna

$15.49

Pasta Free! Eggplant dusted in rice flour, pan fried & layered with marinara, zucchini, mushrooms, onions & seasoned with allspice. Topped with melted cheese & served with garlic bread

Balsamic Citrus Salmon

Balsamic Citrus Salmon

$24.99

Hand-cut salmon fillet finished with balsamic citrus glaze. Served with choice of two sides

Desserts

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.29

Cheesecake

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$7.49
Colossal Chocolate Cake

Colossal Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Gluten free

Caramel Walnut Apple Pie

$6.79
Reese's Pie

Reese's Pie

$7.49

Chocolate cookie crust layered with peanut butter mousse topped with peanut butter cups

Cookie

Cookie

$4.29
Brownie

Brownie

$3.99
Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$3.79
Lemon Blueberry Bar

Lemon Blueberry Bar

$4.29

Vegan

Sides

French Fries

$3.29

Fresh Cut Fruit

$3.29

Strawberry & Blueberry Mix

$4.29

Roasted Veggies

$3.29

Smashed Potatoes

$3.29

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.29

Tortilla Chips

$2.79

Kettle Chips

$3.29

Black Beans & Rice

$3.29

Cottage Cheese

$3.29

Bacon Cheese Fry Side

$5.99

French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream & chives

Mac & Cheese Side

$5.49

Applesauce

$1.79

Kids Carrot & Ranch

$2.99

Raw Veggies

$3.49

Broccoli, Carrots, Cucumber slices and Tomato slice

Hummus Side

$3.29

Lrg Dressing Side

$1.29

SM Dressing Side

$0.79

Breakfast Sides

3 Bacon Strips

$4.59

2 Sausage Links

$4.59

2 Fried Eggs

$3.59

Side of Sausage Gravy

$4.39

2 oz Spread

$1.29

Toast and Bagels

$2.99

Gluten Free Toast

$3.49

Hash Browns

$3.19

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.69

Large diced potatoes fried and lightly seasoned

Cottage Cheese Side

$3.59

Fruit Salad

$7.59

Fresh cut cantelope and honeydew melons, red grapes, strawberries and blueberries

Berry Mix Side

$4.49

Mix of fresh strawberries and blueberries

Maple Syrup Side

$0.89

Kid's Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.19

Kids Quesadilla

$3.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.79

Kids Pita Pizza

$4.59

Kids Nutty Monkey

$5.99

Kids Nachos

$4.59

Kids Noodles

$5.99

Kids Egg Biscuit Sandwich

$3.99

Buttermilk biscuit sandwich with one egg, mozzarella cheese, and choice of meat, served with side of breakfast potatoes.

Kids Bisc & Gravy

$4.59

Buttermilk biscuit with homemade sausage gravy served with a side of breakfast potatoes

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$4.29

Scrambled eggs topped with mozzarella cheese

Kids Waffle

$6.19

Cold Beverages

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.75

Pepsi Can

$1.75

Sierra Mist Can

$1.75

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.79

Juice

$3.75

Milk

$4.00
Berry Lavender Lemonade

Berry Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Fresh brewed iced green tea with strawberry compote

Iced Chai Tea

$5.50

Hot Drinks

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Hot Chai Tea

$5.50

Coffee Drinks

Samoa Iced Coffee

Samoa Iced Coffee

$5.50

Iced coffee and cream, plus chocolate, coconut & caramel. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate, coconut shavings & caramel sauce

Banana Nut Oatmilk Latte

Banana Nut Oatmilk Latte

$5.75

2 shots of espresso, oatmilk, banana and hazelnut flavor. Topped with whipped cream & crushed cookie wafers. Hot or Iced

Coffee

Specialty Latte

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Ice Capp

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

Redeye Mocha

$5.00
Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$6.00

Redeye

$4.00

Double Shot Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Warning

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

*Consuming raw or undercooked meat,

Out of stock

poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner all day! Missing your favorite? Call the restaurant to place your carryout with our full menu

Website

Location

1245 W Main St, Peoria, IL 61606

Directions

Gallery
ONE WORLD image
Banner pic
ONE WORLD image
ONE WORLD image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
321 NE Madison Ave Peoria, IL 61603
View restaurantnext
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery - 619 SW Water ST
orange star4.0 • 473
619 SW Water ST Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Cyd’s in the Park Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5805 North Knoxville Avenue Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
The Noshery
orange starNo Reviews
6035 N Knoxville Ave. Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market - 5805 N Knoxville
orange star4.2 • 473
5805 N Knoxville peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Peoria

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Kenny’s Westside Pub - Peoria, IL
orange star4.6 • 574
112 SW Jefferson Ave Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peoria
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston